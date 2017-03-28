The power of nostalgia

Dig out your den­im jack­ets and Ru­bik’s Cubes and travel back in time at Nos­tal­gia Fest Philly.

Eric Co­hen was born in 1980 and just turned 37, and he con­siders him­self for­tu­nate to have grown up dur­ing the 1980s and ‘90s.

“Every­body loved the ‘80s and ‘90s,” he said. “I don’t think you’ll ever have two dec­ades like that back to back again.”

Co­hen, a Coun­cil Rock High School gradu­ate who lives in Ben­s­alem, has a fin­ance and mar­ket­ing de­gree from the Uni­versity of Pitt­s­burgh. He’s worked in the mort­gage and res­taur­ant in­dus­tries. In re­cent years, Co­hen has seen how pop­u­lar com­ic cons, beer fest­ivals and food truck events have be­come.

“I’ve been to a bunch of those events, and I thought it would be great to put them all to­geth­er,” he said.

That’s the gen­es­is of Nos­tal­gia Fest Philly, which will take place on Sat­urday and Sunday, April 8-9, at Fish­er’s Tu­dor House in Ben­s­alem. The show will fea­ture a dozen stars from the world of act­ing. Many of them gained fame dur­ing the ‘80s and ‘90s.

The lineup con­sists of Gary Bu­sey, Jake Bu­sey, Dustin Dia­mond, Den­nis Haskins, Corb­in Bernsen, Dav­id Faustino, Mi­chael Winslow, Don­ald Gibb, Chris Owen, Gedde Watanabe, Tia Car­rere and Vanessa An­gel.

“They’re all su­per ex­cited, They’re all down-to-earth people,” Co­hen said. “Twelve is a good num­ber. Gary Bu­sey is prob­ably the biggest draw. You get to see Gary and what he’s go­ing to do.”

Co­hen reached out to ac­quaint­ances to come up with sug­ges­tions for the lineup. He began the plan­ning last May.

“I made a list. It’s like a puzzle,” he said. “I con­sider my­self a tough crit­ic, but I think there’s a little vari­ety for every­body.”

Guests will see some oth­er fa­mil­i­ar faces, as im­per­son­at­ors of Elton John, George Mi­chael and Cyndi Lauper will be walk­ing through the crowd.

The fest­iv­al will in­clude 150 vendors, 15 food trucks and beer and wine tast­ings in a souven­ir glass for those 21 or older. On the first day, Chio from Mix 106.1 will ap­pear from 10 a.m. to noon. From noon to 2 p.m., 95.7 BEN FM will be live on air from the fest­iv­al. A live band will per­form both days.

The stars all have dif­fer­ent levels of fame. As Co­hen said, Bu­sey has gained a repu­ta­tion in re­cent years as be­ing un­pre­dict­able. He’ll be joined by his son, Jake.

Bernsen (L.A. Law, Ma­jor League) has big-time TV and movie cred­its on his re­sume. Who could for­get Faustino as Bud Bundy in Mar­ried with Chil­dren or Winslow’s sound ef­fects in the Po­lice Academy movies?

Owen, of Amer­ic­an Pie fame, is look­ing for­ward to his first event of this kind. Car­rere starred in Wayne’s World. An­gel got her start in the film Spies Like Us. Watanabe is best known for play­ing Long Duk Dong in Six­teen Candles.

Gibb played frat broth­er Ogre in the Re­venge of the Nerds movies, fam­ously scream­ing, “Nerds,” in a foot­ball lock­er room scene in the 1984 film.

Co­hen ex­pects Dia­mond and Haskins, both of whom starred in Saved by the Bell, to be a pop­u­lar duo.

“They were on the show the longest,” he said.

All of the stars will en­gage in ques­tion-and-an­swer ses­sions, and the ven­ue is in­tim­ate enough that fans have a good chance to get a hug or hand­shake from their fa­vor­ite celebrity.

Co­hen would like to make the fest­iv­al an an­nu­al event, and he is con­fid­ent the first one will be a suc­cess.

“I think it’s ap­peal­ing to every­body’s tastes,” he said. “I have some great vendors. There’s a mixed bag of artists and craft people. I want to give people en­ter­tain­ment. It’s all about the ex­per­i­ence.” ••

Nos­tal­gia Fest Philly will take place April 8-9 at Fish­er’s Tu­dor House, 1858 Street Road in Ben­s­alem. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. the first day, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. the second day.

Gen­er­al ad­mis­sion tick­ets cost $35 per day or $60 for both days if bought in ad­vance. The cost is $40 on the day of the show. VIP all-ac­cess passes are also avail­able. Kids 10 or un­der are ad­mit­ted free. Park­ing is free. There’s an ex­tra fee for auto­graphs or pro­fes­sion­al pho­to­graphs.

For a sched­ule of events or for in­form­a­tion, vis­it nos­fest.com or check out the fest­iv­al Face­book page.

