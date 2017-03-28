Savor the season

It’s March Mad­ness! Five seconds to go. You’re down one — up against the full-court press. Do you trust your point guard to take it straight to the hoop? Do you put the ball in­to the hands of your out­side threat for a 15-foot­er? Do you dish it to the big man in the low post? If you answered “none of the above,” you are like me. To be hon­est, I needed “an as­sist” with this first para­graph be­cause I’m not that savvy on b-ball lingo. But I do know there’s no good/bad time to eat a chick­en wing dur­ing the NCAA Tour­na­ment.

Here are a couple of al­tern­at­ive wing re­cipes, along with a re­cipe for the ori­gin­al Buf­falo del­ic­acy that made the price of chick­en wings soar after Teressa Bel­lis­simo served them in 1968 at Buf­falo, New York’s An­chor Bar.

For the fol­low­ing re­cipes: Cut wings at joints and save tips to use in soup/stock.

BUF­FALO CHICK­EN WINGS

2 lbs. chick­en wings (Rinse wings and pat dry)

Sprinkle with 2 tea­spoons of salt. Re­fri­ger­ate wings while mak­ing the sauce.

Sauce:

1/2 cup Franks Red Hot sauce

5 Tb­sp. but­ter

2 tsp. apple cider vin­eg­ar

1 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. gar­lic powder

1/4 tsp. cay­enne pep­per

In a large pan, com­bine the hot sauce, but­ter, vin­eg­ar, onion powder, gar­lic powder and cay­enne, and heat un­til but­ter is melted but be­fore mix­ture boils. Stir and set aside.

Pre­heat oven to 450 de­grees. Line a bak­ing sheet with foil. Spray foil lightly with oil.

Pat wings dry and ar­range them on bak­ing sheet.

Bake for 20 minutes. Turn wings over.

Con­tin­ue to bake for 20 minutes or un­til juices are clear.

Broil wings a few minutes, watch­ing care­fully.

Re­move wings to the saucy pot and toss them, coat­ing on all sides. Al­low wings to rest a few minutes, and toss again.

Trans­fer to serving plate.

Good served with car­rot and cel­ery sticks and the fol­low­ing dress­ing.

Blue Cheese Dress­ing: ¾ cup may­on­naise, ⅛ cup vin­eg­ar, 1 Tb­sp. sug­ar, ¼ cup plus 2 Tb­sp. sour cream, 1 gar­lic clove minced and ½ cup crumbled blue cheese. Mix well.

GLAZED MUS­TARD WINGS

2 lbs. chick­en wings (Rinse wings and pat dry)

Sprinkle with 2 tea­spoons of salt. Re­fri­ger­ate wings while mak­ing the sauce.

Sauce:

3 Tb­sp. Di­jon mus­tard

1 Tb­sp. brown mus­tard

1/4 cup honey

1 tsp. apple cider vin­eg­ar

3/4 tsp. crushed red pep­per

In a bowl, com­bine the mus­tards, honey, vin­eg­ar and pep­per flakes. Set aside.

Pre­heat oven to 450 de­grees. Line a bak­ing sheet with foil. Spray foil lightly with oil.

Pat wings dry and ar­range them on bak­ing sheet.

Bake for 20 minutes. Turn wings over and con­tin­ue to bake for 20 minutes or un­til juices are clear.

Broil for a few minutes, watch­ing care­fully.

Re­move wings to the bowl and toss them, thor­oughly coat­ing. Al­low wings to rest a few minutes, and toss again.

Trans­fer to serving plate.

HONEY LIME WINGS

2 lbs. chick­en wings (Rinse wings and pat dry)

Mar­in­ade:

2 limes, juiced

2 gar­lic cloves, minced

1 Tb­sp. rice vin­eg­ar

1 tsp. hot pep­per flakes

2 Tb­sp. creamy pea­nut but­ter

2/3 cup honey

In a small bowl, mix to­geth­er the lime juice, gar­lic, vin­eg­ar, pep­per flakes and pea­nut but­ter.

Put wings in­to a plastic bag and add the mar­in­ade.

Re­fri­ger­ate for at least 1 hour.

Pre­heat oven to 450 de­grees. Line bak­ing sheet with foil.

Re­move wings from mar­in­ade and ar­range on pan. Scoop out gar­lic pieces and sprinkle on wings.

Bake for 20 minutes. Turn wings over. Con­tin­ue to bake for 20 minutes or un­til juices are clear.

Drizzle honey on wings.

Broil wings for 2-3 minutes, watch­ing care­fully. Re­move wings to serving plate. Pour off honey residue from pan drip­pings and use for dip­ping sauce.

Eat well, live long, en­joy!

Don’t for­get:

Send in your fa­vor­ite re­cipe for a chance to win a $100 Shop­Rite gift card. Mail your re­cipe to Read­ers’ Re­cipes, 2 Ex­ec­ut­ive Cam­pus, Suite 400, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Or email your re­cipe to Whats­cook­in­NEPhilly@gmail.com. Please in­clude name, ad­dress and tele­phone num­ber.