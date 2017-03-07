Grumbrecht directing membership at GNPCC

Teri Grumbrecht, a lifelong resident of the Northeast who spent a quarter-century in the banking industry, has joined the staff of the Greater Northeast Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce as membership director. A graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School, Grumbrecht worked for PNC and Commerce banks and had most recently served as a vice president of TD Bank at the Woodhaven branch, Knights and Woodhaven roads.
For many years, she has been a familiar face at GNPCC events.
“Teri has a true love of community outreach,” said GNPCC President Pam Henshall. “She is extremely well known in the Northeast and Lower Bucks County areas, and her experience in business development in the banking industry makes her the best person to help us increase membership.”
Grumbrecht became involved in a number of business and social agencies, including the Northeast Family YMCA, Frankford Northeast Philadelphia Rotary Club, Northeast Philadelphia Hall of Fame and Mayfair Community Development Corporation.
“One of the advantages I believe I bring to this position is my experiences with the Greater Northeast Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce,” Grumbrecht said. “I know firsthand the positive impact we can bring to a business. I saw it over and over again. The Northeast Chamber is an affordable investment in attracting new business.”
To contact Grumbrecht or arrange an appointment for a visit either at your business or the GNPCC’s offices at 8025 Roosevelt Blvd. (Suite 200), call 215-332-3400 or email tgrumbrecht@nephilachamber.com ••
