Building a bright future

Hands-on learn­ing: Stu­dents from Build­ing 21 Fer­guson last week cel­eb­rated Ca­reer and Tech­nic­al Edu­ca­tion Month by hold­ing an ex­hib­i­tion of what they’ve learned in their 16-week Ca­reer Ex­plor­a­tion Pro­gram at JEVS Hu­man Ser­vices ca­reer train­ing school. The after-school pro­gram, in its second year, takes place at Or­leans Tech­nic­al Col­lege, 2770 Red Li­on Road. The high school ju­ni­ors demon­strated hands-on skills in elec­tric­al wir­ing and in­teri­or wall con­struc­tion. “It was quite sur­pris­ing to see such a com­mit­ment, and we quickly real­ized that these stu­dents want to be taught as much as we want to teach them,” said Or­leans Tech in­struct­or Milton Dillard.

