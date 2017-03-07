Scholars: March 8, 2017

The North­east Times would like to con­grat­u­late the fol­low­ing col­lege gradu­ates, stu­dents who were named to their school’s dean’s list, and area res­id­ents who re­cently re­ceived spe­cial hon­ors.

Alex­is Mor­ace is one of the first stu­dents to en­roll at Le­ban­on Val­ley Col­lege as part of the Class of 2021. She will ar­rive on cam­pus for the fall 2017 semester. Mor­ace, who at­tends Villa Joseph Mar­ie High School, plans to ma­jor in phys­ic­al ther­apy. She will be among more than 1,600 full-time un­der­gradu­ates study­ing 40 ma­jors, as well as cus­tom­ized self-de­signed ma­jors.

La­fay­ette Col­lege stu­dents were named to the dean’s list for out­stand­ing aca­dem­ic achieve­ment. Each stu­dent achieved at least a 3.60 semester grade point av­er­age on a 4.0 scale. Loc­al mem­bers of the dean’s list were Chris­toph­er Fe­lix and Sony Math­ew.

The fol­low­ing loc­al res­id­ents made the dean’s list at Rochester In­sti­tute of Tech­no­logy:

Hay­ley Bartkus, who is study­ing in the dia­gnost­ic med­ic­al sono­graphy pro­gram; Vince Dar­mohray, who is study­ing in the bi­o­tech­no­logy and mo­lecu­lar bios­cience pro­gram; Louis Mor­rone, who is study­ing in the design and ima­ging tech­no­logy pro­gram; Cyn­thia Phun, who is study­ing in the civil en­gin­eer­ing tech­no­logy pro­gram; Deana Wor­rell, who is study­ing in the ap­plied lib­er­al arts pro­gram; and Orens Xhagolli, who is study­ing in the com­puter sci­ence pro­gram.

De­gree-seek­ing un­der­gradu­ate stu­dents are eli­gible for dean’s list if their term GPA is great­er than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “In­com­plete”, “D” or “F”; and they have re­gistered for, and com­pleted, at least 12 cred­it hours.

Daniel Wis­niewski, a Mu­sic­al Theatre ma­jor, was named to the dean’s list in Ithaca Col­lege’s School of Hu­man­it­ies and Sci­ences.

Loy­ola Uni­versity Mary­land has an­nounced the mem­bers of its dean’s list. In or­der to qual­i­fy for the dean’s list at Loy­ola, a stu­dent must achieve a min­im­um QPA of at least 3.500 for the term, provided that they have suc­cess­fully com­pleted courses total­ing a min­im­um of 15 cred­its. Loc­al mem­bers of the dean’s list are Kristen Doyle, class of 2019, and Ed­ward McLaugh­lin, class of 2017.

Rens­selaer Poly­tech­nic In­sti­tute’s Joseph Pisacano was named Liberty League Rook­ie of the Week for his out­stand­ing per­form­ance in track and field. A gradu­ate of St. Joseph’s Prep, he fin­ished second in the 5,000 meters with a time of 15:52.17 at Utica. The 5,000 meters fea­tured 27 run­ners. An aero­naut­ic­al en­gin­eer­ing ma­jor, he is also a mem­ber of Rens­selaer’s cross coun­try team.

Christine Nguy­en, class of 2017 at Ri­pon Col­lege in Wis­con­sin, with a ma­jor in Chem­istry-Bio­logy and minors in An­thro­po­logy and French, has been named to the dean’s list. Nguy­en is the child of Thomas and Leeann Kerry. To qual­i­fy for the dean’s list at Ri­pon Col­lege, stu­dents must achieve a 3.40 grade point av­er­age or high­er on a 4.00 scale and com­plete at least 12 cred­its of reg­u­lar let­ter-graded work.

Karlie Ethridge was named to the hon­ors list at Mary Bald­win Uni­versity in Vir­gin­ia.

Stu­dents named to the hon­ors list earned grade point av­er­ages of 3.75 to 4.00. To be eli­gible, a stu­dent must be a de­gree can­did­ate and must have earned at least 12 semester hours for the grad­ing peri­od.

Emma Nicole Brown was named to the Uni­versity of Alabama’s dean’s list for hav­ing an aca­dem­ic re­cord of 3.5 (or above) as a full-time un­der­gradu­ate stu­dent. ••

