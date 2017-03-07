Lincoln railing its way to the state playoffs

Khal­if Meares was stand­ing by his bench and watch­ing.

The Ab­ra­ham Lin­coln High School ju­ni­or had just played his heart out in a loss to Ro­man Cath­ol­ic in the Dis­trict 12 AAAAAA cham­pi­on­ship game, and while he was gath­er­ing his be­long­ings, he was fo­cused on the Cahil­lites’ cel­eb­ra­tion.

He wasn’t glar­ing. He wasn’t angry. He was just hungry.

“I really hope we can do that,” Meares said. “I want to win the city cham­pi­on­ship. I’ll work really hard to make sure we do that.”

Meares has been work­ing hard all year.

The 6-foot-4 point guard has been one of the de­pend­able Railsplit­ters all year who has to be con­sidered a suc­cess.

Lin­coln won the Pub­lic League Class AAAAAA cham­pi­on­ship and held its own in a 68-59 loss to Ro­man Cath­ol­ic at South Phil­adelphia High School on Sat­urday in a game that was tied at 31 after 16 minutes and was a four-point game after three quar­ters.

The Railsplit­ters will now meet Con­es­toga on Sat­urday at 5 p.m. at South­ern in a first-round state play­off game.

Meares led the Railsplit­ters with 19 points. Shikeir Mor-ris-on ad­ded 18 for Lin­coln, which fell to 22-5 on the sea­son.

While Meares was on point with his shoot­ing against Ro­man, that’s not ne­ces­sar­ily his game. Sure, when the op­por­tun­ity arises, he can drain jump­ers or drive to the rim, but his game is be­ing the guy who sets the table.

It’s one he en­joys, but he’s also ready to step in­to an­oth­er role when the situ­ation calls for it.

“I’ve al­ways been the guy who runs the of­fense,” Meares said. “I bring the ball up, and we have a lot of guys who can score in a lot of dif­fer­ent ways, so I try and find them.”

Meares isn’t al­ways the guy run­ning the of­fense, though.

Lin­coln is lucky in that the team has two qual­ity point guards in Meares and Mar-lon Sharpton, a seni­or, who has a lot of the same qual­it­ies his young­er team­mate has.

The good news for Lin­coln is that both play­ers are al­ways ready to move to an­oth­er slot to help the team suc­ceed.

“On my AAU team (Hoop Dreamz), I play point guard, shoot­ing guard, small for­ward, so I know how to play oth­er po­s­i­tions,” Meares said. “And it’s great hav­ing someone like Mar­lon Sharpton. He’s great. We do one-on-one drills, we play against each oth­er all the time in prac­tice. That helps us. I know it helps me. The bet­ter you get in prac­tice, the bet­ter you’re able to play in games.”

That’s been the idea all year for Lin­coln, which is en­joy­ing its best sea­son in re­cent memory. And there’s still a chance for more happy times go­ing for­ward.

“We had a great year and there’s a lot of reas­ons for that,” Lin­coln coach Al Brown. “It’s great to have two point guards, we ac­tu­ally had three point guards be­fore in­jur­ies and that a lux­ury most teams don’t have. It’s even bet­ter be­cause guys are an ex­ten­sion of the coaches on the court. They know the game.

“We have a lot of guys who play hard and who have really bought in. Guys who come out and play to­geth­er. And the coach­ing staff is great, I’m lucky to have great as­sist­ant coaches who really do a great job get­ting us ready. It’s a great mix of good play­ers and the as­sist­ant coaches do such a great job mak­ing sure we’re ready.”

After the coach handed out praise to the en­tire team, he took a few seconds to say even more about his ju­ni­or point guard.

“Khal­if does a lot of things for us,” Brown said. “He brings a lot of en­ergy. De­fens­ively, he’s a great play­er. You just put him out there and he makes things hap­pen, es­pe­cially on de­fense. And at guard, he knows what to do. He has a high bas­ket­ball IQ.”

That’s something Meares takes a lot of pride in.

Whenev­er he’s on the court, his goal is to get the of­fense go­ing and that in­cludes know­ing who to get the ball to, and more im­port­antly, when to pass it to them.

Such is the life of a point guard.

“I like hav­ing the ball, and I like be­ing the guy that runs the of­fense,” Meares said. “I’ll play wherever they need me, but point guard is my po­s­i­tion. I think I like it be­cause you have to know everything that’s go­ing on.”

This year he has to know what four guys are do­ing.

Next year, he might have to know what 10 guys are do­ing.

“I’ve thought about play­ing foot­ball again, and grow­ing up I was a quar­ter­back,” said Meares, who lives a few blocks away from Lin­coln. “I like quar­ter­back. It’s a lot like play­ing point guard. You have to know what every­one is do­ing and it’s up to you to get every­one the ball.”

But be­fore he hits a re­ceiv­er, he hopes he’s able to hoist a state cham­pi­on­ship.

“We are ex­cited be­cause we get to keep play­ing,” Meares said. “We had a great sea­son, and now we go to the next level. We want to make sure we play well so we can show people what Lin­coln can do.”

They already have. ••