Taking flight

The In­sect­ari­um and But­ter­fly Pa­vil­ion has spread its wings in North­east Philly.

The butterfly effect: The newly refurbished Insectarium in Holmesburg recently unveiled its centerpiece exhibit, a 7,000-square-foot exotic butterfly pavilion, which houses thousands of exotic specimens. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

Metamorphosis: The Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion, at 8046 Frankford Ave., recently debuted a new look after undergoing extensive renovations. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

Steve Kan­ya and Dr. John Cam­bridge may seem an un­likely part­ner­ship.

Kan­ya, a re­tired Phil­adelphia po­lice of­ficer, has made a second ca­reer of ex­term­in­at­ing bugs. Cam­bridge, an Ar­ling­ton, Vir­gin­ia, nat­ive, has ded­ic­ated his aca­dem­ic and pro­fes­sion­al life learn­ing about them.

But to­geth­er, Kan­ya and Cam­bridge may hold the key to sav­ing the woe­fully sparse loc­al but­ter­fly pop­u­la­tion while im­part­ing on hu­mans a new level of un­der­stand­ing and ap­pre­ci­ation for some of nature’s most aes­thet­ic­ally pleas­ing creatures.

Late last month, the part­ners un­veiled the newly re­fur­bished In­sect­ari­um in Holmes­burg with its center­piece ex­hib­it, a 7,000-square-foot exot­ic but­ter­fly pa­vil­ion. The cli­mate-con­trolled space oc­cu­pies a former land­scap­ing ware­house on Frank­ford Av­en­ue, just north of Rhawn Street, but it feels like walk­ing in­to a Cent­ral Amer­ic­an rain­forest with dozens of trop­ic­al spe­cies and about 2,000 spe­ci­mens on dis­play at any giv­en time.

It’s open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., sev­en days a week, and costs $16 for walk-up ad­mis­sion.

Plans are already in mo­tion to add a second sim­il­ar pa­vil­ion to the rear of the ex­ist­ing prop­erty that will house and re­pro­duce nat­ive but­ter­fly spe­cies, not­ably the mon­arch, and pro­mote its re­in­tro­duc­tion in­to the nat­ur­al en­vir­on­ment.

“We hope that this is a place where people learn to re­spect but­ter­flies as an or­gan­ism, just like a dog, cat or fox,” said Cam­bridge, the 27-year-old en­to­mo­lo­gist and In­sect­ari­um dir­ect­or. “A but­ter­fly is not a flower. It’s an an­im­al. People, when they come in here, will grab them some­times. And some­times they’ll step on them. But that’s the reas­on this is a pa­vil­ion be­cause you have that abil­ity to re­spect or ac­ci­dent­ally hurt some of these creatures.”

The new In­sect­ari­um and its but­ter­fly pa­vil­ion are a pro­ject 43 years in the mak­ing ac­cord­ing to Kan­ya, the mu­seum’s founder. He began his ex­term­in­at­ing busi­ness 43 years ago in the same build­ing, which ori­gin­ally served as an Amer­ic­an Le­gion hall and later as a car deal­er­ship. He cre­ated the In­sect­ari­um about 25 years ago after real­iz­ing how many pass­ers-by seemed to be in­ter­ested in the unique bugs he of­ten placed in his store­front win­dow.

About two years ago, he and oth­er mem­bers of the May­fair area busi­ness com­munity de­veloped an in­terest in re­plen­ish­ing the severely di­min­ished but­ter­fly pop­u­la­tion in the area as a com­munity beau­ti­fic­a­tion and out­reach pro­ject.

“Nine­teen years ago, there were over one bil­lion mon­arch but­ter­flies in North Amer­ica,” said Kan­ya. “Today there are only 35 mil­lion.”

Around the same time, Cam­bridge was com­plet­ing his doc­tor­ate work at Rut­gers. The two formed a part­ner­ship, de­vel­op­ing the pa­vil­ion concept and work­ing with the May­fair Busi­ness As­so­ci­ation on the non­profit May­fair Mon­arch Pro­ject. In col­lab­or­a­tion with a host of oth­er pub­lic and non­profit or­gan­iz­a­tions, par­ti­cipants have planted more than 100,000 milk­weed plants in the area. Mon­archs need milk­weed to re­pro­duce. The hope is that with milk­weed now avail­able, but­ter­flies will be able to re­pro­duce in the North­east next spring and sum­mer.

Ini­tially, the In­sect­ari­um will ac­quire 2,000 mon­arch but­ter­flies, half of which will be fe­male.

“Our ob­ject­ive is to have 1,000 fe­male mon­archs lay 200 eggs each and in the spring and sum­mer, we’ll pro­duce 200,000 mon­archs,” Kan­ya said. “One hun­dred thou­sand of them will be fe­male, then they lay 200 eggs each and all of a sud­den we’ll have ad­ded 20 mil­lion mon­arch but­ter­flies.”

To be clear, the mon­arch pro­ject must be kept sep­ar­ate from the newly opened exot­ic but­ter­fly pa­vil­ion. Most of the spe­cies on dis­play in the pa­vil­ion are non-nat­ive and closely reg­u­lated by fed­er­al law. The pa­vil­ion can­not breed them or re­lease them. Vis­it­ors can­not carry any but­ter­flies out­side the en­closed space.

The pa­vil­ion is be­lieved to be one of the largest of its kind in the na­tion. By con­trast, a sim­il­ar ex­hib­it at Her­shey Gar­dens is 2,000 square feet and one at the Academy of Nat­ur­al Sci­ences on the Ben­jamin Frank­lin Park­way 1,200 square feet.

“We have a theme around here with spheres and geo­metry. We’re try­ing to use sci­ence as art,” Cam­bridge said. “Ob­vi­ously, a sphere is a great teach­ing point.”

Clear plastic orbs hang from the vaul­ted green­house ceil­ing and act as mov­ing sculp­tures. Wa­ter cas­cades over them, at­tract­ing but­ter­flies and help­ing to keep the in­door at­mo­sphere at a healthy hu­mid­ity level.

Three-foot-deep soil beds oc­cupy most of the floor space, sup­port­ing the trop­ic­al fo­liage that cre­ate the exot­ic but­ter­fly hab­it­at. The ex­hib­it fea­tures blue morphos and owl but­ter­flies, along with some or­ange mon­archs. The mu­seum is per­mit­ted to hold 501 dif­fer­ent spe­cies. New spe­ci­mens will be de­livered weekly.

Some types grow to as large as six or sev­en inches in width, while oth­ers are no more than an inch or two in size.

“Since day one with the In­sect­ari­um, we’ve been an edu­ca­tion cen­ter,” Kan­ya said. “A lot of kids who come here on school trips, they’ve nev­er seen but­ter­flies or maybe only one or two com­mon but­ter­flies. Here, they get to see a hun­dred dif­fer­ent vari­et­ies and there are ac­tu­ally thou­sands fly­ing around and land­ing on them.” ••

You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.