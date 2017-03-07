Full schedule announced for Pennypack Park cleanup events

The 2017 series of Pennypack Park cleanup days will be­gin on Sat­urday, March 25, when vo­lun­teers will meet at the ball field be­hind Naz­areth Hos­pit­al on Holme Av­en­ue. The event will last from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All vo­lun­teers are wel­come and en­cour­aged to wear long pants, long sleeve shirts and com­fort­able but sturdy foot­wear. Sun­screen and in­sect re­pel­lent are re­com­men­ded. Those un­der age 18 must be ac­com­pan­ied by an adult.

There will be nine monthly cleanup events in 2017. They are each sched­uled for the fourth Sat­urday of the month, March through Novem­ber. Loc­a­tions will vary de­pend­ing on the month. The dates are April 22, May 27, June 24, Ju­ly 22, Aug. 26, Sept. 23, Oct. 28 and Nov. 25.

Park clean-ups are a great way to beau­ti­fy the com­munity and to ful­fill com­munity ser­vice ob­lig­a­tions.

In case of in­clement weath­er, call 215-934-PARK for can­cel­la­tion in­form­a­tion.

For gen­er­al in­form­a­tion, vis­it friend­sof­pennypack­park.org. ••

