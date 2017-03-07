Public encouraged to review, comment on Far NE District Plans

The Phil­adelphia 2035 draft Far North­east Dis­tricts Plan is avail­able for pub­lic re­view and com­ment from the City Plan­ning Com­mis­sion. The pub­lic com­ment peri­od ends on March 24 lead­ing up to the plan’s fi­nal re­vi­sions and present­a­tion to the com­mis­sion at a pub­lic meet­ing on April 18.

The pub­lic may vis­it phil­a2035.org to re­view and down­load the draft plan. All com­ments and re­com­mend­a­tions should be dir­ec­ted to Pro­ject Man­ager Gregory Wald­man at gregory.wald­man@phila.gov by March 24.

The Far North­east Dis­tricts Plan con­cerns two of the city’s 18 plan­ning dis­tricts and will guide phys­ic­al de­vel­op­ment with­in the dis­tricts.

The plan will make re­com­mend­a­tions for zon­ing changes, city-owned land and fa­cil­it­ies and pub­lic in­vest­ments in the Far North­east.

The geo­graph­ic ter­rit­ory covered by the plan in­cludes the area of the city north of Pennypack Park and west of Frank­ford Av­en­ue. It spans north and west to the city bound­ary.

Fol­low­ing pub­lic com­ments and re­vi­sions, the fi­nal pro­posed plan will be presen­ted to the City Plan­ning Com­mis­sion at a pub­lic meet­ing on April 18 at 1515 Arch St., 18th floor. ••

You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.