Public encouraged to review, comment on Far NE District Plans

The Philadelphia 2035 draft Far Northeast Districts Plan is available for public review and comment from the City Planning Commission. The public comment period ends on March 24 leading up to the plan’s final revisions and presentation to the commission at a public meeting on April 18.
The public may visit phila2035.org to review and download the draft plan. All comments and recommendations should be directed to Project Manager Gregory Waldman at gregory.waldman@phila.gov by March 24.
The Far Northeast Districts Plan concerns two of the city’s 18 planning districts and will guide physical development within the districts.
The plan will make recommendations for zoning changes, city-owned land and facilities and public investments in the Far Northeast.
The geographic territory covered by the plan includes the area of the city north of Pennypack Park and west of Frankford Avenue. It spans north and west to the city boundary.
Following public comments and revisions, the final proposed plan will be presented to the City Planning Commission at a public meeting on April 18 at 1515 Arch St., 18th floor. ••
