Blowtorch may have sparked aquatic center fire

About 100 pat­rons and em­ploy­ees of a Tor­res­dale aquat­ic and fit­ness cen­ter es­caped a four-alarm fire that may have been sparked by a roof­er’s blow­torch on Monday morn­ing.

Two people sought med­ic­al treat­ment for smoke in­hal­a­tion, but the Phil­adelphia Fire De­part­ment re­por­ted no oth­er in­jur­ies to ci­vil­ians or emer­gency re­spon­ders. Fire­fight­ers pre­ven­ted the fast-mov­ing flames from ig­nit­ing nearby res­id­ences, al­though way­ward em­bers burned sev­er­al neigh­bors’ lawns, ac­cord­ing to broad­cast news re­ports.

The blaze erup­ted shortly after 11 a.m. at Aquat­ic Fit­ness Cen­ter and the ad­join­ing Aqua­hab Phys­ic­al Ther­apy at 3600 Grant Ave. By 11:30 a.m., the fire de­part­ment ad­vised the pub­lic via Twit­ter: “Ma­jor fire re­sponse near Grant Av­en­ue and Ford­ham Street in North­east Phil­adelphia. Please avoid the area.”

At 1:10 p.m., the city’s Of­fice of Emer­gency Man­age­ment via Twit­ter ad­vised neigh­bors to shel­ter in place and re­main in­side their homes or busi­nesses. The fire de­part­ment Tweeted at 1:26 p.m. that the flames had been de­clared un­der con­trol. Mo­ments later, the de­part­ment Tweeted that the cause was un­known and un­der in­vest­ig­a­tion. More than 50 fire vehicles and 150 fire­fight­ers re­spon­ded to the emer­gency.

The fire de­part­ment had not re­leased ad­di­tion­al in­form­a­tion about the cir­cum­stances of the blaze as of yes­ter­day af­ter­noon.

On Monday night, 6ABC re­por­ted that con­tract­ors were work­ing on the roof of the fa­cil­ity when the fire star­ted. One work­er told the sta­tion that a weld­er’s blow torch sparked flames that spread quickly through the roof’s in­su­la­tion. The fire de­part­ment has not con­firmed that ac­count.

An AFC man­ager re­portedly said that about 100 people were in­side the build­ing but all were evac­u­ated. Many of those were there for phys­ic­al ther­apy treat­ments in the fa­cil­ity’s olympic-sized pool.

Matt Littman, pres­id­ent and CEO of AFC Fit­ness, is­sued a prin­ted state­ment that stated in part: “The dam­age to the fa­cil­ity was severe and the Grant Av­en­ue loc­a­tion will re­main closed un­til fur­ther no­tice. Our team is work­ing to ac­com­mod­ate dis­placed mem­bers and we’re en­cour­aging them to util­ize our oth­er loc­a­tions in Feasterville, Jen­k­in­town and Bala Cyn­wyd. We’re also work­ing to as­sess the dam­age and de­term­ine our path for­ward, but can con­firm at this time that we’re com­mit­ted to re­build­ing our North­east Phil­adelphia loc­a­tion.”

City re­cords show that the prop­erty is as­sessed for tax pur­poses at $2.6 mil­lion. It last sold for $500,000 in 1991. The three-acre prop­erty fea­tured a 32,726-square-foot struc­ture with an arch­ing roof that re­sembled an air­craft hangar and sheltered the in­door pool. After the fire, only a frame was left stand­ing.

The prop­erty is bordered on two sides by the John F. Byrne Golf Club. The By­berry Creek passes with­in 30 yards of the build­ing. Res­id­en­tial lots with twin homes abut the oth­er two sides of the aquat­ic cen­ter prop­erty. Some sit less than 20 yards from the pool struc­ture. ••

