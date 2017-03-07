Building a bright future

Hands-on learning: Students from Building 21 Ferguson last week celebrated Career and Technical Education Month by holding an exhibition of what they’ve learned in their 16-week Career Exploration Program at JEVS Human Services career training school. The after-school program, in its second year, takes place at Orleans Technical College, 2770 Red Lion Road. The high school juniors demonstrated hands-on skills in electrical wiring and interior wall construction. “It was quite surprising to see such a commitment, and we quickly realized that these students want to be taught as much as we want to teach them,” said Orleans Tech instructor Milton Dillard.
