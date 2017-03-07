Around Town: March 8, 2017

Bowl­ing fun­draiser sched­uled for Sat­urday

The Friends of Tor­res­dale Lib­rary’s second an­nu­al Bowl­ing Fun­draiser will be held on Sunday, March 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Thun­der­bird Lanes, 3075 Holme Ave., next door to the lib­rary.

Ad­mis­sion costs $20 per per­son and in­cludes two hours of bowl­ing, shoe rent­al, soda and pizza. Con­tact tor­res­dale@freel­ib­rary.org for tick­ets. ••

Adult book club to meet on March 11

The Tor­res­dale Branch of the Free Lib­rary at 3079 Holme Ave. is start­ing an Adult Book Club and will host an open house to kick off the group on Sat­urday, March 11, at 2 p.m. The group is free and open to the pub­lic. Call 215-685-0494 for in­form­a­tion. ••

Young Lead­er­ship Net­work will re­launch

The Great­er North­east Phil­adelphia Cham­ber of Com­merce has re­launched its Young Lead­er­ship Net­work, which will have its kick­off so­cial on Thursday, March 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ash­burn­er Inn, Tor­res­dale Av­en­ue and Ash­burn­er Street.

The YLN is for young lead­ers ages 21 to 41 who are look­ing to net­work and grow pro­fes­sion­ally. It’s run by young pro­fes­sion­als for young pro­fes­sion­als. There will be quarterly mem­ber events as well as vo­lun­teer and net­work­ing op­por­tun­it­ies.

There is no ad­di­tion­al mem­ber­ship fee for those young lead­ers who work with ex­ist­ing GN­PCC mem­bers. Oth­ers may join the YLN for $100 per year. Non-mem­bers are wel­come to at­tend one YLN event for free. Sub­sequent events will cost $40 for non-mem­bers. Vis­it nephilacham­ber.com for in­form­a­tion. ••

Pro­gram offered on do­ing busi­ness in Philly

The city De­part­ment of Com­merce will of­fer a pro­gram that will cov­er per­mits, li­censes, taxes, zon­ing, health is­sues and more on Tues­day, March 14, at 3 p.m. at North­east Re­gion­al Lib­rary, 2228 Cottman Ave.

There is no cost, and no re­gis­tra­tion is re­quired.

Call 215-685-0522. ••

Pol­ish Her­it­age So­ci­ety an­nounces con­cert

The Pol­ish Her­it­age So­ci­ety of Phil­adelphia will present a Con­cert in Hon­or of Fry­deryk Chop­in, fea­tur­ing Eric Lu, on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m., at Holy Fam­ily Uni­versity Sis­ter Francesca On­ley Edu­ca­tion Cen­ter, 9801 Frank­ford Ave.

Tick­ets cost $30 per per­son; $20 for stu­dents. Park­ing is free. A light re­cep­tion fol­lows the per­form­ance.

The guest pi­an­ist, Eric Lu, a 19-year-old has won 4th prize in the 17th In­ter­na­tion­al Fry­deryk Chop­in Com­pet­i­tion in Warsaw, Po­land, be­com­ing the young­est laur­eate in the his­tory of the com­pet­i­tion.

Re­ser­va­tions may be made through the Con­cert Chair­per­son, Debbie Ma­jka, by call­ing 215-627-1391 or through email at dzieck­o2@com­cast.net.

Checks should be made pay­able to the Pol­ish Her­it­age So­ci­ety of Phil­adelphia, and mailed to Debbie Ma­jka, 812 Lom­bard St., #12, Phil­adelphia, PA 19147. ••

Murt to hold out­reach hours in Fox Chase

State Rep. Thomas Murt (R-152nd dist.) will hold spe­cial out­reach of­fice hours on Wed­nes­day, March 15, and the third Wed­nes­day of each month at Fox Chase Lib­rary, 501 Rhawn St., from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Res­id­ents also may con­tact Murt’s dis­trict of­fice at 19 S. York Road in Hat­boro by call­ing 215-674-3755. They can also vis­it Murt’s web­site at Rep­Murt.com ••

Learn about school dis­trict em­ploy­ment

Kelly Edu­ca­tion­al Staff­ing Ser­vices will talk about sub­sti­tute teach­er and classroom as­sist­ant po­s­i­tions with the School Dis­trict of Phil­adelphia on Sat­urday, March 11, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at North­east Re­gion­al Lib­rary, 2228 Cottman Ave.

Learn about re­quire­ments, pay and be­ne­fits. This is a present­a­tion, not a job fair.

No re­gis­tra­tion is re­quired. Call 215-685-0522. ••

Jean Rohe con­cert on March 10

Jean Rohe and her en­semble, The End of the World Show, will per­form on Fri­day, March 10, at 7:30 p.m. at Muller Aud­it­or­i­um, on the Abing­ton Friends School cam­pus, 575 Wash­ing­ton Lane in Jen­k­in­town. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tick­ets are avail­able at the door. The sug­ges­ted dona­tion is $15 a per­son or $25 for a fam­ily, but nobody will be turned away.

Rohe, who will ac­com­pany her­self on gui­tar, and her band will present new mu­sic from their forth­com­ing re­lease, plus songs from their self-titled al­bum, Jean Rohe & The End of the World Show, which won three In­de­pend­ent Mu­sic Awards in 2014. Mem­bers of the Abing­ton Friends Up­per School Chor­us and In­stru­ment­al En­sembles will join them in the per­form­ance. ••

Dance party at Cannstat­ter’s

Vis­ion for Equal­ity is spon­sor­ing Bob Pantano’s Dance Party on Fri­day, March 10, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Cannstat­ter’s, 9130 Academy Road.

The cost is $35, or $300 for a table of 10. The even­ing will in­clude roast beef, salads, beer, soda, raffle bas­kets, si­lent auc­tion and dan­cing to mu­sic from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

Vis­ion for Equal­ity sup­ports people with in­tel­lec­tu­al dis­ab­il­it­ies and aut­ism and their fam­il­ies. Call 267-702-1601 or vis­it vis­ion­fore­qual­ity.org ••

‘Je­sus Christ Su­per­star’ at BRT

Bris­tol River­side Theatre will present the rock mu­sic­al Je­sus Christ Su­per­star, run­ning March 21 to April 16.

The theat­er is at 120 Rad­cliffe St. in Bris­tol. Tick­ets start at $44. There are dis­counts for stu­dents, groups and mil­it­ary per­son­nel. The box of­fice is open week­days from 9:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. For show times or more in­form­a­tion, call 215-785-0100 or vis­it brtstage.org ••

Vote for Phil­lies Wall of Fame

The dead­line is March 15 to vote for your choice to be the next mem­ber of the Phil­lies Wall of Fame. There are 10 can­did­ates, and fans get to choose three. The names of the top five vote-get­ters will go to a se­lec­tion com­mit­tee to make the fi­nal de­cision.

The nom­in­ees are Steve Bed­ro­sian, Larry Christen­son, Jim Fre­gosi, Gene Garber, Pla­cido Po­lanco, Ron Reed, Scott Rolen, Pete Rose, Manny Trillo and Rick Wise.

The win­ner will be in­duc­ted be­fore the Aug. 12 game against the Mets. To vote, go to phil­lies.com and click the “Fans” tab. ••

NFL Draft com­ing to Philly

The NFL Draft will be held in Phil­adelphia from April 27-29, and the league is trans­form­ing part of the Ben­jamin Frank­lin Park­way in­to the NFL Draft Ex­per­i­ence.

The free out­door foot­ball fest­iv­al is for fans of all ages. There will be in­ter­act­ive ex­hib­its, games, vir­tu­al real­ity ex­per­i­ences and play­er auto­graph ses­sions.

NFL Draft Ex­per­i­ence hours of op­er­a­tion are Thursday and Fri­day, April 27-28, from noon to 11 p.m., and Sat­urday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Among the events will be a com­bine corner, where fans can race, run routes and try a ver­tic­al jump; the chance to be pic­tured with the Vince Lom­bardi Trophy; a rep­lica NFL lock­er room; an ex­hib­it fea­tur­ing his­tor­ic­al Eagles mem­or­ab­il­ia, Su­per Bowl rings, con­fer­ence cham­pi­on­ship trophies and the op­por­tun­ity to have a di­git­al­ized Pro Foot­ball Hall of Fame bronze bust in your like­ness; Col­lege Foot­ball Hall of Fame mem­or­ab­il­ia; a tail­gate; views of live NFL Net­work tele­casts and ES­PN Sports­Cen­ter; and NFL Draft mer­chand­ise.

The first round of the draft will start at 7 p.m. on April 27. The Eagles have the 14th pick. The sev­en-round draft con­tin­ues April 28-29.

For more in­form­a­tion, vis­it NFL.com/Draf­t­Ex­per­i­ence ••

Cen­ter of­fers re­treats for mil­it­ary wo­men

Mil­it­ary wo­men face unique chal­lenges when re­turn­ing from com­bat, of­ten car­ry­ing stress, grief, numb­ness and anxi­ety in their bod­ies and spir­its. Cranaleith Spir­itu­al Cen­ter will be host­ing free one-day re­treats this spring to of­fer an op­por­tun­ity for wo­men vets of all ages, ranks and levels of au­thor­ity to come to­geth­er in a sup­port­ive en­vir­on­ment with oth­ers who have a shared ex­per­i­ence.

The re­treats will tend to the soul-wounds of war, re­kindle hope and com­pas­sion and al­low par­ti­cipants to re­con­nect to the wis­dom of their own hearts. The pro­gram in­cludes quiet re­flec­tion and shar­ing; stress and anxi­ety man­age­ment strategies; per­son­al time for art­work, writ­ing or walk­ing; ten­sion re­lease ex­er­cises; and nour­ish­ing meals. To re­gister, call 215-934-6206 or vis­it cranaleith.org. ••

Life­guard re­cruit­ment pro­cess now open

Phil­adelphia Park and Re­cre­ation is con­duct­ing its an­nu­al com­pet­it­ive life­guard re­cruit­ment pro­cess. Ap­plic­ants are en­cour­aged to be­gin the pro­cess early to pass the screen­ing and life­guard train­ing course. The life­guard po­s­i­tion pays a com­pet­it­ive wage of $12.33 to $14.60 an hour.

PPR hires 400 life­guards an­nu­ally to patrol its 70 out­door pools and four in­door pools. A list of re­quire­ments can be found at phila.gov/life­guards. Screen­ings will be held now through June at three city pools, in­clud­ing Lin­coln High School, 7437 Row­land Ave., Mondays through Thursdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Screen­ings are free, but the man­dat­ory life­guard course costs $110 for PPR can­did­ates. ••

Arch­diocese par­ti­cip­ates in Rice Bowl

The Arch­diocese of Phil­adelphia will par­ti­cip­ate in Cath­ol­ic Re­lief Ser­vices’ Rice Bowl for the 42nd con­sec­ut­ive year. Rice Bowl is a na­tion­wide len­ten pro­gram giv­ing people of all ages a way to re­spond to hu­man suf­fer­ing with com­pas­sion and ac­tion.

Rice Bowl provides re­sources for fam­il­ies, par­ishes and Cath­ol­ic schools to in­cor­por­ate in­to their Len­ten jour­ney of pen­it­ence and alms giv­ing.

It con­sists of four com­pon­ents: pray­er, fast­ing, learn­ing and giv­ing. It is glob­al in its reach, bring­ing goods and ser­vices to people in need around the world.

One-fourth of all dona­tions will go to Nu­tri­tion­al De­vel­op­ment Ser­vices of the Arch­diocese of Phil­adelphia. The re­main­ing 75 per­cent will sup­port CRS’ hu­man­it­ari­an and de­vel­op­ment pro­grams over­seas.

For in­form­a­tion about how the Rice Bowl cam­paign works, vis­it crsrice­bowl.org. ••

Free tax pre­par­a­tion ser­vices avail­able

Free tax pre­par­a­tion ser­vices are avail­able in the North­east from the City of Phil­adelphia and the Cam­paign for Work­ing Fam­il­ies, ac­cord­ing to City Coun­cil­man Bri­an O’Neill.

In­di­vidu­als must make less than $20,000 a year and fam­il­ies less than $54,000. Ser­vices are avail­able at the North­east Su­per Site, 2115 Cottman Ave., near the Gap Fact­ory, from Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Fri­day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat­urday hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vis­it Coun­cil­man­Oneill.com for in­form­a­tion. ••

Iden­tity theft present­a­tion is March 15

The Phil­adelphia Fed­er­al Cred­it Uni­on will of­fer a present­a­tion on lock­ing your ac­counts, se­cure on­line and mo­bile trans­ac­tions, mo­bile device safety, safe and sound so­cial me­dia, and fam­ily-friendly in­ter­net on Wed­nes­day, March 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at North­east Re­gion­al Lib­rary, 2228 Cottman Ave.

The event is free. No re­gis­tra­tion is re­quired. Call 215-685-0522. ••

Grants avail­able to fight un­der­age drink­ing

Rep. John Taylor (R-Phil­adelphia) is ur­ging com­munity groups and non­profits com­mit­ted to the fight against un­der­age drink­ing to ap­ply for a two-year grant from the Pennsylvania Li­quor Con­trol Board (PLCB).

“This is a great op­por­tun­ity to mag­ni­fy your mes­sage and strengthen your fight against this dan­ger­ous be­ha­vi­or that can lead to a host of reck­less con­duct,” Taylor said.

The PLCB is now ac­cept­ing ap­plic­a­tions from schools, com­munity or­gan­iz­a­tions, mu­ni­cip­al­it­ies, law en­force­ment or­gan­iz­a­tions, non­profit or­gan­iz­a­tions, in­sti­tu­tions of high­er edu­ca­tion, and for-profit in­sti­tu­tions for two-year grants to fund pro­grams that fo­cus on proven strategies to dis­cour­age and re­duce both un­der­age and dan­ger­ous drink­ing.

The grant cycle is for up to two years, from Ju­ly 2017 through June 2019, with a max­im­um award of $20,000 per year and $40,000 over two years. Grants will be awar­ded on a com­pet­it­ive basis and are sub­ject to the avail­ab­il­ity of funds, and grant amounts will be de­term­ined by the Bur­eau of Al­co­hol Edu­ca­tion.

This year, grant ap­plic­a­tions must be sub­mit­ted through PLCB+, an on­line sys­tem de­veloped to stream­line li­cens­ing and al­co­hol edu­ca­tion func­tions.

The dead­line to ap­ply is 4 p.m. Fri­day, March 31. De­tailed in­form­a­tion – in­clud­ing a Grant Ap­plic­a­tion In­struc­tion Guide, an­swers to fre­quently asked ques­tions, and ac­cess to PLCB+ – is avail­able on the grants page of the PLCB web­site.

The PLCB sets aside about $2 mil­lion per grant cycle, and ini­ti­at­ives fun­ded in pre­vi­ous years in­clude in­creased po­lice patrols; so­cial norms cam­paigns; Par­ents Who Host, Lose the Most cam­paigns; col­lege al­co­hol as­sess­ment sur­veys; on­line al­co­hol edu­ca­tion pro­grams; peer train­ing; and more.

There is no lim­it to the num­ber of or­gan­iz­a­tions from a single county or mu­ni­cip­al­ity that may ap­ply for grants, but each must be a sep­ar­ate en­tity, and only one grant will be awar­ded per or­gan­iz­a­tion.

For more in­form­a­tion about the PLCB, vis­it lcb.pa.gov ••

Trip to casino in Beth­le­hem

Holy In­no­cents Church will spon­sor a trip to the Sands Casino in Beth­le­hem on Sunday, April 2.

A bus will de­part L Street and Hunt­ing Park Av­en­ue at 9 a.m.

The cost is $35, which is due by March 29. Par­ti­cipants will re­ceive $25 in slot cash.

The bus will de­part the Sands at 3:30 p.m. To re­serve a seat, call 215-535-2740. ••

Look­ing for life­guards

The of­fices of City Coun­cil­man Bri­an O’Neill have in­form­a­tion on ap­ply­ing to be a sum­mer life­guard at a city pool. Any­one not cer­ti­fied can en­roll in a class at Ab­ra­ham Lin­coln High School pool.

To ap­ply or for ques­tions about the pro­gram, call or vis­it one of O’Neill’s of­fices: 7522 Castor Ave (215-685-0438); 432 Rhawn St. (215-685-6431); FOP Lodge 5 headquar­ters at 11630 Car­oline Road (215-437-9167); Bustleton Av­en­ue and Bowl­er Street, above the 7th Po­lice Dis­trict (215-685-0432); and 562 City Hall (215-686-3422). ••

Holy Fam­ily flea mar­ket

Holy Fam­ily Uni­versity’s Pre-Health­care As­so­ci­ation will host a flea mar­ket on Sat­urday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Holy Fam­ily’s main cam­pus, 9801 Frank­ford Ave. (at Grant Av­en­ue).

The day’s activ­it­ies will also in­clude a si­lent auc­tion, food con­ces­sion, free face paint­ing for kids, raffle prizes and a 50/50.

Vendor spaces are $15, or two for $25. Pro­ceeds from the event will sup­port the as­so­ci­ation in its ef­forts to raise funds for an up­com­ing med­ic­al pro­fes­sion­al’s con­fer­ence in Cali­for­nia. For ques­tions about the event, in­clud­ing vendor spaces, con­tact Mi­chael at 215-333-3155. ••

You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.