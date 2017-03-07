Kuhar fitting in at Roman

A new year, a new Chris Kuhar.

Last year, he was a re­serve on an Arch­bish­op Ry­an High School bas­ket­ball team that lost in a third-place game in the Dis­trict 12 play­offs.

This year, Kuhar is a starter on the Ro­man Cath­ol­ic bas­ket­ball team that just won the Dis­trict 12 Class AAAAAA cham­pi­on­ship.

It’s a huge dif­fer­ence.

“Last year was good, I didn’t play much point guard be­cause we had Aus­tin Slaw­ter, but I would play some,” Kuhar said. “I came here this year, and I worked my way onto the team. I had to earn my way in­to the lineup.”

On Sat­urday, he was a huge reas­on for the Cahil­lites’ suc­cess in a 68-59 vic­tor over Ab­ra­ham Lin­coln in the city cham­pi­on­ship game at South Phil­adelphia High School.

Kuhar, who was play­ing with foul trouble, scored nine points and handed out sev­en as­sists as the Cahil­lites won their third-straight Dis­trict 12 crown. Ro­man will now meet Perkio­men Valle on Sat­urday at 5 p.m. in a state play­off game at St. Joe’s Prep.

An­oth­er trans­fer, Al­len Be­trand, who at­ten­ded Samuel Fels last year, scored 12 points for Ro­man in a game that was tight at times and knot­ted at 31 at in­ter­mis­sion.

While both teams showed flashes of bril­liance, both teams had a hard time get­ting in­to the flow of things. Over­all, the teams com­bined for 49 per­son­al fouls.

The Cahil­lites were without the ser­vices of Lynn Greer, a fresh­man who saw time at point guard dur­ing the sea­son. Without him, the Cahil­lites were still in good hands.

“I’m more of a point guard,” Kuhar said. “That was my po­s­i­tion grow­ing up. I’ve played oth­er po­s­i­tions, I’ll play wherever they need me, but point guard is my nat­ur­al po­s­i­tion. It’s the one I like play­ing the most.”

The Cahil­lites are lucky to have him.

After a good sea­son last year, the Somer­ton res­id­ent felt he needed a change of scenery head­ing in­to his seni­or year so the de­cision was made to trans­fer to the Cen­ter City school.

Things have changed for him.

In­stead of get­ting a little ex­tra sleep and head­ing a few blocks to Ry­an, he now wakes up daily at 5:30 a.m. and takes the train.

He’s also not with the friends he grew up with, but it didn’t take him long to blend in with his team­mates in purple and gold.

“We had a lot of trans­fers come in so I didn’t know how it was go­ing to go,” Kuhar said. “But it didn’t take long at all. We all be­came friends pretty quickly, and we played well. We all had the same goal, we all wanted to win.”

Kuhar loves his new school.

But he def­in­itely misses his old one.

You know how much things have changed for Ro­man? Well, things have changed for Ry­an, too. The Raid­ers once again played in the third-place Dis­trict 12 game, but this year they won so for the first time in school his­tory, the team qual­i­fied for the state play­offs.

That means there’s a chance the Cahil­lites could meet the Raid­ers again. Dur­ing the Cath­ol­ic League sea­son, Ro­man de­feated Ry­an 59-52 in a game that was pretty tough for Kuhar be­cause he still has a lot of friends at his neigh­bor­hood school.

“I loved Ry­an and I loved play­ing there,” Kuhar said. “I’m still friends with those guys. They have great play­ers, great coaches. I still like those guys a lot. I want to see them do well.”

And while he’ll be cheer­ing for the Raid­ers, he’ll be lead­ing the Cahil­lites.

Ro­man has won con­sec­ut­ive AAAA cham­pi­on­ships, which was the big school clas­si­fic­a­tion be­fore the Pennsylvania In­ter­schol­ast­ic Ath­let­ic As­so­ci­ation went from four clas­si­fic­a­tions to six be­fore this year.

The Cahil­lites don’t have a lot of play­ers who were on the teams that cut down the net in Her­shey the past two years, but they are well aware of the tra­di­tion of ex­cel­lence sur­round­ing Ro­man Cath­ol­ic bas­ket­ball.

This year, Ro­man fell to Neu­mann-Gor­etti in the Cath­ol­ic League semi­finals, but Ro­man has been the most suc­cess­ful team in the league, win­ning 30 cham­pi­on­ships in school his­tory.

Now they want to add a num­ber to their state cham­pi­on­ship ban­ner.

“Our goal is the state cham­pi­on­ship,” Kuhar said. “We can do it. We have got­ten bet­ter every game and we’re play­ing well right now. We can do it. We have the tal­ent, and we def­in­itely want to do it.”

Next year, Kuhar will con­tin­ue his ca­reer, though he hasn’t de­term­ined where he’ll go. And while he’s con­sid­er­ing a busi­ness ma­jor, he will likely go in­to col­lege un­de­cided.

As long as he’s get­ting a chance to play bas­ket­ball, and get­ting a chance to com­pete, he’ll be happy.

“Ry­an was great, but Ro­man is great, too, I love it here,” Kuhar said. “I’m very happy to be play­ing with these guys and go­ing for a state cham­pi­on­ship. Things are go­ing great.”