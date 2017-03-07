Philadelphia Protestant Home to host donor appreciation dinner

The Phil­adelphia Prot­est­ant Home, 6500 Tabor Ave. in Lawndale, will host its 11th an­nu­al Ber­g­doll So­ci­ety Donor Ap­pre­ci­ation Din­ner at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, in its so­cial hall. PPH will hon­or Dr. Ar­thur Don­ley, Jr., of North Wales Po­di­atry, who is a mem­ber of the PPH Board of Dir­ect­ors and med­ic­al staff. He’ll re­ceive the 11th An­nu­al Ber­g­doll So­ci­ety Award for his many years of loy­al phil­an­throp­ic sup­port of the seni­or res­id­ents at PPH.

In ad­di­tion, PPH will be­stow its second an­nu­al Com­munity Lead­er­ship and Ser­vice Award to Burholme Emer­gency Med­ic­al Ser­vices to re­cog­nize a val­ued com­munity part­ner for its com­mit­ment to lead­er­ship and ser­vice to the loc­al com­munity. Timothy Hinch­cliff, man­aging dir­ect­or of Burholme EMS, will ac­cept the award from Kathy Wer­sing­er, chair­wo­man of PPH’s fund de­vel­op­ment, mar­ket­ing and com­munity re­la­tions com­mit­tee.

“Burholme EMS has demon­strated a com­mit­ment to work be­side us at PPH for the bet­ter­ment of the qual­ity of life for our seni­or res­id­ents and the loc­al com­munity. PPH is proud to bring Burholme EMS this much-de­served re­cog­ni­tion for be­ing a steady pres­ence and pil­lar of the com­munity,” Wer­sing­er said.

The Ber­g­doll So­ci­ety hon­ors the leg­acy of Mrs. Eliza­beth Ber­g­doll, who in 1898 be­queathed $15,000 for the pur­chase of a par­cel of land, which went on to be­come the present loc­a­tion of PPH, formerly known as The Phil­adelphia Ger­man Prot­est­ant Home for the Aged. ••

