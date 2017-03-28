Remembering Rita

Rita Un­garo-Schiavone ded­ic­ated her life to help­ing those in need.

Back in 1974, Rita Un­garo-Schiavone began provid­ing meals for a small group of needy people in Frank­ford.

The ef­fort grew in­to Aid for Friends, an agency that in its in­fancy was headquartered in Un­garo-Schiavone’s kit­chen. Later, it moved to the Frank­ford YMCA, where she was a vo­lun­teer so­cial work­er, and in a trail­er out­side St. Jerome Church.

By 1989, the com­pany had moved in­to what was then spa­cious quar­ters in the Holme Circle Shop­ping Cen­ter. By 2000, AFF had out­grown that space and pur­chased a 30,000-square-foot old bakery site at 12271 Town­send Road.

Over all those years, Aid for Friends has sup­plied more than 16 mil­lion meals to some 15,500 needy people. More than 50,000 vo­lun­teer cooks and vis­it­ors have as­sisted staff in the ef­fort.

“Mom saw a prob­lem and de­cided to fix it,” said her son, Vin­cent.

Rita Un­garo-Schiavone, the founder and long­time ex­ec­ut­ive dir­ect­or of Aid for Friends, died on March 22 of res­pir­at­ory fail­ure at her home on Har­grave Street in Winchester Park. She was 82.

Un­garo-Schiavone is sur­vived by her hus­band of 62 years, Mi­chael; sons Mi­chael (Bar­bara Luth­er), Vin­cent (Linda), Joseph (Ann) and Steven (Ju­lie Spin­rad); grand­chil­dren Nicole Wenger (Joseph), Mi­chael Joseph (Kristen Drennen), Matt, Mi­chael An­gelo III, Peter and Grace; great-grand­chil­dren Joseph and Em­ma­lynn Wenger; many cous­ins, nieces, neph­ews and friends; and many thou­sands of vo­lun­teers and cli­ent-friends of Aid for Friends.

The first of two view­ings will take place on Fri­day at, ap­pro­pri­ately, Aid for Friends.

“She ded­ic­ated her life to Aid for Friends and en­joyed every minute,” Vin­cent said. “When someone is in need, you help them. That’s what drove mom.”

Un­garo-Schiavone would speak at churches, syn­agogues and or­gan­iz­a­tions to re­cruit vo­lun­teers. Staffers did the same.

As the founder once said, the mis­sion of the agency is so power­ful that people “line up to sign up” as vo­lun­teers. Many of them stay for dec­ades.

When the North­east Phil­adelphia Hall of Fame was choos­ing its in­aug­ur­al class, Aid for Friends was on every­body’s bal­lot.

“When we star­ted the North­east Phil­adelphia Hall of Fame in 2009, we de­cided that, in ad­di­tion to hon­or­ing in­di­vidu­als, we would es­tab­lish an in­sti­tu­tion­al cat­egory to hon­or worthy loc­al or­gan­iz­a­tions that had done great work in the North­east,” said pro­ject dir­ect­or Jack Mc­Carthy.

“Aid for Friends was at the top of the se­lec­tion com­mit­tee’s list as an es­pe­cially worthy or­gan­iz­a­tion to be the in­aug­ur­al in­sti­tu­tion­al in­duct­ee. The story of how Rita Un­garo-Schiavone star­ted in 1974 with an in­di­vidu­al act of kind­ness of provid­ing meals and com­pan­ion­ship to one needy eld­erly per­son and from that de­veloped Aid for Friends in­to a ma­jor or­gan­iz­a­tion that helps thou­sands of people an­nu­ally is really com­pel­ling. It is re­mark­able what she ac­com­plished and how many people she helped through her hard work and com­pas­sion.”

Aid for Friends provides food and friend­ship. The agency’s design fea­tures an an­gel with wings in the shape of a heart. One hand is reach­ing out to help while the oth­er is hold­ing a sheath of wheat.

Vo­lun­teers de­liv­er sev­en frozen, home-cooked meals to isol­ated frail eld­erly and dis­abled home­bound in­di­vidu­als in the Phil­adelphia area. They also stay for a friendly vis­it, an im­port­ant part of Un­garo-Schiavone’s mis­sion.

“Some food pro­grams drop off, and you’re on your own. The whole pur­pose of Aid for Friends is aid and friends. Vo­lun­teers of­ten stay an hour or more. They tend to be long-term re­la­tion­ships. The cli­ent friends be­come part of their fam­ily,” Vin­cent said.

“And it’s al­ways free. If a neigh­bor is in need, you bring over food. It’s been free from the be­gin­ning.”

Un­garo-Schiavone was a de­vout Cath­ol­ic, and Aid for Friends op­er­ated un­der the fol­low­ing pas­sage from the Bible, John 3: 17-18: “If any­one has enough of this world’s goods and sees one of his broth­ers or sis­ters in need yet fails to help him, how can the love of God be liv­ing in him? My chil­dren, our love is not to be just words or mere talk but something real and act­ive.”

The “hid­den hungry,” as Un­gar-Schiavone re­ferred to her cli­ents, also re­ceive birth­day cards and presents, poin­set­tias at Christ­mas and an an­nu­al needs as­sess­ment.

Un­garo-Schiavone gave all the cred­it to her staff, board mem­bers and vo­lun­teers.

At the same time, she was a work­ahol­ic. Over the years, she beat breast can­cer and over­came double-knee re­place­ment sur­gery. Even when im­mob­ile in the hos­pit­al, she was hand­ing out her busi­ness card to fel­low pa­tients.

And in re­cent weeks, she was writ­ing let­ters to pro­mote an April 22 fun­drais­ing din­ner that will take place at Aid for Friends. Pro­ceeds will be go­ing to­ward pur­chase of a van.

“We’re go­ing to make that a trib­ute to mom,” Vin­cent said.

There have been many trib­utes to Un­garo-Schiavone over the years, in­clud­ing the agency be­ing in­duc­ted in­to the North­east Phil­adelphia Hall of Fame and her re­ceiv­ing the Pap­al Cross: Pro Ec­cle­sia et Pon­ti­fice (for ser­vice to the com­munity and church), be­stowed in 1998 by Pope John Paul II.

Un­garo-Schiavone “re­tired” a dec­ade ago, hand­ing the reins to her son, Steven, but she con­tin­ued to help the needy,

“She re­tired in ‘07, but she nev­er stopped. Her re­tire­ment meant she didn’t go to the of­fice, but she worked sev­en days a week for Aid for Friends,” Vin­cent said. “It wasn’t a job to mom. It was her mis­sion.” ••

A view­ing will take place on Fri­day from 3 to 9 p.m. at Aid For Friends, 12271 Town­send Road. It will con­tin­ue on Sat­urday from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. Jerome Ro­man Cath­ol­ic Church, 8100 Col­fax St., fol­lowed by her fu­ner­al Mass at 11. In­ter­ment will be at Re­sur­rec­tion Cemetery in Ben­s­alem.

In lieu of flowers, con­tri­bu­tions can be made to Aid for Friends’ Rita’s Fund at aid­forfriends.org

All are in­vited to share their memor­ies of Un­garo-Schiavone on the agency’s Face­book page.

You can reach Tom Waring at twaring@bsmphilly.com.