The verdict is in

No objection: Roman Catholic High School claimed its fourth consecutive victory at the John C. Bradway High School Mock Trial Competition. Roman co-captain Christian Dellavella (pictured), of Torresdale, alternates between prosecutor and defense attorney roles during a mock trial. PHOTO: JIM HOLTAN

Dre Nash, founder and CEO of Nash Auto­mot­ive, sat on the wit­ness stand testi­fy­ing to the in­teg­rity of his former em­ploy­ee, Taylor Ed­sel, as Ed­sel stood tri­al for set­ting fire to the com­pany’s al­tern­at­ive fuel auto­mobile fact­ory.

Ed­sel was a con­victed ar­son­ist. As a boy, he had burnt down his fam­ily’s house and killed their dog. But he was re­formed, Nash said. Ed­sel had done his time in a ju­ven­ile lockup, com­pleted a reentry pro­gram and re­turned to so­ci­ety as a pro­duct­ive mem­ber of the work­force.

But as Nash’s testi­mony pro­gressed, it began to un­ravel un­der acute ques­tion­ing from Ed­sel’s de­fense at­tor­ney. Al­though he du­ti­fully re­cited his seem­ingly scrip­ted lines, Nash’s de­liv­ery told a com­pletely dif­fer­ent tale. He lurched for­ward in his seat, gnawed at his fin­ger­nails, rubbed his face pro­fusely and turned beet red while fum­bling over his words.

It was like someone had pos­ted a sign on his fore­head that read “GUILTY.”

Alone, that prob­ably wouldn’t have been enough to con­vict or even charge Nash with set­ting fire to his own fact­ory, but it surely was enough to ab­solve Ed­sel of the crime and to win the Phil­adelphia mock tri­al cham­pi­on­ship for Ro­man Cath­ol­ic High School earli­er this month.

“We’re kind of known for com­ing up with these out­rageous cases for the de­fense,” said Ro­man co-cap­tain Chris­ti­an Del­lavella of Tor­res­dale, who al­tern­ates between pro­sec­utor and de­fense at­tor­ney roles in the courtroom drama that is mock tri­al.

The strategy seems to be work­ing.

Presen­ted an­nu­ally by Temple Law’s Leg­al Edu­ca­tion and Par­ti­cip­a­tion Pro­gram in part­ner­ship with the Phil­adelphia Bar As­so­ci­ation’s Young Law­yers Di­vi­sion, the John C. Brad­way High School Mock Tri­al Com­pet­i­tion in­volves about 50 teams from throughout the city and its sub­urbs. Work­ing at­tor­neys judge each of the in­di­vidu­al per­form­ances on a list of cri­ter­ia in cal­cu­lat­ing team scores.

Ro­man, on the strength of its un­ortho­dox present­a­tion of the pre­scribed crim­in­al case, emerged as the vic­tor for the fourth con­sec­ut­ive year and the fifth time since 2010. Last week­end, the Cahil­lites car­ried their city title to Har­ris­burg where they placed second in the state tour­na­ment for the third time in the last four years.

Feed­ing on its own suc­cess and the know­ledge­able guid­ance of alumni, Ro­man’s mock tri­al pro­gram has grown over the last dec­ade from about 10 par­ti­cipants to this year’s crop of 47. That’s enough to field four varsity teams and a JV. They hail from di­verse corners of the city.

On the title-win­ning “A” squad, co-cap­tain Joe Do­herty of Fox Chase por­trays Nash, the duped auto in­dustry mag­nate, while Josh Pic­ci­otti from 17th and Rit­ner in South Philly is the de­fense at­tor­ney un­der whose dir­ect ex­am­in­a­tion Nash crumbles.

Ben­s­alem’s Joe Pizzo por­trays Ed­sel, the de­fend­ant who may or may not be falsely ac­cused - he’s in­no­cent when Ro­man stages the de­fense. Mount Airy’s Paul Keene is an ex­pert wit­ness with a Brit­ish ac­cent who test­i­fies to the like­li­hood that Ed­sel has be­come a re­cid­iv­ist.

Justin Ves­pasi­ani of Pack­er Park plays the fath­er of the de­fend­ant who wit­nesses his son flee­ing the fire scene. Ry­an Frank of May­fair is a pro­sec­ut­ing at­tor­ney, while Nick Hamilton of Pine Val­ley is a de­fense at­tor­ney.

Steven Pat­ton, a real-life as­sist­ant dis­trict at­tor­ney in Phil­adelphia and 2008 Ro­man gradu­ate, is the head coach while John Pensabene is the varsity coach and fac­ulty mod­er­at­or. Both hail from the North­east. The pro­gram has nine coaches in all.

As a group, their com­mit­ment rivals any sports team or ex­tra­cur­ricular activ­ity at Ro­man. Their pre­par­a­tions for the sea­son began near the end of last school year. They meet for about four hours each Sat­urday in ad­di­tion to after-school ses­sions as needed, usu­ally when com­pet­i­tions are im­min­ent.

“Sev­en of us haven’t had a week off from mock tri­al since June,” Ves­pasi­ani said.

That’s when they first got their hands on the case ma­ter­i­als for a series of com­pet­i­tions presen­ted by the Em­pire Mock Tri­al pro­gram. In Oc­to­ber, they traveled to Em­pire’s “World Cham­pi­on­ship” in San Fran­cisco and placed second. They’ve also com­peted in three col­lege-sponsored tour­na­ments at La Salle, Penn and the Uni­versity of Pitt­s­burgh. Ro­man’s “A” team won two of the col­lege events, while one of its oth­er varsity teams won the third.

“We have the largest mock tri­al pro­gram in the state,” Pensabene said.

At the city tour­na­ment, all four of Ro­man’s varsity teams ad­vanced to the fi­nal 16. Three made the quarterfi­nals and two made the semis. The even­tu­al vic­tors knocked out an­oth­er Ro­man squad in the fi­nal four.

Team mem­bers reap a mul­ti­tude of be­ne­fits from their par­ti­cip­a­tion. In gen­er­al, it’s a great way to de­vel­op their pub­lic speak­ing and act­ing skills. It also looks good on a re­sume, Keene said. The travel ap­pealed to Ves­pasi­ani, while Pic­ci­otti wanted to meet new people. Win­ning was the big draw for Pizzo.

“I think it’s just the idea of get­ting a (cham­pi­on­ship) ring,” he said.

The pro­gram isn’t for the faint of heart. There’s little room for stag­na­tion on a roster packed with go-get­ters.

“I think it’s for an A-type per­son­al­ity, people that al­ways think they’re right,” Do­herty said. “People who like to ar­gue.” ••

You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.