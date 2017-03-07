Around Town: March 8, 2017

Bowling fundraiser scheduled for Saturday
The Friends of Torresdale Library’s second annual Bowling Fundraiser will be held on Sunday, March 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes, 3075 Holme Ave., next door to the library.
Admission costs $20 per person and includes two hours of bowling, shoe rental, soda and pizza. Contact torresdale@freelibrary.org for tickets. ••
Adult book club to meet on March 11
The Torresdale Branch of the Free Library at 3079 Holme Ave. is starting an Adult Book Club and will host an open house to kick off the group on Saturday, March 11, at 2 p.m. The group is free and open to the public. Call 215-685-0494 for information. ••
Young Leadership Network will relaunch
The Greater Northeast Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce has relaunched its Young Leadership Network, which will have its kickoff social on Thursday, March 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ashburner Inn, Torresdale Avenue and Ashburner Street.
The YLN is for young leaders ages 21 to 41 who are looking to network and grow professionally. It’s run by young professionals for young professionals. There will be quarterly member events as well as volunteer and networking opportunities.
There is no additional membership fee for those young leaders who work with existing GNPCC members. Others may join the YLN for $100 per year. Non-members are welcome to attend one YLN event for free. Subsequent events will cost $40 for non-members. Visit nephilachamber.com for information. ••
Program offered on doing business in Philly
The city Department of Commerce will offer a program that will cover permits, licenses, taxes, zoning, health issues and more on Tuesday, March 14, at 3 p.m. at Northeast Regional Library, 2228 Cottman Ave.
There is no cost, and no registration is required.
Call 215-685-0522. ••
Polish Heritage Society announces concert
The Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia will present a Concert in Honor of Fryderyk Chopin, featuring Eric Lu, on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m., at Holy Family University Sister Francesca Onley Education Center, 9801 Frankford Ave.
Tickets cost $30 per person; $20 for students. Parking is free. A light reception follows the performance.
The guest pianist, Eric Lu, a 19-year-old has won 4th prize in the 17th International Fryderyk Chopin Competition in Warsaw, Poland, becoming the youngest laureate in the history of the competition.
Reservations may be made through the Concert Chairperson, Debbie Majka, by calling 215-627-1391 or through email at dziecko2@comcast.net.
Checks should be made payable to the Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia, and mailed to Debbie Majka, 812 Lombard St., #12, Philadelphia, PA 19147. ••
Murt to hold outreach hours in Fox Chase
State Rep. Thomas Murt (R-152nd dist.) will hold special outreach office hours on Wednesday, March 15, and the third Wednesday of each month at Fox Chase Library, 501 Rhawn St., from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Residents also may contact Murt’s district office at 19 S. York Road in Hatboro by calling 215-674-3755. They can also visit Murt’s website at RepMurt.com ••
Learn about school district employment
Kelly Educational Staffing Services will talk about substitute teacher and classroom assistant positions with the School District of Philadelphia on Saturday, March 11, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Northeast Regional Library, 2228 Cottman Ave.
Learn about requirements, pay and benefits. This is a presentation, not a job fair.
No registration is required. Call 215-685-0522. ••
Jean Rohe concert on March 10
Jean Rohe and her ensemble, The End of the World Show, will perform on Friday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m. at Muller Auditorium, on the Abington Friends School campus, 575 Washington Lane in Jenkintown. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available at the door. The suggested donation is $15 a person or $25 for a family, but nobody will be turned away.
Rohe, who will accompany herself on guitar, and her band will present new music from their forthcoming release, plus songs from their self-titled album, Jean Rohe & The End of the World Show, which won three Independent Music Awards in 2014. Members of the Abington Friends Upper School Chorus and Instrumental Ensembles will join them in the performance. ••
Dance party at Cannstatter’s
Vision for Equality is sponsoring Bob Pantano’s Dance Party on Friday, March 10, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Cannstatter’s, 9130 Academy Road.
The cost is $35, or $300 for a table of 10. The evening will include roast beef, salads, beer, soda, raffle baskets, silent auction and dancing to music from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s.
Vision for Equality supports people with intellectual disabilities and autism and their families. Call 267-702-1601 or visit visionforequality.org ••
‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ at BRT
Bristol Riverside Theatre will present the rock musical Jesus Christ Superstar, running March 21 to April 16.
The theater is at 120 Radcliffe St. in Bristol. Tickets start at $44. There are discounts for students, groups and military personnel. The box office is open weekdays from 9:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. For show times or more information, call 215-785-0100 or visit brtstage.org ••
Vote for Phillies Wall of Fame
The deadline is March 15 to vote for your choice to be the next member of the Phillies Wall of Fame. There are 10 candidates, and fans get to choose three. The names of the top five vote-getters will go to a selection committee to make the final decision.
The nominees are Steve Bedrosian, Larry Christenson, Jim Fregosi, Gene Garber, Placido Polanco, Ron Reed, Scott Rolen, Pete Rose, Manny Trillo and Rick Wise.
The winner will be inducted before the Aug. 12 game against the Mets. To vote, go to phillies.com and click the “Fans” tab. ••
NFL Draft coming to Philly
The NFL Draft will be held in Philadelphia from April 27-29, and the league is transforming part of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway into the NFL Draft Experience.
The free outdoor football festival is for fans of all ages. There will be interactive exhibits, games, virtual reality experiences and player autograph sessions.
NFL Draft Experience hours of operation are Thursday and Friday, April 27-28, from noon to 11 p.m., and Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Among the events will be a combine corner, where fans can race, run routes and try a vertical jump; the chance to be pictured with the Vince Lombardi Trophy; a replica NFL locker room; an exhibit featuring historical Eagles memorabilia, Super Bowl rings, conference championship trophies and the opportunity to have a digitalized Pro Football Hall of Fame bronze bust in your likeness; College Football Hall of Fame memorabilia; a tailgate; views of live NFL Network telecasts and ESPN SportsCenter; and NFL Draft merchandise.
The first round of the draft will start at 7 p.m. on April 27. The Eagles have the 14th pick. The seven-round draft continues April 28-29.
For more information, visit NFL.com/DraftExperience ••
Center offers retreats for military women
Military women face unique challenges when returning from combat, often carrying stress, grief, numbness and anxiety in their bodies and spirits. Cranaleith Spiritual Center will be hosting free one-day retreats this spring to offer an opportunity for women vets of all ages, ranks and levels of authority to come together in a supportive environment with others who have a shared experience.
The retreats will tend to the soul-wounds of war, rekindle hope and compassion and allow participants to reconnect to the wisdom of their own hearts. The program includes quiet reflection and sharing; stress and anxiety management strategies; personal time for artwork, writing or walking; tension release exercises; and nourishing meals. To register, call 215-934-6206 or visit cranaleith.org. ••
Lifeguard recruitment process now open
Philadelphia Park and Recreation is conducting its annual competitive lifeguard recruitment process. Applicants are encouraged to begin the process early to pass the screening and lifeguard training course. The lifeguard position pays a competitive wage of $12.33 to $14.60 an hour.
PPR hires 400 lifeguards annually to patrol its 70 outdoor pools and four indoor pools. A list of requirements can be found at phila.gov/lifeguards. Screenings will be held now through June at three city pools, including Lincoln High School, 7437 Rowland Ave., Mondays through Thursdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Screenings are free, but the mandatory lifeguard course costs $110 for PPR candidates. ••
Archdiocese participates in Rice Bowl
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia will participate in Catholic Relief Services’ Rice Bowl for the 42nd consecutive year. Rice Bowl is a nationwide lenten program giving people of all ages a way to respond to human suffering with compassion and action.
Rice Bowl provides resources for families, parishes and Catholic schools to incorporate into their Lenten journey of penitence and alms giving.
It consists of four components: prayer, fasting, learning and giving. It is global in its reach, bringing goods and services to people in need around the world.
One-fourth of all donations will go to Nutritional Development Services of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. The remaining 75 percent will support CRS’ humanitarian and development programs overseas.
For information about how the Rice Bowl campaign works, visit crsricebowl.org. ••
Free tax preparation services available
Free tax preparation services are available in the Northeast from the City of Philadelphia and the Campaign for Working Families, according to City Councilman Brian O’Neill.
Individuals must make less than $20,000 a year and families less than $54,000. Services are available at the Northeast Super Site, 2115 Cottman Ave., near the Gap Factory, from Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Visit CouncilmanOneill.com for information. ••
Identity theft presentation is March 15
The Philadelphia Federal Credit Union will offer a presentation on locking your accounts, secure online and mobile transactions, mobile device safety, safe and sound social media, and family-friendly internet on Wednesday, March 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Northeast Regional Library, 2228 Cottman Ave.
The event is free. No registration is required. Call 215-685-0522. ••
Grants available to fight underage drinking
Rep. John Taylor (R-Philadelphia) is urging community groups and nonprofits committed to the fight against underage drinking to apply for a two-year grant from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB).
“This is a great opportunity to magnify your message and strengthen your fight against this dangerous behavior that can lead to a host of reckless conduct,” Taylor said.
The PLCB is now accepting applications from schools, community organizations, municipalities, law enforcement organizations, nonprofit organizations, institutions of higher education, and for-profit institutions for two-year grants to fund programs that focus on proven strategies to discourage and reduce both underage and dangerous drinking.
The grant cycle is for up to two years, from July 2017 through June 2019, with a maximum award of $20,000 per year and $40,000 over two years. Grants will be awarded on a competitive basis and are subject to the availability of funds, and grant amounts will be determined by the Bureau of Alcohol Education.
This year, grant applications must be submitted through PLCB+, an online system developed to streamline licensing and alcohol education functions.
The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. Friday, March 31. Detailed information – including a Grant Application Instruction Guide, answers to frequently asked questions, and access to PLCB+ – is available on the grants page of the PLCB website.
The PLCB sets aside about $2 million per grant cycle, and initiatives funded in previous years include increased police patrols; social norms campaigns; Parents Who Host, Lose the Most campaigns; college alcohol assessment surveys; online alcohol education programs; peer training; and more.
There is no limit to the number of organizations from a single county or municipality that may apply for grants, but each must be a separate entity, and only one grant will be awarded per organization.
For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov ••
Trip to casino in Bethlehem
Holy Innocents Church will sponsor a trip to the Sands Casino in Bethlehem on Sunday, April 2.
A bus will depart L Street and Hunting Park Avenue at 9 a.m.
The cost is $35, which is due by March 29. Participants will receive $25 in slot cash.
The bus will depart the Sands at 3:30 p.m. To reserve a seat, call 215-535-2740. ••
Looking for lifeguards
The offices of City Councilman Brian O’Neill have information on applying to be a summer lifeguard at a city pool. Anyone not certified can enroll in a class at Abraham Lincoln High School pool.
To apply or for questions about the program, call or visit one of O’Neill’s offices: 7522 Castor Ave (215-685-0438); 432 Rhawn St. (215-685-6431); FOP Lodge 5 headquarters at 11630 Caroline Road (215-437-9167); Bustleton Avenue and Bowler Street, above the 7th Police District (215-685-0432); and 562 City Hall (215-686-3422). ••
Holy Family flea market
Holy Family University’s Pre-Healthcare Association will host a flea market on Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Holy Family’s main campus, 9801 Frankford Ave. (at Grant Avenue).
The day’s activities will also include a silent auction, food concession, free face painting for kids, raffle prizes and a 50/50.
Vendor spaces are $15, or two for $25. Proceeds from the event will support the association in its efforts to raise funds for an upcoming medical professional’s conference in California. For questions about the event, including vendor spaces, contact Michael at 215-333-3155. ••
