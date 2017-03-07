Taking flight

Steve Kanya and Dr. John Cambridge may seem an unlikely partnership.
Kanya, a retired Philadelphia police officer, has made a second career of exterminating bugs. Cambridge, an Arlington, Virginia, native, has dedicated his academic and professional life learning about them.
But together, Kanya and Cambridge may hold the key to saving the woefully sparse local butterfly population while imparting on humans a new level of understanding and appreciation for some of nature’s most aesthetically pleasing creatures.
Late last month, the partners unveiled the newly refurbished Insectarium in Holmesburg with its centerpiece exhibit, a 7,000-square-foot exotic butterfly pavilion. The climate-controlled space occupies a former landscaping warehouse on Frankford Avenue, just north of Rhawn Street, but it feels like walking into a Central American rainforest with dozens of tropical species and about 2,000 specimens on display at any given time.
It’s open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, and costs $16 for walk-up admission.
Plans are already in motion to add a second similar pavilion to the rear of the existing property that will house and reproduce native butterfly species, notably the monarch, and promote its reintroduction into the natural environment.
“We hope that this is a place where people learn to respect butterflies as an organism, just like a dog, cat or fox,” said Cambridge, the 27-year-old entomologist and Insectarium director. “A butterfly is not a flower. It’s an animal. People, when they come in here, will grab them sometimes. And sometimes they’ll step on them. But that’s the reason this is a pavilion because you have that ability to respect or accidentally hurt some of these creatures.”
The new Insectarium and its butterfly pavilion are a project 43 years in the making according to Kanya, the museum’s founder. He began his exterminating business 43 years ago in the same building, which originally served as an American Legion hall and later as a car dealership. He created the Insectarium about 25 years ago after realizing how many passers-by seemed to be interested in the unique bugs he often placed in his storefront window.
About two years ago, he and other members of the Mayfair area business community developed an interest in replenishing the severely diminished butterfly population in the area as a community beautification and outreach project.
“Nineteen years ago, there were over one billion monarch butterflies in North America,” said Kanya. “Today there are only 35 million.”
Around the same time, Cambridge was completing his doctorate work at Rutgers. The two formed a partnership, developing the pavilion concept and working with the Mayfair Business Association on the nonprofit Mayfair Monarch Project. In collaboration with a host of other public and nonprofit organizations, participants have planted more than 100,000 milkweed plants in the area. Monarchs need milkweed to reproduce. The hope is that with milkweed now available, butterflies will be able to reproduce in the Northeast next spring and summer.
Initially, the Insectarium will acquire 2,000 monarch butterflies, half of which will be female.
“Our objective is to have 1,000 female monarchs lay 200 eggs each and in the spring and summer, we’ll produce 200,000 monarchs,” Kanya said. “One hundred thousand of them will be female, then they lay 200 eggs each and all of a sudden we’ll have added 20 million monarch butterflies.”
To be clear, the monarch project must be kept separate from the newly opened exotic butterfly pavilion. Most of the species on display in the pavilion are non-native and closely regulated by federal law. The pavilion cannot breed them or release them. Visitors cannot carry any butterflies outside the enclosed space.
The pavilion is believed to be one of the largest of its kind in the nation. By contrast, a similar exhibit at Hershey Gardens is 2,000 square feet and one at the Academy of Natural Sciences on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway 1,200 square feet.
“We have a theme around here with spheres and geometry. We’re trying to use science as art,” Cambridge said. “Obviously, a sphere is a great teaching point.”
Clear plastic orbs hang from the vaulted greenhouse ceiling and act as moving sculptures. Water cascades over them, attracting butterflies and helping to keep the indoor atmosphere at a healthy humidity level.
Three-foot-deep soil beds occupy most of the floor space, supporting the tropical foliage that create the exotic butterfly habitat. The exhibit features blue morphos and owl butterflies, along with some orange monarchs. The museum is permitted to hold 501 different species. New specimens will be delivered weekly.
Some types grow to as large as six or seven inches in width, while others are no more than an inch or two in size.
“Since day one with the Insectarium, we’ve been an education center,” Kanya said. “A lot of kids who come here on school trips, they’ve never seen butterflies or maybe only one or two common butterflies. Here, they get to see a hundred different varieties and there are actually thousands flying around and landing on them.” ••
You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.