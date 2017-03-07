Group protests outside of Martina White’s Somerton office

A half-dozen mem­bers of the Pennsylvania Stu­dent Power Net­work last week pro­tested out­side state Rep. Mar­tina White’s dis­trict of­fice at 10752 Bustleton Ave.

The or­gan­iz­a­tion is try­ing to stop HB 14, a bill in­tro­duced by state Rep. Jerry Knowles, a Schuylkill County Re­pub­lic­an, that would cut state fund­ing from col­leges and uni­versit­ies that pro­tect il­leg­al im­mig­rant stu­dents and staff from de­ten­tion and de­port­a­tion by the fed­er­al U.S. Im­mig­ra­tion and Cus­toms En­force­ment (ICE).

The stu­dents entered White’s of­fice and spoke to staff. White was not in the of­fice, and the stu­dents asked to set up a meet­ing with her. Two po­lice vehicles were in the park­ing lot in case of trouble.

Aiden Cas­tel­lanos, a Uni­versity of Pennsylvania stu­dent, read a state­ment that said, in part, “Un­der the new ad­min­is­tra­tion, un­doc­u­mented im­mig­rants have been un­der heightened at­tack. This is wrong. Mi­gra­tion, the res­ult of sys­tem­ic forces that push people from their home­lands, is a hu­man right. Our uni­versit­ies must stand strong to pro­tect it.”

Cas­tel­lanos con­tin­ued, “We are pre­pared to take ac­tion to de­fend all those who are un­der threat - un­doc­u­mented im­mig­rants with or without DACA status, refugees, Muslims, black people, queer people, trans people, wo­men, people with dis­ab­il­it­ies and all people of col­or. We will not take any chances un­der a Trump pres­id­ency and we will con­tin­ue to res­ist any policy that threatens any mem­ber of our com­munity.”

The pro­test­ers walked out­side and held signs in Eng­lish and Span­ish that read, “Edu­ca­tion Not De­port­a­tion” and “Justice for All Im­mig­rants.” They chanted, “Stand up. Get down. Phil­adelphia is an im­mig­rant town,” and, “No hate. No fear. Im­mig­rants are wel­come here.”

White de­scribed Knowles’ le­gis­la­tion as be­ing in its early stages, adding that she wants some cla­ri­fic­a­tion on the lan­guage.

“I have a few ques­tions for the maker of the bill,” she said.

The House goes back in­to ses­sion on Monday. ••

You can reach Tom Waring at twaring@bsmphilly.com.