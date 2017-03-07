Ryan’s super sophomore plays huge role

The Raid­ers have four seni­or starters, but Amin Bry­ant runs the of­fense. Ry­an is play­ing for a state cham­pi­on­ship.

Amin Bry­ant loved it from the minute he stepped on the court.

When Bry­ant was in eighth grade, he played a game on the floor at Arch­bish­op Ry­an High School, and he en­joyed everything about the ex­per­i­ence. When the game was over, he talked to then-Raid­ers coach Bernie Ro­gers about en­rolling in the school. But be­fore he could make a de­cision, Ro­gers left his alma ma­ter to take over the Haver­ford School.

“I didn’t know if I was go­ing to go there or not,” said Bry­ant, who lives in North Phil­adelphia.

“I de­cided to stick with it be­cause I really liked it there. I liked everything about it.”

Good news for Bry­ant.

Good news for Ry­an.

Bry­ant saw sig­ni­fic­ant varsity time as a fresh­man and this year, he is the only un­der­class­men starter on Joe Zegl­in­ski’s team.

And now for the first time in school his­tory, the Raid­ers are bound for the state tour­na­ment.

Izai­ah Brock­ing­ton poured in 22 points, and Bry­ant chipped in with sev­en points and four as­sists as Ry­an bested Frank­ford 57-40 in a PI­AA play-in match­up at Ab­ra­ham Lin­coln High School.

Ma­tiss Ku­lack­ovs­kis also had a strong game, scor­ing 12 points and pulling down six re­bounds.

The Raid­ers will now play Park­land on Sat­urday at Free­dom High School in Beth­le­hem. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.

Last year, Ry­an lost in the Cath­ol­ic League semi­finals, and then again in the play-in game. This year, the Raid­ers avenged that loss.

For Bry­ant, this year has been fun be­cause he’s the only un­der­class­men in the start­ing ro­ta­tion and he’s set­ting the table for his four older team­mates.

“I played last year, and last year I didn’t shoot as much, I was just get­ting used to play­ing high school bas­ket­ball,” Bry­ant said. “This year, I was a lot more com­fort­able at the start. And I love play­ing with the seni­ors.

“I don’t get nervous play­ing with them be­cause I like to set things up and they can all score. I score more this year, but my job is to get the ball to the oth­er guys. When I get them the ball, they score.”

For Bry­ant, it helps that his team­mates have a lot of ex­per­i­ence.

And all have been will­ing to pass on any know­ledge to their young­er team­mate.

“I get a lot bet­ter by play­ing with them,” Bry­ant said. “I love play­ing with Fred Taylor. On one end, he’ll get a block, get me the ball, we get down on of­fense and I’ll lob one to him, and then we score off of his de­fense.”

And then there’s Izai­ah Brock­ing­ton, the Raid­ers’ fran­chise shoot­ing guard who has been one of the best play­ers in the Cath­ol­ic League for the past three sea­sons.

“I love play­ing with him,” Bry­ant said. “He’s hard to stop. I’ll play against him in prac­tice. He is so quick, he has a great first step, and he can also stop and shoot. He’s one of the toughest guys in the Cath­ol­ic League to stop, so if I can play against him in prac­tice, I can play against any­one.”

The Raid­ers have a tall task ahead of them.

The Class AAAAAA tour­na­ment is stacked, and Bry­ant and his team­mates know that wins won’t be easy to come by.

But he’s hop­ing he can send his seni­or team­mates out with a mem­or­able run.

“I really think these seni­ors de­serve a state cham­pi­on­ship,” Bry­ant said. “We made the semi­finals of the Cath­ol­ic League two years in a row. Ry­an didn’t usu­ally do that too much. These guys really helped make the team a lot bet­ter. I’d like to see them go out with a cham­pi­on­ship.”

While he’s hop­ing to send his seni­ors off with a title, he’s also op­tim­ist­ic about the fu­ture of the pro­gram.

Ry­an will have to re­place four guys in the start­ing lineup, but Bry­ant be­lieves there are oth­er play­ers on the roster who can help fill those voids.

“We have some great guards com­ing back,” he said. “We need bigs, but we have great guards. And we’ll get big guys, and we have some guys who can play. But I think we’ll have great guards. We have good ones.

“I might have to score more next year, but I’ll still be a pass-first point guard. You want to get your team­mates in­volved, and then everything will work out.”

Bry­ant also be­lieves the team will be good be­cause of the coach­ing staff.

In fact, one of his fa­vor­ite parts of play­ing for Ry­an is fig­ur­ing out how to run new plays just about every prac­tice.

“When we prac­tice next, coach Joe will have new plays,” Bry­ant said. “He just comes up with new ones all the time. As a guard, it’s fun be­cause he finds bet­ter ways to get us points. We just run what he calls.” ••