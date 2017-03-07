Ryan’s super sophomore plays huge role

Amin Bryant loved it from the minute he stepped on the court.
When Bryant was in eighth grade, he played a game on the floor at Archbishop Ryan High School, and he enjoyed everything about the experience. When the game was over, he talked to then-Raiders coach Bernie Rogers about enrolling in the school. But before he could make a decision, Rogers left his alma mater to take over the Haverford School.
“I didn’t know if I was going to go there or not,” said Bryant, who lives in North Philadelphia.
“I decided to stick with it because I really liked it there. I liked everything about it.”
Good news for Bryant.
Good news for Ryan.
Bryant saw significant varsity time as a freshman and this year, he is the only underclassmen starter on Joe Zeglinski’s team.
And now for the first time in school history, the Raiders are bound for the state tournament.
Izaiah Brockington poured in 22 points, and Bryant chipped in with seven points and four assists as Ryan bested Frankford 57-40 in a PIAA play-in matchup at Abraham Lincoln High School.
Matiss Kulackovskis also had a strong game, scoring 12 points and pulling down six rebounds.
The Raiders will now play Parkland on Saturday at Freedom High School in Bethlehem. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.
Last year, Ryan lost in the Catholic League semifinals, and then again in the play-in game. This year, the Raiders avenged that loss.
For Bryant, this year has been fun because he’s the only underclassmen in the starting rotation and he’s setting the table for his four older teammates.
“I played last year, and last year I didn’t shoot as much, I was just getting used to playing high school basketball,” Bryant said. “This year, I was a lot more comfortable at the start. And I love playing with the seniors.
“I don’t get nervous playing with them because I like to set things up and they can all score. I score more this year, but my job is to get the ball to the other guys. When I get them the ball, they score.”
For Bryant, it helps that his teammates have a lot of experience.
And all have been willing to pass on any knowledge to their younger teammate.
“I get a lot better by playing with them,” Bryant said. “I love playing with Fred Taylor. On one end, he’ll get a block, get me the ball, we get down on offense and I’ll lob one to him, and then we score off of his defense.”
And then there’s Izaiah Brockington, the Raiders’ franchise shooting guard who has been one of the best players in the Catholic League for the past three seasons.
“I love playing with him,” Bryant said. “He’s hard to stop. I’ll play against him in practice. He is so quick, he has a great first step, and he can also stop and shoot. He’s one of the toughest guys in the Catholic League to stop, so if I can play against him in practice, I can play against anyone.”
The Raiders have a tall task ahead of them.
The Class AAAAAA tournament is stacked, and Bryant and his teammates know that wins won’t be easy to come by.
But he’s hoping he can send his senior teammates out with a memorable run.
“I really think these seniors deserve a state championship,” Bryant said. “We made the semifinals of the Catholic League two years in a row. Ryan didn’t usually do that too much. These guys really helped make the team a lot better. I’d like to see them go out with a championship.”
While he’s hoping to send his seniors off with a title, he’s also optimistic about the future of the program.
Ryan will have to replace four guys in the starting lineup, but Bryant believes there are other players on the roster who can help fill those voids.
“We have some great guards coming back,” he said. “We need bigs, but we have great guards. And we’ll get big guys, and we have some guys who can play. But I think we’ll have great guards. We have good ones.
“I might have to score more next year, but I’ll still be a pass-first point guard. You want to get your teammates involved, and then everything will work out.”
Bryant also believes the team will be good because of the coaching staff.
In fact, one of his favorite parts of playing for Ryan is figuring out how to run new plays just about every practice.
“When we practice next, coach Joe will have new plays,” Bryant said. “He just comes up with new ones all the time. As a guard, it’s fun because he finds better ways to get us points. We just run what he calls.” ••