Eagles could be in good hands with Pederson coaching

The Eagles have their quar­ter­back in Car­son Wentz. He is, based on what we’ve seen from a full sea­son of play, a no-doubt-about-it fran­chise play­er around whom the Eagles plan to build. Hav­ing that kind of con­fid­ence in a quar­ter­back is a big part of the NFL’s win­ning pic­ture.

An­oth­er huge part is the head coach, and in Doug Ped­er­son, the Eagles have a man who star­ted his 2016 blaz­ing at 3-0 and then ul­ti­mately ad­jus­ted to 7-9 at sea­son’s end.

What do we know about Ped­er­son? What is the next step he must take for the Eagles?

It’s im­possible to pre­dict as the Eagles open free agency and the first real step in their quest to im­prove all corners of their roster. But this much is true: The second sea­son for an Eagles coach has been telling – in some cases a vault­ing point for suc­cess soon to come or, in at least one in­stance, a deep sniff of the NFL’s post­season.

Here are the facts:

• Dick Ver­meil, the im­port from UCLA, went 4-10 way back in 1976 and then im­proved the Eagles to 5-9 in 1977. By his third sea­son, the Eagles went 9-7 and reached the play­offs.

• The blustery Buddy Ry­an struggled in his first year with a 5-10-1 re­cord in 1986 and, in a strike-plagued 1987, was 7-8. But Ry­an built his bond with the team by the end of the strike, and the Eagles fin­ished the sea­son strong. Ry­an and the Eagles were in the play­offs in 1988.

• He wasn’t pop­u­lar, but Rich Kotite had a strong first two sea­sons with a vet­er­an Eagles team. Without quar­ter­back Ran­dall Cun­ning­ham, the Eagles went 10-6 in 1991 and then broke through in 1992 with an 11-5 re­cord and a play­off win.

• It went the oth­er way for Ray Rhodes. His Eagles were 10-6 with a play­off win in 1995 and fol­lowed that with a 10-6 mark and play­off loss in 1996. By the end of 1996, the lack of a quar­ter­back was vis­ibly haunt­ing the Eagles and Rhodes, who flamed out two sea­sons later.

• The best of the group? It’s eas­ily Andy Re­id, who was 5-11 in 1999, then opened 2000 with an on­sides kick in the “Pickle Juice” win in Dal­las and went on to win the NFC East and se­cure a play­off vic­tory. It was the start of the most suc­cess­ful peri­od of time in re­cent Eagles his­tory.

• The most per­plex­ing study is that of Chip Kelly, who won sev­en of eight games in 2013 to fin­ish 10-6 and win the NFC East. Even after a play­off loss, the fu­ture was bright. Kelly’s Eagles star­ted 9-3 in 2014, but he lost three straight games in Decem­ber and missed out on the post­season. It was down­hill for the single sea­son re­main­ing in Kelly’s ten­ure.

The mor­al of the story? Whatever you think of Ped­er­son, and he gained points for hanging in through a lot of ad­versity in his rook­ie sea­son, we’re go­ing to find out quite a bit more in 2017. In fact, it’s fair to say that the second sea­son of an Eagles head coach says more about his leg­acy than any oth­er.

Re­id’s Eagles evolved, lead­ing to his long-term suc­cess. Kelly’s philo­sophies did not, and he’s out of the NFL. For Ped­er­son, the chal­lenge is right there in front of him with a fran­chise quar­ter­back and a very dif­fi­cult NFC East lad­der to climb. ••