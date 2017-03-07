Pets of the Week: March 8, 2017

Biscuit wants to share his kisses
Biscuit is a pit bull mix who was picked by Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control, at 111 W. Hunting Park Ave., with a severely embedded collar.
Even when people were tending to his wounds, all he wants to do is give them kisses.
Biscuit is about 10 months old, 40 pounds and loves to be the center of attention. He especially loves kids.
For more information, email athomeatlastdogrescue@yahoo.com ••
Nobody does it like Sara kitty
Sara is one sweet, cute kitten who is in the care of Northeast Animal Rescue.
This playful and active little gal is looking for a kitty playmate to share toys and naps with. She gets along with other cats and children.
Sara, 5 months old, is spayed and current on vaccinations, and has tested negative for the feline immunodeficiency and leukemia viruses.
For more information or to fill out an application, visit nar.rescuegroups.org ••
