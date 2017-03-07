Oh, the places you’ll go

Local schools celebrated Read Across America Day last week. State Rep. Martina White read to students at St. Christopher.

Area schools last week cel­eb­rated the birth­day of Dr. Seuss by wel­com­ing guests to read books to stu­dents as part of Read Across Amer­ica Day.

At Kennedy Crossan Ele­ment­ary School in Burholme, re­tired teach­er and school vo­lun­teer Nancy Os­tro­ff ar­ranged for read­ers for the 375 stu­dents in kinder­garten through fifth grade The read­ers in­cluded City Coun­cil­man Al Tauben­ber­ger (a Crossan alum), state Rep. Jared So­lomon, 2nd Po­lice Dis­trict com­munity re­la­tions of­ficer Mark Mroz, Times ed­it­or Tom War­ing and rep­res­ent­at­ives of Acme, Shop­Rite, PNC Bank and the of­fices of U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle and state Rep. Kev­in Boyle.

At St. Jerome in Holme Circle, May­or Jim Ken­ney read Green Eggs and Ham. Oth­er read­ers were city elec­tions com­mis­sion­er Lisa Dee­ley; state Sen. John Sabat­ina Jr.; City Coun­cil­man Bobby Hen­on; Judi Neeld, of the Found­a­tion for Cath­ol­ic Edu­ca­tion; and Ed Miller, a Uni­versity of Pennsylvania po­lice of­ficer shot last Septem­ber.

At Wil­li­am Loes­che Ele­ment­ary School in Somer­ton, Com­mon Pleas Court Judge Vince Fur­long read to hun­dreds of stu­dents. His daugh­ter, Erin Fur­long, teaches at Loes­che. Fur­long, a Somer­ton res­id­ent who is as­signed to Fam­ily Court, also taught the kids about be­ing a judge in Phil­adelphia.

At St. Chris­toph­er in Somer­ton, state Rep. Mar­tina White read to stu­dents. ••

