Alone time is nice, but togetherness fills her heart

In a very long mar­riage, in a totally fa­mil­i­ar place, I’m sud­denly in a totally un­fa­mil­i­ar con­text. I am alone in a king-size bed without my king.

My hus­band has packed a suit­case - and he will for­get noth­ing be­cause he is a su­perb plan­ner and pack­er. He has ex­plained vari­ous “house sys­tems” to me be­cause he knows I’m not at all pro­fi­cient in things like fuse boxes and ther­mo­stats. Our duet har­mon­izes be­cause he is pro­fi­cient in those many things.

And he has gone off to an overnight pro­fes­sion­al con­fer­ence look­ing for­ward to re­claim­ing his con­nec­tion with col­leagues and some ar­cane sub­ject that in­terests him.

I re­mind him to make sure he has his cell­phone - and to drive care­fully.

And then I settle in to seize the mo­ment.

I ad­ore my hus­band, and love his com­pany. But I also re­cog­nize that some­times, time alone is like a fresh breeze.

So I do something I’d nev­er be do­ing at 5 p.m. on a week­day.

I slip in­to my most en­chant­ing T-shirt. I slath­er stuff all over my face and neck for a home fa­cial.

Then I dive in­to a bowl of mushy mocha-fudge ice cream I’ve car­ried in­to our bed­room with me. I’ve de­cided that on this night, it’s a reas­on­able food group.

I heap the un­read pa­pers by my side, rip out any item that strikes my fancy, then toss the re­mains on the floor. And in a fi­nal act of wan­ton will­ful­ness, I play both the TV and the ra­dio at once!

Yes, I’m alone. But not a bit lonely.

It’s def­in­itely weird, this mini-va­ca­tion from holy mat­ri­mony in a house that is tem­por­ar­ily oc­cu­pied by one.

It is a chance to cop out on com­pan­ion­ship, com­prom­ise and a shared bath­room, and to be­come splen­didly self-in­dul­gent.

Mar­riage, mag­ni­fi­cent as it is, denies me the lux­ury of hum­ming my own spe­cial rendi­tion of Puff The Ma­gic Dragon off-key (which makes him wince) and turn­ing up The View (which makes him mut­ter).

From a house-shar­ing point of view, mar­riage de­mands that I com­prom­ise on my pen­chant for ami­able clut­ter (he’s a min­im­al­ist) and that he yield on my fantasy of a pale pink­ish-peach mas­ter bed­room.

To­geth­er­ness has taught me that a steamy bath­room mir­ror is bet­ter, alas, than none; that clos­ing closet doors is a mor­al im­per­at­ive to one of us - and I’m not the one - and that morn­ing people (him) and night people (me) can ul­ti­mately learn to co­ex­ist in the glow of the af­ter­noon!

When I want to take a three-hour nap, eat Tor­tilla Chips for din­ner and listen to Barry Ma­nilow five times in a row, he is a gentle re­mind­er I share my life with some­body who barely tol­er­ates Ma­nilow, and be­lieves in real food.

When he wants to look at the gleam­ing new cars in a show­room or see a movie I think is dumb, I am there to re­mind him of his mar­riage vows.

Yes, mar­riage makes de­mands - re­lent­lessly.

So time alone in this house al­lows me to have our top sheet tucked in (my habit) rather than kicked loose (his).

To­night, there is just a mind­less fash­ion magazine and mocha-fudge glut­tony.

To­night, the tooth­paste has been squeezed from the top, and - heav­en help me - left un­capped.

But to­mor­row - to­mor­row he will come home, and this hon­ey­moon for one will be over.

To­mor­row, I will hear his fa­mil­i­ar foot­steps at the kit­chen door, and his breath­lessly ro­mantic ques­tion, “What’s for din­ner?” as he scans the mail be­fore he scans me.

I’ll be over­joyed to see him.

Maybe it’s be­cause fa­mili­ar­ity some­times breeds con­tent.

Maybe it’s more be­cause he’s my dream-sharer, my fa­vor­ite room­mate and the per­son who makes a pea­nut but­ter-and-jelly life taste like cavi­ar.

Whatever it is, I’ll take it.

Be­cause hon­ey­moons - and houses for one - can get aw­fully lonely. ••

You can reach Sally Friedman at pinegander@aol.com.