Lincoln railing its way to the state playoffs

Khalif Meares was standing by his bench and watching.
The Abraham Lincoln High School junior had just played his heart out in a loss to Roman Catholic in the District 12 AAAAAA championship game, and while he was gathering his belongings, he was focused on the Cahillites’ celebration.
He wasn’t glaring. He wasn’t angry. He was just hungry.
“I really hope we can do that,” Meares said. “I want to win the city championship. I’ll work really hard to make sure we do that.”
Meares has been working hard all year.
The 6-foot-4 point guard has been one of the dependable Railsplitters all year who has to be considered a success.
Lincoln won the Public League Class AAAAAA championship and held its own in a 68-59 loss to Roman Catholic at South Philadelphia High School on Saturday in a game that was tied at 31 after 16 minutes and was a four-point game after three quarters.
The Railsplitters will now meet Conestoga on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Southern in a first-round state playoff game.
Meares led the Railsplitters with 19 points. Shikeir Mor-ris-on added 18 for Lincoln, which fell to 22-5 on the season.
While Meares was on point with his shooting against Roman, that’s not necessarily his game. Sure, when the opportunity arises, he can drain jumpers or drive to the rim, but his game is being the guy who sets the table.
It’s one he enjoys, but he’s also ready to step into another role when the situation calls for it.
“I’ve always been the guy who runs the offense,” Meares said. “I bring the ball up, and we have a lot of guys who can score in a lot of different ways, so I try and find them.”
Meares isn’t always the guy running the offense, though.
Lincoln is lucky in that the team has two quality point guards in Meares and Mar-lon Sharpton, a senior, who has a lot of the same qualities his younger teammate has.
The good news for Lincoln is that both players are always ready to move to another slot to help the team succeed.
“On my AAU team (Hoop Dreamz), I play point guard, shooting guard, small forward, so I know how to play other positions,” Meares said. “And it’s great having someone like Marlon Sharpton. He’s great. We do one-on-one drills, we play against each other all the time in practice. That helps us. I know it helps me. The better you get in practice, the better you’re able to play in games.”
That’s been the idea all year for Lincoln, which is enjoying its best season in recent memory. And there’s still a chance for more happy times going forward.
“We had a great year and there’s a lot of reasons for that,” Lincoln coach Al Brown. “It’s great to have two point guards, we actually had three point guards before injuries and that a luxury most teams don’t have. It’s even better because guys are an extension of the coaches on the court. They know the game.
“We have a lot of guys who play hard and who have really bought in. Guys who come out and play together. And the coaching staff is great, I’m lucky to have great assistant coaches who really do a great job getting us ready. It’s a great mix of good players and the assistant coaches do such a great job making sure we’re ready.”
After the coach handed out praise to the entire team, he took a few seconds to say even more about his junior point guard.
“Khalif does a lot of things for us,” Brown said. “He brings a lot of energy. Defensively, he’s a great player. You just put him out there and he makes things happen, especially on defense. And at guard, he knows what to do. He has a high basketball IQ.”
That’s something Meares takes a lot of pride in.
Whenever he’s on the court, his goal is to get the offense going and that includes knowing who to get the ball to, and more importantly, when to pass it to them.
Such is the life of a point guard.
“I like having the ball, and I like being the guy that runs the offense,” Meares said. “I’ll play wherever they need me, but point guard is my position. I think I like it because you have to know everything that’s going on.”
This year he has to know what four guys are doing.
Next year, he might have to know what 10 guys are doing.
“I’ve thought about playing football again, and growing up I was a quarterback,” said Meares, who lives a few blocks away from Lincoln. “I like quarterback. It’s a lot like playing point guard. You have to know what everyone is doing and it’s up to you to get everyone the ball.”
But before he hits a receiver, he hopes he’s able to hoist a state championship.
“We are excited because we get to keep playing,” Meares said. “We had a great season, and now we go to the next level. We want to make sure we play well so we can show people what Lincoln can do.”
They already have. ••