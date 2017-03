A per­fect frame: Dot Trom­bosh turned 100 years old. She bowls Tues­days in the Pennypack Seni­or Bowl­ing League at Thun­der­bird Lanes on Holme Av­en­ue. She was honored last week at a lunch­eon at Tiffany Diner. Above, she cel­eb­rates with her team­mates and en­joys her cake.

