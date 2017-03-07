Pets of the Week: March 8, 2017

Bis­cuit wants to share his kisses

Bis­cuit is a pit bull mix who was picked by Phil­adelphia’s An­im­al Care and Con­trol, at 111 W. Hunt­ing Park Ave., with a severely em­bed­ded col­lar.

Even when people were tend­ing to his wounds, all he wants to do is give them kisses.

Bis­cuit is about 10 months old, 40 pounds and loves to be the cen­ter of at­ten­tion. He es­pe­cially loves kids.

For more in­form­a­tion, email athomeat­lastdo­gres­cue@ya­hoo.com ••

Nobody does it like Sara kitty

Sara is one sweet, cute kit­ten who is in the care of North­east An­im­al Res­cue.

This play­ful and act­ive little gal is look­ing for a kitty play­mate to share toys and naps with. She gets along with oth­er cats and chil­dren.

Sara, 5 months old, is spayed and cur­rent on vac­cin­a­tions, and has tested neg­at­ive for the fe­line im­mun­ode­fi­ciency and leuk­emia vir­uses.

For more in­form­a­tion or to fill out an ap­plic­a­tion, vis­it nar.res­cuegroups.org ••

