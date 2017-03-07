Police seek Mayfair bank robber

The FBI and Phil­adelphia po­lice seek the pub­lic’s help in identi­fy­ing and find­ing a man sus­pec­ted of rob­bing a May­fair bank last month.

The crime oc­curred on Feb. 9 at about 4:08 p.m. at M&T Bank, 7121 Frank­ford Ave., when the sus­pect handed a de­mand note to a tell­er, ob­tained an un­dis­closed amount of cash and fled on foot. He was last seen south­bound on Frank­ford to­ward Prin­ceton Av­en­ue.

Au­thor­it­ies de­scribed the rob­ber as white, in his late 30s or early 40s, 5 feet 11 inches tall, thin, with a goat­ee beard. He wore a white hood­ie over a red t-shirt, blue jeans, red sneak­ers, a gray skull cap, black sunglasses and black gloves. Call 214-418-4000 to re­port a tip. ••

