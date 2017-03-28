Third-strike offender sentenced to life

A third-strike vi­ol­ent of­fend­er was sen­tenced to life in pris­on earli­er this month after the Phil­adelphia Dis­trict At­tor­ney’s Of­fice was able to use a 2012 state wiretap­ping law to con­vict him of a stabbing in Frank­ford.

Don Carvica Hogue, 54, had been in fed­er­al pris­on from the mid-1990s un­til sev­er­al months pri­or to the March 16, 2014, as­sault of an­oth­er man out­side SEPTA’s Ar­rott Trans­port­a­tion Cen­ter on the 4700 block of Frank­ford Ave., said As­sist­ant DA Ed­ward Grant.

In fact, Hogue was still on fed­er­al pa­role when he took a kit­chen knife to the neck of a stranger in a dis­pute over a ci­gar­ette light­er. The 43-year-old man vic­tim had bor­rowed Hogue’s light­er, but didn’t re­turn it quickly enough for Hogue’s lik­ing, Grant said.

Suf­fer­ing from mul­tiple wounds, the vic­tim fell to the ground as Hogue fled. The vic­tim lost a lot of blood, but sur­vived.

In­vest­ig­at­ors had few leads about the at­tack­er’s iden­tity un­til a re­l­at­ive of Hogue con­tac­ted po­lice to re­port she had re­cor­ded a tele­phone con­ver­sa­tion in which Hogue ad­mit­ted to the knife at­tack. At the time, Hogue’s fam­ily feared he was go­ing to at­tack them, too.

Un­der Pennsylvania law, all parties to a phone con­ver­sa­tion must be aware that they are be­ing re­cor­ded for that re­cord­ing to be used as evid­ence in a crim­in­al case. But in 2012, the le­gis­lature passed an ex­cep­tion to the wiretap act that al­lows vic­tims or wit­nesses to re­cord a call without the oth­er party’s know­ledge if they be­lieve that evid­ence of an im­min­ent crime of vi­ol­ence may be ob­tained.

Last Decem­ber, a jury con­victed Hogue of ag­grav­ated as­sault and re­lated of­fenses for the 2014 stabbing.

Dur­ing a March 3 sen­ten­cing hear­ing, Grant iden­ti­fied Hogue as a five-time of­fend­er with a vi­ol­ent crim­in­al his­tory dat­ing back to the early 1980s. Com­mon Pleas Court Judge Anne Mar­ie Coyle sen­tenced Hogue to life in pris­on without the pos­sib­il­ity of pa­role. ••

