Frankford’s seniors lead team to strong finish

When Jam­ie Ross was as­sem­bling his team, he had a check­list of things he needed.

The long­time coach who is in his first year as head coach of the Frank­ford High School bas­ket­ball team knew that in or­der to be suc­cess­ful, he would need guys who could score.

He knew the team would need lead­ers, de­fens­ive play­ers and guys who could handle the ball.

And more than any­thing, he knew he’d need a guy who could set an ex­ample for the rest of the team. He needed a strong lead­er who could carry the weight of the team on his shoulders when the Pi­on­eers were prac­ti­cing for the next game.

He found that lead­er in Vas­hon Spann.

“He’s just a great over­all kid, he does everything you’d want,” said Ross, who won a cham­pi­on­ship with Frank­ford as a play­er in 1988. “He doesn’t play a lot of minutes, but in prac­tice, he is the guy who gives the ef­fort. He’s the guy we look to, he does all that for us.”

Ross wasn’t alone in prais­ing the seni­or, who made his varsity de­but this sea­son.

In fact, fol­low­ing Frank­ford’s 57-40 loss to Arch­bish­op Ry­an in the third-place game in the Dis­trict 12 Class AAAAAA play­offs Thursday night at Ab­ra­ham Lin­coln High School, Ross asked two of his as­sist­ant coaches which play­er de­serves kudos, and both of them in­sisted “Vas­hon.”

For Spann, he’s not do­ing any­thing out of the or­din­ary. He’s just do­ing what he wants to do.

“I love play­ing, just be­ing around the team,” said Spann, who lives a few blocks away from the school. “I just try and do whatever. I played (ju­ni­or varsity) be­fore this year. I was happy to play varsity so I did what I could.”

In do­ing what he could, he helped the Pi­on­eers en­joy a strong sea­son.

Frank­ford didn’t have a lot of re­turn­ing play­ers this year, and with Ross tak­ing over as coach, it was ex­pec­ted the team would spend the bulk of the sea­son try­ing to find its way in the Pub­lic League.

But the Pi­on­eers ad­vanced to the Pub­lic League Class AAAAAA fi­nals and found them­selves play­ing a mean­ing­ful game in March.

“We played bet­ter, we played bet­ter every game,” Spann said. “I’ll miss this. I’ll really miss play­ing with the guys on the team. We got close. We are friends.”

The play­ers not only got close as friends, but they got close to mak­ing the state tour­na­ment in a year that was slated to be a re­build­ing one.

But the guy call­ing the shots ex­pec­ted Frank­ford to be bet­ter every game, and to his cred­it, they were.

“I knew we had a lot to learn, but at the same time, I think we could have done more,” said Ross, who pre­vi­ously served as the head coach at now-de­funct Robert Vaux and as an as­sist­ant at Ro­man Cath­ol­ic. “I’m happy with some things, but I know we have a lot of work to do. We’ll do it.”

Against Ry­an, the Pi­on­eers were led by An­thony Rodrig­uez, who scored 15, and Tyree Corbett, who con­trib­uted 14. They also re­ceived a strong per­form­ance from Frank­lin Ok­pala, who handed out four as­sists. But the Pi­on­eers fell to a strong Cath­ol­ic League team that had four seni­or starters.

“They’re good,” Spann said. “It was fun (to play in a dis­trict play­off game). We wanted to play as long as we could. I’m happy. We wanted to win, but we played well.”

When he was on the floor, Spann did what he al­ways does, he played stingy de­fense and worked hard at both ends of the floor.

He knew com­ing in­to the sea­son he wouldn’t be a starter, and he knew that many nights he wouldn’t be the first guy off the bench.

That didn’t worry him at all. He just wanted to play.

“I didn’t care when I got it, I just tried to make us bet­ter (when I played),” Spann said. “I didn’t know how much I would play. I knew that if I worked hard in prac­tice, hustled and played de­fense, I could help us in prac­tice.”

Next year, Spann hopes to con­tin­ue his bas­ket­ball ca­reer. While that is up in the air, he is def­in­itely headed to col­lege and he has a ma­jor picked out.

Let’s just say Spann will be a sharp-dressed man by the time he gradu­ates.

“I want to study fash­ion design,” Spann said. “I’ll make things like clothes and boots, shoes. I haven’t done any­thing, I’ll start do­ing it in col­lege, but I like it. I like clothes.”

While he’s mak­ing ward­robes, Ross will be work­ing to help the Pi­on­eers take the next step.

The suc­cess of this year’s squad def­in­itely has changed how people look at Frank­ford.

“It raises the bar,” said Ross, who coached Frank­ford to a 13-13 over­all re­cord. “We will look to get bet­ter next year. We just have to work at it.” ••