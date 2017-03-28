Searching for solace

Su­z­an Minoret, a home­less North­east wo­man who claims she’s Jerry Lewis’ daugh­ter, says she’s seek­ing fam­ily, not for­tune.

Jerry Lewis re­mains si­lent.

The bom­bast­ic stand-up comedi­an and com­ic act­or may be le­gendary for his flam­boy­ant per­so­nas and sharp, of­ten-caustic wit, but when it comes to Su­z­an Minoret, a home­less North­east wo­man who makes a com­pel­ling case that she’s his il­le­git­im­ate daugh­ter, Lewis seems to be plead­ing the fifth.

There’s been nary a word from the Lewis camp since the North­east Times prin­ted Minoret’s dis­tress­ing saga on Jan. 18. Lewis has not re­spon­ded to fol­low-up re­quests for com­ment.

Minoret hasn’t heard a peep from him, either, des­pite her de­clar­a­tions that re­unit­ing with her bio­lo­gic­al fath­er is her top pri­or­ity and her as­sur­ances that she’s not merely try­ing to cash in on his riches. For her, it’s all about the fam­ily, not the for­tune.

At 65, Minoret is also try­ing to sell her auto­bi­o­graphy and kick­start a ca­reer as a mo­tiv­a­tion­al speak­er and ad­voc­ate for the home­less while fig­ur­ing out a way to get her­self and her best friend, Dav­id Susskin, off the streets. And while she in­sists that their qual­ity of life has im­proved in re­cent weeks, in real­ity their routine has changed little since Minoret’s story made head­lines.

“I feel we’re get­ting a little more re­spect in­stead of people think­ing we’re just out on the street,” Minoret said dur­ing an in­ter­view in the de­part­ment store cafe where she and Susskin spend much of their days.

“People come here and ask for auto­graphs,” Susskin said. “They take pic­tures of her at least once or twice a day.”

The art­icle chron­icled Minoret’s priv­ileged child­hood as the daugh­ter of a fash­ion mod­el moth­er and Park Av­en­ue res­taur­at­eur step­fath­er. Celebrit­ies were nev­er far from the fam­ily. Even Lewis, who like Su­z­an’s moth­er was mar­ried at the time, main­tained a fre­quent pres­ence in the young girl’s life, al­though he nev­er ac­know­ledged pub­licly that he had a daugh­ter.

Their con­tact be­came rare after Minoret mar­ried and moved to France in the 1970s. Their meet­ings be­came non-ex­ist­ent by the mid-1980s after Minoret di­vorced and re-settled in Flor­ida to be near her wid­owed and ail­ing moth­er. About a dec­ade ago, Minoret and Susskin moved to Phil­adelphia to work with an agent on her book and a pub­li­city cam­paign. But that col­lab­or­a­tion crumbled, leav­ing them home­less.

Minoret’s story has triggered a vari­ety of re­ac­tions from people who see them in the stores or on the street each day.

“Reg­u­lar people who’ve known us a very long time kind of knew our situ­ation, but they didn’t know how bad it was,” Susskin said. “Oth­er people who we’ve known have stepped away be­cause they’re jeal­ous of the pub­li­city.”

“I think it was easi­er for some to be com­pas­sion­ate be­cause they thought we were nobod­ies,” Minoret said.

Re­gard­ing Lewis: “Some people can’t com­pre­hend how he could be so good to ‘Jerry’s kids’ and so bad to her,” Susskin said.

On the good side, some store man­agers have be­come more wel­com­ing to them since learn­ing of Minoret’s con­nec­tion to Lewis.

Des­pite the oc­ca­sion­al gift from a passing stranger, the pair shun pan­hand­ling. They sur­vive mostly on dis­ab­il­ity checks. Both have per­man­ent in­jur­ies caused by auto­mobile ac­ci­dents.

On Feb. 11, they cre­ated a Go­FundMe page called “Jerry Lewis Daugh­ter Home­less.” Un­for­tu­nately for them, it hasn’t gen­er­ated a single dona­tion, un­less you count the $5 that Susskin pledged on Feb. 26. Their goal is to raise $8,000.

Sim­il­arly, they’ve had little suc­cess keep­ing Su­z­an’s name in the news. In late Janu­ary, a loc­al TV sta­tion broad­cast a seg­ment about her, but the na­tion­al me­dia hasn’t picked up the story.

“We’ve been hav­ing trouble reach­ing oth­er me­dia,” Minoret said. “We wrote to the New York Times and didn’t get an an­swer. I told them to look up all of their old art­icles about my fam­ily.”

But they keep try­ing. Typ­ic­ally, they start their days at a loc­al dough­nut shop, where they have cof­fee and a light break­fast. After a while, they go to their fa­vor­ite de­part­ment store cafe, where they get to work, stop­ping peri­od­ic­ally for lunch and naps.

“It’s like our of­fice where we write the book, make calls, send emails and plan our strategy,” Susskin said.

They em­ploy cell phones be­cause they don’t have a com­puter.

“We’ve sent the emails and made the calls and now we’re wait­ing for replies. That’s all we do,” Susskin said.

In the even­ing, they gen­er­ally re­turn to the dough­nut shop for more cof­fee un­til it closes. Then they walk to a nearby diner un­til the early morn­ing. They usu­ally have to spend at least a few hours per night out­side.

“We have no place to go and all the time in the world to get there,” Susskin said.

For a while, they also had a self-stor­age unit where they kept their pos­ses­sions and could shel­ter in ex­treme con­di­tions. But they fell be­hind on their pay­ments and got locked out. One of their im­me­di­ate goals is to raise enough money to pay off the stor­age unit and re­trieve their things. They also want to have some money avail­able for health care. A loc­al fam­ily doc­tor used to see them both, but he re­tired about a year ago.

“I’m very con­cerned be­cause we’re get­ting older,” Susskin said.

“We think of that all the time,” Minoret said.

Susskin thinks that ra­dio might hold their big break. He’s been try­ing to get the at­ten­tion of act­ress Brooke Shields, who hosts a new show on Siri­usXM satel­lite ra­dio dis­cuss­ing top­ics like par­ent­ing, re­la­tion­ships, fash­ion and the arts. As someone born out of wed­lock and as a celebrity’s child, Su­z­an’s life might provide great fod­der for con­ver­sa­tion on a mul­ti­tude of top­ics.

Des­pite their many set­backs, they con­tin­ue to look ahead.

“We’re very pos­it­ive. If we wer­en’t pos­it­ive, we would’ve giv­en up a long time ago,” Minoret said. ••

You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.