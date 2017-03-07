Frankford’s seniors lead team to strong finish

When Jamie Ross was assembling his team, he had a checklist of things he needed.
The longtime coach who is in his first year as head coach of the Frankford High School basketball team knew that in order to be successful, he would need guys who could score.
He knew the team would need leaders, defensive players and guys who could handle the ball.
And more than anything, he knew he’d need a guy who could set an example for the rest of the team. He needed a strong leader who could carry the weight of the team on his shoulders when the Pioneers were practicing for the next game.
He found that leader in Vashon Spann.
“He’s just a great overall kid, he does everything you’d want,” said Ross, who won a championship with Frankford as a player in 1988. “He doesn’t play a lot of minutes, but in practice, he is the guy who gives the effort. He’s the guy we look to, he does all that for us.”
Ross wasn’t alone in praising the senior, who made his varsity debut this season.
In fact, following Frankford’s 57-40 loss to Archbishop Ryan in the third-place game in the District 12 Class AAAAAA playoffs Thursday night at Abraham Lincoln High School, Ross asked two of his assistant coaches which player deserves kudos, and both of them insisted “Vashon.”
For Spann, he’s not doing anything out of the ordinary. He’s just doing what he wants to do.
“I love playing, just being around the team,” said Spann, who lives a few blocks away from the school. “I just try and do whatever. I played (junior varsity) before this year. I was happy to play varsity so I did what I could.”
In doing what he could, he helped the Pioneers enjoy a strong season.
Frankford didn’t have a lot of returning players this year, and with Ross taking over as coach, it was expected the team would spend the bulk of the season trying to find its way in the Public League.
But the Pioneers advanced to the Public League Class AAAAAA finals and found themselves playing a meaningful game in March.
“We played better, we played better every game,” Spann said. “I’ll miss this. I’ll really miss playing with the guys on the team. We got close. We are friends.”
The players not only got close as friends, but they got close to making the state tournament in a year that was slated to be a rebuilding one.
But the guy calling the shots expected Frankford to be better every game, and to his credit, they were.
“I knew we had a lot to learn, but at the same time, I think we could have done more,” said Ross, who previously served as the head coach at now-defunct Robert Vaux and as an assistant at Roman Catholic. “I’m happy with some things, but I know we have a lot of work to do. We’ll do it.”
Against Ryan, the Pioneers were led by Anthony Rodriguez, who scored 15, and Tyree Corbett, who contributed 14. They also received a strong performance from Franklin Okpala, who handed out four assists. But the Pioneers fell to a strong Catholic League team that had four senior starters.
“They’re good,” Spann said. “It was fun (to play in a district playoff game). We wanted to play as long as we could. I’m happy. We wanted to win, but we played well.”
When he was on the floor, Spann did what he always does, he played stingy defense and worked hard at both ends of the floor.
He knew coming into the season he wouldn’t be a starter, and he knew that many nights he wouldn’t be the first guy off the bench.
That didn’t worry him at all. He just wanted to play.
“I didn’t care when I got it, I just tried to make us better (when I played),” Spann said. “I didn’t know how much I would play. I knew that if I worked hard in practice, hustled and played defense, I could help us in practice.”
Next year, Spann hopes to continue his basketball career. While that is up in the air, he is definitely headed to college and he has a major picked out.
Let’s just say Spann will be a sharp-dressed man by the time he graduates.
“I want to study fashion design,” Spann said. “I’ll make things like clothes and boots, shoes. I haven’t done anything, I’ll start doing it in college, but I like it. I like clothes.”
While he’s making wardrobes, Ross will be working to help the Pioneers take the next step.
The success of this year’s squad definitely has changed how people look at Frankford.
“It raises the bar,” said Ross, who coached Frankford to a 13-13 overall record. “We will look to get better next year. We just have to work at it.” ••