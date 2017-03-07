Police seek Mayfair bank robber

The FBI and Philadelphia police seek the public’s help in identifying and finding a man suspected of robbing a Mayfair bank last month.
The crime occurred on Feb. 9 at about 4:08 p.m. at M&T Bank, 7121 Frankford Ave., when the suspect handed a demand note to a teller, obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot. He was last seen southbound on Frankford toward Princeton Avenue.
Authorities described the robber as white, in his late 30s or early 40s, 5 feet 11 inches tall, thin, with a goatee beard. He wore a white hoodie over a red t-shirt, blue jeans, red sneakers, a gray skull cap, black sunglasses and black gloves. Call 214-418-4000 to report a tip. ••
