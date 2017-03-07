Finest frosh

Apparently Mike West knows his stuff.
West is the head coach of the Chestnut Hill College women’s basketball team and when the squad was gathered together early in the year, he had a premonition. He told Shannon Glenn he expected big things from her.
“I was nervous because making the jump from high school to college is hard, the game is a lot faster and the players are stronger,” said Glenn, who graduated from Archbishop Ryan High School in June. “But coach looked at me and told me he expected me to be in the running for the (Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference) rookie of the year. It was great that he believed in me. I didn’t think about it, I didn’t know if I’d play that much.”
West couldn’t have been more correct.
The Parkwood resident started 26 of 27 games, averaged 10.9 points per game while pulling down 4.5 rebounds and handing out an average of nearly two assists per affair en route to winning the award. She also was one of the best shooters from the outside, draining nearly 38 percent of her three-point shots.
The Griffins’ season game to an end after a 70-53 loss to Bloomfield College in the first round of the CACC tournament.
“It was a big adjustment from high school, but I had a lot of help from the other girls,” said Glenn, who helped the team finish 16-11. “One of our captains unfortunately tore her ACL during the year, so coach told us that we had to get those points somewhere. We all worked together to pick up those points.”
While Glenn is a much better player today than she was during her days at Ryan, it’s the things she learned as a Ragdoll that have her starring in college.
Last year, because the team was undersized, Glenn was forced to play under the basket. In doing that, she got stronger and learned how to play bigger than her 5-foot-9 frame.
In college, she’s playing both guard and forward, but there are times she gets put back underneath, and she draws on her experience to help contend against the bigger players.
“We have two good bigs, but I would play guard or forward, sometimes the four (power forward), so I definitely used what I learned at Ryan,” Glenn said. “I learned how to do different things. It was good because like at Ryan, we have great coaches who worked with us. I learned a lot.”
She also learned a lot about dealing with the pressure.
While speed and strength are a huge part of success at the college level, it’s also important to have a strong mind for the game. That is something Glenn has made great strides with since the start of the season.
“When I first got here, I think I was a little, I don’t want to say nervous, but I wasn’t ready to shoot too much,” Glenn said. “I wasn’t used to the speed and I didn’t want to take bad shots, so I didn’t. But as the season went on, I got more comfortable. By the end of the season, I think I was fully up to speed.”
That makes her excited for the future.
According to Glenn, the Griffins do lose some good players, but the bulk of the squad will be back next winter. That gives her and her mates a reason to be optimistic. And starting now, everything she does is in preparation for 2017-2018.
“I’m going to try to play as much as possible,” said Glenn, who plans on playing with the Renegades college summer league team and could play with the Delaware Valley University summer league team, where she’d be reunited with fellow Ryan grad Ashley Smink. “I want to work on my shooting, I want to get more comfortable, and I also want to work on my shot off the dribble.”
One thing she doesn’t have to work on is her love for Chestnut Hill.
Ever since the basketball team came to Ryan for senior night last winter, Glenn has been in love with the basketball team. And now she loves the school just as much.
“I think I like it because it’s a small school and everyone becomes friends,” said Glenn, who is majoring in business administration. “Every time I turn a corner, I see someone I know and someone I’m friends with. It’s a small school. I knew I would want to go to a small school, and I’m really happy I came here.
“The basketball team has made me feel like I was part of it since last year. They came to my senior night and everyone cheered for me. They really showed me that they wanted me, and I’m glad they did. I’m happy to be here.”