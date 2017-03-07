Grumbrecht directing membership at GNPCC

Teri Grumbrecht, a lifelong res­id­ent of the North­east who spent a quarter-cen­tury in the bank­ing in­dustry, has joined the staff of the Great­er North­east Phil­adelphia Cham­ber of Com­merce as mem­ber­ship dir­ect­or. A gradu­ate of Ab­ra­ham Lin­coln High School, Grumbrecht worked for PNC and Com­merce banks and had most re­cently served as a vice pres­id­ent of TD Bank at the Wood­haven branch, Knights and Wood­haven roads.

For many years, she has been a fa­mil­i­ar face at GN­PCC events.

“Teri has a true love of com­munity out­reach,” said GN­PCC Pres­id­ent Pam Hen­shall. “She is ex­tremely well known in the North­east and Lower Bucks County areas, and her ex­per­i­ence in busi­ness de­vel­op­ment in the bank­ing in­dustry makes her the best per­son to help us in­crease mem­ber­ship.”

Grumbrecht be­came in­volved in a num­ber of busi­ness and so­cial agen­cies, in­clud­ing the North­east Fam­ily YMCA, Frank­ford North­east Phil­adelphia Rotary Club, North­east Phil­adelphia Hall of Fame and May­fair Com­munity De­vel­op­ment Cor­por­a­tion.

“One of the ad­vant­ages I be­lieve I bring to this po­s­i­tion is my ex­per­i­ences with the Great­er North­east Phil­adelphia Cham­ber of Com­merce,” Grumbrecht said. “I know firsthand the pos­it­ive im­pact we can bring to a busi­ness. I saw it over and over again. The North­east Cham­ber is an af­ford­able in­vest­ment in at­tract­ing new busi­ness.”

To con­tact Grumbrecht or ar­range an ap­point­ment for a vis­it either at your busi­ness or the GN­PCC’s of­fices at 8025 Roosevelt Blvd. (Suite 200), call 215-332-3400 or email tgrumbrecht@nephilacham­ber.com ••

You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.