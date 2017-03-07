Two local boxers join Philly Fight Night card

Two local boxers will be taking part in Philly Fight Night, taking place on Friday, March 10, at the 2300 Arena, 2300 S. Swanson St. in South Philadelphia.
The Northeast’s Ernesto “Pete” Almodovar will be making his pro debut.
Basyzbek Baratov, another Northeast fighter, will also appear on the card.
In all, there will be nine bouts. The action gets underway at 7:30 p.m.
The evening will include an eight-round lightweight bout between Anthony Burgin and Avery Sparrow and a six-round junior middleweight fight between Fred Jenkins and Roque Zapata.
The card is a production of Peltz Boxing, BAM Boxing and Joe Hand Promotions.
Tickets cost $40, $50 and $75.
Call 215-765-0922 or visit 2300arena.com ••
