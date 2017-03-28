Surveillance system foils burglary attempt

A North­east homeown­er with a sur­veil­lance sys­tem and a smart­phone foiled a car full of burg­lars last Fri­day af­ter­noon and he wasn’t even at home at the time.

Ac­cord­ing to Lt. Den­nis Rosen­baum of North­east De­tect­ives, the vic­tim was at work at about 1 p.m. when he re­ceived a text mes­sage on his phone that someone was break­ing in­to his home on the 7700 block of Revere St.

Us­ing a phone app and his well-placed sur­veil­lance cam­er­as, the vic­tim was able to watch the crooks as they rum­maged through the home for jew­elry, cash and elec­tron­ics. He called 911 and gave the op­er­at­or a play-by-play un­til po­lice ar­rived at the scene.

One of­ficer saw one of the sus­pects flee­ing the house with a TV and en­ter­ing a Nis­san Xterra. Ad­di­tion­al cops fol­lowed the SUV un­til it crashed in­to a parked car. The four oc­cu­pants bailed out, but of­ficers cap­tured them. Two men and a wo­man were charged crim­in­ally. The fourth oc­cu­pant was a ju­ven­ile male. Their iden­tit­ies have not been dis­closed.

Po­lice re­covered about $15,000 worth of prop­erty stolen from the home, in­clud­ing jew­elry, cash, an iPad and the TV. ••

