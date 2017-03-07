Finest frosh

Ap­par­ently Mike West knows his stuff.

West is the head coach of the Chest­nut Hill Col­lege wo­men’s bas­ket­ball team and when the squad was gathered to­geth­er early in the year, he had a pre­mon­i­tion. He told Shan­non Glenn he ex­pec­ted big things from her.

“I was nervous be­cause mak­ing the jump from high school to col­lege is hard, the game is a lot faster and the play­ers are stronger,” said Glenn, who gradu­ated from Arch­bish­op Ry­an High School in June. “But coach looked at me and told me he ex­pec­ted me to be in the run­ning for the (Cent­ral At­lantic Col­legi­ate Con­fer­ence) rook­ie of the year. It was great that he be­lieved in me. I didn’t think about it, I didn’t know if I’d play that much.”

West couldn’t have been more cor­rect.

The Park­wood res­id­ent star­ted 26 of 27 games, av­er­aged 10.9 points per game while pulling down 4.5 re­bounds and hand­ing out an av­er­age of nearly two as­sists per af­fair en route to win­ning the award. She also was one of the best shoot­ers from the out­side, drain­ing nearly 38 per­cent of her three-point shots.

The Griffins’ sea­son game to an end after a 70-53 loss to Bloom­field Col­lege in the first round of the CACC tour­na­ment.

“It was a big ad­just­ment from high school, but I had a lot of help from the oth­er girls,” said Glenn, who helped the team fin­ish 16-11. “One of our cap­tains un­for­tu­nately tore her ACL dur­ing the year, so coach told us that we had to get those points some­where. We all worked to­geth­er to pick up those points.”

While Glenn is a much bet­ter play­er today than she was dur­ing her days at Ry­an, it’s the things she learned as a Rag­doll that have her star­ring in col­lege.

Last year, be­cause the team was un­der­sized, Glenn was forced to play un­der the bas­ket. In do­ing that, she got stronger and learned how to play big­ger than her 5-foot-9 frame.

In col­lege, she’s play­ing both guard and for­ward, but there are times she gets put back un­der­neath, and she draws on her ex­per­i­ence to help con­tend against the big­ger play­ers.

“We have two good bigs, but I would play guard or for­ward, some­times the four (power for­ward), so I def­in­itely used what I learned at Ry­an,” Glenn said. “I learned how to do dif­fer­ent things. It was good be­cause like at Ry­an, we have great coaches who worked with us. I learned a lot.”

She also learned a lot about deal­ing with the pres­sure.

While speed and strength are a huge part of suc­cess at the col­lege level, it’s also im­port­ant to have a strong mind for the game. That is something Glenn has made great strides with since the start of the sea­son.

“When I first got here, I think I was a little, I don’t want to say nervous, but I wasn’t ready to shoot too much,” Glenn said. “I wasn’t used to the speed and I didn’t want to take bad shots, so I didn’t. But as the sea­son went on, I got more com­fort­able. By the end of the sea­son, I think I was fully up to speed.”

That makes her ex­cited for the fu­ture.

Ac­cord­ing to Glenn, the Griffins do lose some good play­ers, but the bulk of the squad will be back next winter. That gives her and her mates a reas­on to be op­tim­ist­ic. And start­ing now, everything she does is in pre­par­a­tion for 2017-2018.

“I’m go­ing to try to play as much as pos­sible,” said Glenn, who plans on play­ing with the Reneg­ades col­lege sum­mer league team and could play with the Delaware Val­ley Uni­versity sum­mer league team, where she’d be re­united with fel­low Ry­an grad Ash­ley Smink. “I want to work on my shoot­ing, I want to get more com­fort­able, and I also want to work on my shot off the dribble.”

One thing she doesn’t have to work on is her love for Chest­nut Hill.

Ever since the bas­ket­ball team came to Ry­an for seni­or night last winter, Glenn has been in love with the bas­ket­ball team. And now she loves the school just as much.

“I think I like it be­cause it’s a small school and every­one be­comes friends,” said Glenn, who is ma­jor­ing in busi­ness ad­min­is­tra­tion. “Every time I turn a corner, I see someone I know and someone I’m friends with. It’s a small school. I knew I would want to go to a small school, and I’m really happy I came here.

“The bas­ket­ball team has made me feel like I was part of it since last year. They came to my seni­or night and every­one cheered for me. They really showed me that they wanted me, and I’m glad they did. I’m happy to be here.”