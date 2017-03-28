Toomey proud of designation of National Vietnam War Veterans Day

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey on Monday said Pres­id­ent Don­ald Trump will soon sign his bill that des­ig­nates March 29 as Na­tion­al Vi­et­nam War Vet­er­ans Day.

Toomey and In­di­ana Sen. Joe Don­nelly in­tro­duced the bill in Feb­ru­ary. The bill un­an­im­ously passed the Sen­ate, and the House of Rep­res­ent­at­ives gave its OK on March 21. Trump has had the bill since March 23, and he is ex­pec­ted to sign it in the com­ing days.

Toomey ex­plained that, since Richard Nix­on in 1974, pres­id­ents have an­nu­ally is­sued a pro­clam­a­tion re­cog­niz­ing Vi­et­nam War vet­er­ans.

The law­maker wanted a more form­al re­cog­ni­tion of March 29, 1973, the date that Amer­ic­an com­bat troops with­drew from South Vi­et­nam.

“I’m very, very grat­i­fied we were able to get it done,” he said in a con­fer­ence call with re­port­ers.

The le­gis­la­tion is sup­por­ted by Vi­et­nam Vet­er­ans of Amer­ica and Vet­er­ans of For­eign Wars. Toomey was joined on the con­fer­ence call by Har­old Red­ding, of York, an Army vet­er­an of the Vi­et­nam War who gave the sen­at­or the idea for the le­gis­la­tion.

Also on the call was John Biedrzycki, of McK­ees Rocks, an Army vet­er­an of the Vi­et­nam War and past na­tion­al com­mand­er in chief of the Vet­er­ans of For­eign Wars.

“This is cer­tainly long, long over­due,” said Biedrzycki, adding that he con­siders every day to be Vet­er­ans Day.

Toomey said Vi­et­nam War vet­er­ans de­serve re­spect and grat­it­ude for their ser­vice. He hopes that, each March 29, there are pub­lic events mark­ing the oc­ca­sion. He also sug­ges­ted that teach­ers in­cor­por­ate the law in­to their cur­riculum that day.

“There are a vari­ety of ways it can be re­cog­nized so people can be re­minded of the ser­vice of our vet­er­ans,” he said.

Red­ding likes the idea of chil­dren learn­ing about the role of Amer­ic­ans in the coun­try’s last war us­ing con­scrip­ted ser­vice.

“I think the vet­er­ans can play a big part in that,” he said. ••

