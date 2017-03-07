Philadelphia Protestant Home to host donor appreciation dinner

The Philadelphia Protestant Home, 6500 Tabor Ave. in Lawndale, will host its 11th annual Bergdoll Society Donor Appreciation Dinner at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, in its social hall. PPH will honor Dr. Arthur Donley, Jr., of North Wales Podiatry, who is a member of the PPH Board of Directors and medical staff. He’ll receive the 11th Annual Bergdoll Society Award for his many years of loyal philanthropic support of the senior residents at PPH.
In addition, PPH will bestow its second annual Community Leadership and Service Award to Burholme Emergency Medical Services to recognize a valued community partner for its commitment to leadership and service to the local community. Timothy Hinchcliff, managing director of Burholme EMS, will accept the award from Kathy Wersinger, chairwoman of PPH’s fund development, marketing and community relations committee.
“Burholme EMS has demonstrated a commitment to work beside us at PPH for the betterment of the quality of life for our senior residents and the local community. PPH is proud to bring Burholme EMS this much-deserved recognition for being a steady presence and pillar of the community,” Wersinger said.
The Bergdoll Society honors the legacy of Mrs. Elizabeth Bergdoll, who in 1898 bequeathed $15,000 for the purchase of a parcel of land, which went on to become the present location of PPH, formerly known as The Philadelphia German Protestant Home for the Aged. ••
