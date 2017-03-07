Oh, the places you’ll go

Area schools last week celebrated the birthday of Dr. Seuss by welcoming guests to read books to students as part of Read Across America Day.
At Kennedy Crossan Elementary School in Burholme, retired teacher and school volunteer Nancy Ostroff arranged for readers for the 375 students in kindergarten through fifth grade The readers included City Councilman Al Taubenberger (a Crossan alum), state Rep. Jared Solomon, 2nd Police District community relations officer Mark Mroz, Times editor Tom Waring and representatives of Acme, ShopRite, PNC Bank and the offices of U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle and state Rep. Kevin Boyle.
At St. Jerome in Holme Circle, Mayor Jim Kenney read Green Eggs and Ham. Other readers were city elections commissioner Lisa Deeley; state Sen. John Sabatina Jr.; City Councilman Bobby Henon; Judi Neeld, of the Foundation for Catholic Education; and Ed Miller, a University of Pennsylvania police officer shot last September.
At William Loesche Elementary School in Somerton, Common Pleas Court Judge Vince Furlong read to hundreds of students. His daughter, Erin Furlong, teaches at Loesche. Furlong, a Somerton resident who is assigned to Family Court, also taught the kids about being a judge in Philadelphia.
At St. Christopher in Somerton, state Rep. Martina White read to students. ••
