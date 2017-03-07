Two local boxers join Philly Fight Night card

Two loc­al box­ers will be tak­ing part in Philly Fight Night, tak­ing place on Fri­day, March 10, at the 2300 Arena, 2300 S. Swan­son St. in South Phil­adelphia.

The North­east’s Ern­esto “Pete” Alm­od­o­var will be mak­ing his pro de­but.

Basyzbek Bar­atov, an­oth­er North­east fight­er, will also ap­pear on the card.

In all, there will be nine bouts. The ac­tion gets un­der­way at 7:30 p.m.

The even­ing will in­clude an eight-round light­weight bout between An­thony Bur­gin and Avery Spar­row and a six-round ju­ni­or mid­dle­weight fight between Fred Jen­kins and Roque Za­pata.

The card is a pro­duc­tion of Peltz Box­ing, BAM Box­ing and Joe Hand Pro­mo­tions.

Tick­ets cost $40, $50 and $75.

Call 215-765-0922 or vis­it 2300ar­ena.com ••

