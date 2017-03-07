DA candidate outlines criminal justice reform plan

Mi­chael Un­ter­mey­er, a Demo­crat­ic can­did­ate for dis­trict at­tor­ney, presen­ted his crim­in­al justice re­form plan in front of the Crim­in­al Justice Cen­ter.

The plan fo­cuses on, in part, im­prov­ing com­munity re­la­tions.

Un­ter­mey­er said that, in­stead of pur­su­ing stat­ist­ics on con­vic­tions, he’ll pri­or­it­ize go­ing after dan­ger­ous crim­in­als and or­gan­iz­a­tions.

“We need a deputy-level po­s­i­tion to over­see and lead com­munity re­la­tions and ADAs as­signed to every neigh­bor­hood and com­munity. This will en­sure that every Phil­adelphi­an has ac­cess to a fair and just sys­tem,” he said.

As DA, Un­ter­mey­er would cre­ate a con­vic­tion in­teg­rity unit to ex­am­ine bad con­vic­tions and fight for fair­ness. He would also look at the civil for­feit­ure sys­tem so it does not take ad­vant­age of people. He sug­gests not tak­ing for­feit­ures un­der a cer­tain mon­et­ary value, and spend­ing some of the for­feit­ure money on pro­grams help­ing drug users rather than pro­sec­ut­ing them.

“Right now, our DA of­fice gets head­lines for scan­dal. We should be get­ting head­lines for hav­ing the best ideas and lead­ing the coun­try in in­nov­a­tion in crim­in­al justice,” he said.

Joe Khan, a Demo­crat­ic can­did­ate for dis­trict at­tor­ney, is pro­pos­ing a new mod­el for ad­dress­ing drug ab­use and ad­dic­tion in Phil­adelphia by call­ing for treat­ment in­stead of pro­sec­u­tion for most simple drug pos­ses­sion cases.

Pro­sec­ut­ing ad­dicts for mis­de­mean­or drug pos­ses­sion has proven ex­pens­ive and in­ef­fect­ive, he said, and has done little to solve the drug epi­dem­ic in Phil­adelphia and na­tion­wide. Khan also pro­posed work­ing with city and state of­fi­cials to help en­sure that a more ro­bust net­work of coun­selors and treat­ment pro­viders are in place in lieu of pro­sec­u­tion.

“Over 16 years as a pro­sec­utor, I watched the crim­in­al justice sys­tem spend end­less re­sources pro­sec­ut­ing people whose prob­lems are more ap­pro­pri­ately ad­dressed as a pub­lic health is­sue. As dis­trict at­tor­ney, I will end the prac­tice of pro­sec­ut­ing people merely be­cause they suf­fer from ad­dic­tion, and will en­sure that our lim­ited re­sources are fo­cused on fight­ing vi­ol­ent crime,” he said.

Khan be­lieves the dis­trict at­tor­ney’s of­fice’s re­lies too much on stat­ist­ics over justice.

“Mis­de­mean­or drug pro­sec­u­tions may help the DA’s of­fice main­tain a high con­vic­tion rate, but they do noth­ing to ac­tu­ally solve our city’s drug crisis,” he said. ”

Tariq El-Shabazz, an­oth­er Demo­crat­ic can­did­ate for dis­trict at­tor­ney, con­demned last week’s spray-paint­ing of a swastika on the front step of a home on Clark Place in Somer­ton.

“Giv­en the his­tory of At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Jeff Ses­sions and the Trump ad­min­is­tra­tion, we can no longer rely on the fed­er­al gov­ern­ment to pro­sec­ute hate crimes like these, so it will fall on loc­al pro­sec­utors to bring those who com­mit these crimes to justice,” he said. “Every Phil­adelphi­an will know that I will be the dis­trict at­tor­ney who works tire­lessly to bring to justice any­one who com­mits these hein­ous acts. My heart goes out to this fam­ily and their loved ones. I want to per­son­ally thank the neigh­bors of the Somer­ton area who without hes­it­a­tion lent a help­ing hand to wash away the hate­ful sym­bol.”

U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle cri­ti­cized Pres­id­ent Don­ald Trump’s ad­dress to a joint ses­sion of Con­gress.

“To­night, the pres­id­ent is­sued a worn and weary cam­paign stump speech in­stead of a real­ist­ic blue­print for mov­ing our coun­try for­ward. It is now clear this pres­id­ent is more in­ter­ested in cam­paign­ing in­stead of do­ing the hard work of gov­ern­ing. The pres­id­ent took to the po­di­um in front of Con­gress to­night without a single jobs bill or ac­com­plish­ment to his name. The real­ity of the world the pres­id­ent lives in and the truth of his ac­tions tell a very dif­fer­ent tale: a story of broken prom­ises to the Amer­ic­an people.”

Boyle faul­ted Trump for his ac­tions re­gard­ing Wall Street, health care and Rus­sia, and said the pres­id­ent has “sown fear in Amer­ica’s vul­ner­able com­munit­ies with a cruel, in­com­pet­ent and un­con­sti­tu­tion­al ex­ec­ut­ive agenda.”

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey said he agrees with Trump on rolling back un­ne­ces­sary reg­u­la­tions, fix­ing the tax code, main­tain­ing a strong mil­it­ary, al­low­ing stu­dents in fail­ing pub­lic schools to have more op­por­tun­it­ies and pro­tect­ing com­munit­ies from vi­ol­ent crim­in­als, in­clud­ing those who are here il­leg­ally.

“Un­for­tu­nately, some of my friends on the oth­er side of the aisle may be hear­ing a call to pro­mote grid­lock. I hope the re­cent level of ob­struc­tion­ism, meant to pre­vent the pres­id­ent from even hav­ing ad­vice from his own cab­in­et, does not fore­tell their ap­proach to le­gis­la­tion.” ••

