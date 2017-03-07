Eagles could be in good hands with Pederson coaching

The Eagles have their quarterback in Carson Wentz. He is, based on what we’ve seen from a full season of play, a no-doubt-about-it franchise player around whom the Eagles plan to build. Having that kind of confidence in a quarterback is a big part of the NFL’s winning picture.
Another huge part is the head coach, and in Doug Pederson, the Eagles have a man who started his 2016 blazing at 3-0 and then ultimately adjusted to 7-9 at season’s end.
What do we know about Pederson? What is the next step he must take for the Eagles?
It’s impossible to predict as the Eagles open free agency and the first real step in their quest to improve all corners of their roster. But this much is true: The second season for an Eagles coach has been telling – in some cases a vaulting point for success soon to come or, in at least one instance, a deep sniff of the NFL’s postseason.
Here are the facts:
• Dick Vermeil, the import from UCLA, went 4-10 way back in 1976 and then improved the Eagles to 5-9 in 1977. By his third season, the Eagles went 9-7 and reached the playoffs.
• The blustery Buddy Ryan struggled in his first year with a 5-10-1 record in 1986 and, in a strike-plagued 1987, was 7-8. But Ryan built his bond with the team by the end of the strike, and the Eagles finished the season strong. Ryan and the Eagles were in the playoffs in 1988.
• He wasn’t popular, but Rich Kotite had a strong first two seasons with a veteran Eagles team. Without quarterback Randall Cunningham, the Eagles went 10-6 in 1991 and then broke through in 1992 with an 11-5 record and a playoff win.
• It went the other way for Ray Rhodes. His Eagles were 10-6 with a playoff win in 1995 and followed that with a 10-6 mark and playoff loss in 1996. By the end of 1996, the lack of a quarterback was visibly haunting the Eagles and Rhodes, who flamed out two seasons later.
• The best of the group? It’s easily Andy Reid, who was 5-11 in 1999, then opened 2000 with an onsides kick in the “Pickle Juice” win in Dallas and went on to win the NFC East and secure a playoff victory. It was the start of the most successful period of time in recent Eagles history.
• The most perplexing study is that of Chip Kelly, who won seven of eight games in 2013 to finish 10-6 and win the NFC East. Even after a playoff loss, the future was bright. Kelly’s Eagles started 9-3 in 2014, but he lost three straight games in December and missed out on the postseason. It was downhill for the single season remaining in Kelly’s tenure.
The moral of the story? Whatever you think of Pederson, and he gained points for hanging in through a lot of adversity in his rookie season, we’re going to find out quite a bit more in 2017. In fact, it’s fair to say that the second season of an Eagles head coach says more about his legacy than any other.
Reid’s Eagles evolved, leading to his long-term success. Kelly’s philosophies did not, and he’s out of the NFL. For Pederson, the challenge is right there in front of him with a franchise quarterback and a very difficult NFC East ladder to climb. ••