ROH wrestler continues to honor mom in the ring

Shaheem Ali, a Mor­rell Park res­id­ent, con­tin­ues to im­prove in and out of the ring. His goal is to earn a cham­pi­on­ship this year.

The only way Shaheem Ali can ex­plain it is mom was look­ing out for him.

Ali is now a Ring of Hon­or pro wrest­ling star, but a few years back, he was sit­ting on the couch and try­ing to de­cide what his next move was go­ing to be.

His mom had just died, and one of the reas­ons he got in­to pro­fes­sion­al wrest­ling to be­gin with was to find a ca­reer where he could take care of the wo­man who did so much for him.

She was gone, and so was his mo­tiv­a­tion, so he al­most blew off a sem­in­ar. But after some in­tern­al de­bate, he de­cided to drive from his North­east Phil­adelphia home to South Jer­sey for the train­ing les­son.

“I really didn’t want to go, I was so down, so de­pressed, the last thing I wanted to do was to go to the thing,” the Delaware County nat­ive said. “I re­mem­ber it was two hours be­fore it was sup­posed to start, and I wasn’t go­ing to go, but then at the last minute I de­cided to go.”

Good move.

While at the sem­in­ar, Ali in­tro­duced him­self to Kev­in Kelly, the an­noun­cer for ROH. Ali asked Kelly for some ad­vice and it ended up get­ting him in­to one of the top wrest­ling pro­mo­tions in the world.

“I didn’t ex­pect any­thing like that to hap­pen,” said Ali, 31. “I star­ted off wrest­ling at the bot­tom. I trained in Phoenixville and I was still very new to it. I loved watch­ing Ring of Hon­or and I knew it was some­where I really wanted to go, but I didn’t think I’d end up there so quickly. I in­tro­duced my­self to him in the park­ing lot, and he really helped me.”

Ali is now start­ing to make a name for him­self in the pro­mo­tion, which is cur­rently the No. 2 pro­mo­tion in the United States be­hind World Wrest­ling En­ter­tain­ment.

He still heads to the ROH dojo a few times a week in Bris­tol to hone his craft, but now he’s really start­ing to make his mark.

Ali was a par­ti­cipant in the ROH Top Pro­spect Tour­na­ment, and re­cently he had his biggest match to date when he and his tag team part­ner, Le­on St. Gio­vanni, wrestled the Young Bucks in a match that aired on na­tion­al tele­vi­sion.

The Young Bucks are house­hold names in pro­fes­sion­al wrest­ling, and have a repu­ta­tion for be­ing two of the most ex­cit­ing wrest­lers in the world, which is why they are usu­ally the main events all over the United States and Ja­pan.

“When we found out we were wrest­ling the Young Bucks in Pitt­s­burgh on TV, I still don’t be­lieve it,” Ali said be­fore he hit the ring for a workout at the Bris­tol fa­cil­ity. “Be­ing in there with them, they were so pro­fes­sion­al and so much fun. To wrestle them on TV, every­one watches them, it was such a great ex­per­i­ence.”

Cool ex­per­i­ences have be­come the norm for Ali, who has been wrest­ling for about 10 years. And while his ca­reer is pick­ing up, it wasn’t a fast pro­cess. In fact, he’s paid his dues many times over. But you won’t hear him com­plain at all.

“The biggest thing about wrest­ling is you have to get used to the pain,” Ali said. “You take a lot of pun­ish­ment. I’m not al­ways in pain, but you have to get used to it. You’re go­ing to take a lot of pun­ish­ment.”

For ex­ample, last year in a match, Ali and his op­pon­ent’s tim­ing was a shade off and Ali took a big blow to the head. The match went on, but he had suffered a con­cus­sion that left him loopy for a while.

“It was al­most like a dream where you couldn’t con­trol any­thing, but things were go­ing on around you,” Ali said. “It was very weird. It wasn’t scary, I was out for a second, then I was try­ing to fig­ure out what was go­ing on. I got through it.”

Pay­ing dues is more than bumps and bruises.

Wrest­ling at the highest level can be a luc­rat­ive gig, but when you’re first start­ing out, and un­til you hit the big time, money is hard to come by. After you pay for your trans­port­a­tion, food and lodging, you’re lucky if you break even.

“You have to pay your dues,” Ali said. “I’ll work on the ring crew, set­ting up the ring be­cause that pays and I like money.”

Ali also needs money be­cause he’s not just tak­ing care of him­self.

He also has two chil­dren.

“I have a boy and a girl, and they’re two of the nicest, most en­ter­tain­ing kids you’ll ever meet,” Ali said with a huge smile. “They’re great kids. Dur­ing the day, I’m a stay-at-home dad, and I love spend­ing time with them. Then I head out to train. I love spend­ing days with them.”

After wrest­ling, Ali picks up shifts work­ing at Plan­et Fit­ness overnight.

“I love work­ing there, I’ve been there for a few years,” Ali said. “They’re cool, when I’m out of town, they know I’m not go­ing to be there. But when I can be there, I’m there. It’s great.”

Ali real­izes he’s go­ing to have to con­tin­ue work­ing hard.

Pro­fes­sion­al wrest­ling is a tough gig and while he’s op­tim­ist­ic he’ll make it to the next level, he knows he still has to put in work to make that dream come true.

“When I was a kid, I wanted to be three things. I wanted to be a ghost­buster, an as­tro­naut and a pro­fes­sion­al wrest­ler,” Ali said. “One of them isn’t a real job, one is really out of this world and the oth­er is a pro wrest­ler. I’m liv­ing the dream. I’m hav­ing fun do­ing what I love.”

This year, he also hopes he comes in­to some gold.

Last year, his goal was to make the Top Pro­spect tour­na­ment and he ac­com­plished that. Now he hopes he’s able to take his game up a notch.

“I want a cham­pi­on­ship,” Ali said. “I have tun­nel vis­ion, I want to do great and I want to do great in Ring of Hon­or. I want to either win the tag team cham­pi­on­ship, win the (Tele­vi­sion) cham­pi­on­ship or someday, hope­fully, win the World Heavy­weight Cham­pi­on­ship.

“I love wrest­ling for Ring of Hon­or. That’s my home. I want to keep climb­ing and get­ting bet­ter. This is where I want to be and I want to be suc­cess­ful here.” ••