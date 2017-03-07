Scholars: March 8, 2017

Alexis Morace is one of the first students to enroll at Lebanon Valley College as part of the Class of 2021. She will arrive on campus for the fall 2017 semester. Morace, who attends Villa Joseph Marie High School, plans to major in physical therapy. She will be among more than 1,600 full-time undergraduates studying 40 majors, as well as customized self-designed majors.
Lafayette College students were named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement. Each student achieved at least a 3.60 semester grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Local members of the dean’s list were Christopher Felix and Sony Mathew.
The following local residents made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology:
Hayley Bartkus, who is studying in the diagnostic medical sonography program; Vince Darmohray, who is studying in the biotechnology and molecular bioscience program; Louis Morrone, who is studying in the design and imaging technology program; Cynthia Phun, who is studying in the civil engineering technology program; Deana Worrell, who is studying in the applied liberal arts program; and Orens Xhagolli, who is studying in the computer science program.
Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
Daniel Wisniewski, a Musical Theatre major, was named to the dean’s list in Ithaca College’s School of Humanities and Sciences.
Loyola University Maryland has announced the members of its dean’s list. In order to qualify for the dean’s list at Loyola, a student must achieve a minimum QPA of at least 3.500 for the term, provided that they have successfully completed courses totaling a minimum of 15 credits. Local members of the dean’s list are Kristen Doyle, class of 2019, and Edward McLaughlin, class of 2017.
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s Joseph Pisacano was named Liberty League Rookie of the Week for his outstanding performance in track and field. A graduate of St. Joseph’s Prep, he finished second in the 5,000 meters with a time of 15:52.17 at Utica. The 5,000 meters featured 27 runners. An aeronautical engineering major, he is also a member of Rensselaer’s cross country team.
Christine Nguyen, class of 2017 at Ripon College in Wisconsin, with a major in Chemistry-Biology and minors in Anthropology and French, has been named to the dean’s list. Nguyen is the child of Thomas and Leeann Kerry. To qualify for the dean’s list at Ripon College, students must achieve a 3.40 grade point average or higher on a 4.00 scale and complete at least 12 credits of regular letter-graded work.
Karlie Ethridge was named to the honors list at Mary Baldwin University in Virginia.
Students named to the honors list earned grade point averages of 3.75 to 4.00. To be eligible, a student must be a degree candidate and must have earned at least 12 semester hours for the grading period.
Emma Nicole Brown was named to the University of Alabama's dean's list for having an academic record of 3.5 (or above) as a full-time undergraduate student.
