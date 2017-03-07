Full schedule announced for Pennypack Park cleanup events

The 2017 series of Pennypack Park cleanup days will begin on Saturday, March 25, when volunteers will meet at the ball field behind Nazareth Hospital on Holme Avenue. The event will last from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All volunteers are welcome and encouraged to wear long pants, long sleeve shirts and comfortable but sturdy footwear. Sunscreen and insect repellent are recommended. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
There will be nine monthly cleanup events in 2017. They are each scheduled for the fourth Saturday of the month, March through November. Locations will vary depending on the month. The dates are April 22, May 27, June 24, July 22, Aug. 26, Sept. 23, Oct. 28 and Nov. 25.
Park clean-ups are a great way to beautify the community and to fulfill community service obligations.
In case of inclement weather, call 215-934-PARK for cancellation information.
For general information, visit friendsofpennypackpark.org. ••
