Kuhar fitting in at Roman

A new year, a new Chris Kuhar.
Last year, he was a reserve on an Archbishop Ryan High School basketball team that lost in a third-place game in the District 12 playoffs.
This year, Kuhar is a starter on the Roman Catholic basketball team that just won the District 12 Class AAAAAA championship.
It’s a huge difference.
“Last year was good, I didn’t play much point guard because we had Austin Slawter, but I would play some,” Kuhar said. “I came here this year, and I worked my way onto the team. I had to earn my way into the lineup.”
On Saturday, he was a huge reason for the Cahillites’ success in a 68-59 victor over Abraham Lincoln in the city championship game at South Philadelphia High School.
Kuhar, who was playing with foul trouble, scored nine points and handed out seven assists as the Cahillites won their third-straight District 12 crown. Roman will now meet Perkiomen Valle on Saturday at 5 p.m. in a state playoff game at St. Joe’s Prep.
Another transfer, Allen Betrand, who attended Samuel Fels last year, scored 12 points for Roman in a game that was tight at times and knotted at 31 at intermission.
While both teams showed flashes of brilliance, both teams had a hard time getting into the flow of things. Overall, the teams combined for 49 personal fouls.
The Cahillites were without the services of Lynn Greer, a freshman who saw time at point guard during the season. Without him, the Cahillites were still in good hands.
“I’m more of a point guard,” Kuhar said. “That was my position growing up. I’ve played other positions, I’ll play wherever they need me, but point guard is my natural position. It’s the one I like playing the most.”
The Cahillites are lucky to have him.
After a good season last year, the Somerton resident felt he needed a change of scenery heading into his senior year so the decision was made to transfer to the Center City school.
Things have changed for him.
Instead of getting a little extra sleep and heading a few blocks to Ryan, he now wakes up daily at 5:30 a.m. and takes the train.
He’s also not with the friends he grew up with, but it didn’t take him long to blend in with his teammates in purple and gold.
“We had a lot of transfers come in so I didn’t know how it was going to go,” Kuhar said. “But it didn’t take long at all. We all became friends pretty quickly, and we played well. We all had the same goal, we all wanted to win.”
Kuhar loves his new school.
But he definitely misses his old one.
You know how much things have changed for Roman? Well, things have changed for Ryan, too. The Raiders once again played in the third-place District 12 game, but this year they won so for the first time in school history, the team qualified for the state playoffs.
That means there’s a chance the Cahillites could meet the Raiders again. During the Catholic League season, Roman defeated Ryan 59-52 in a game that was pretty tough for Kuhar because he still has a lot of friends at his neighborhood school.
“I loved Ryan and I loved playing there,” Kuhar said. “I’m still friends with those guys. They have great players, great coaches. I still like those guys a lot. I want to see them do well.”
And while he’ll be cheering for the Raiders, he’ll be leading the Cahillites.
Roman has won consecutive AAAA championships, which was the big school classification before the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association went from four classifications to six before this year.
The Cahillites don’t have a lot of players who were on the teams that cut down the net in Hershey the past two years, but they are well aware of the tradition of excellence surrounding Roman Catholic basketball.
This year, Roman fell to Neumann-Goretti in the Catholic League semifinals, but Roman has been the most successful team in the league, winning 30 championships in school history.
Now they want to add a number to their state championship banner.
“Our goal is the state championship,” Kuhar said. “We can do it. We have gotten better every game and we’re playing well right now. We can do it. We have the talent, and we definitely want to do it.”
Next year, Kuhar will continue his career, though he hasn’t determined where he’ll go. And while he’s considering a business major, he will likely go into college undecided.
As long as he’s getting a chance to play basketball, and getting a chance to compete, he’ll be happy.
“Ryan was great, but Roman is great, too, I love it here,” Kuhar said. “I’m very happy to be playing with these guys and going for a state championship. Things are going great.”