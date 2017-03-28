Police: Would-be robber shot in head

The occupants of a Tacony home had a surprise waiting for an armed home invader who tried to rob them early last Friday. They had a gun, too, and were quicker on the draw.
The would-be robber ended up with a head wound while the three adults and two children inside the home emerged from the incident unscathed.
It happened at about 12:10 a.m. on the 6100 block of Hegerman St. According to police, one of the residents heard a knock at the front door and answered it. The alleged robber, 26, pointed a gun at him and tried to force his way inside. Hearing a commotion, a 21-year-old friend of the victim retrieved his own gun and shot the intruder in the face.
The suspect was hospitalized in critical condition at Aria-Jefferson Health’s Torresdale campus, then transferred to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. He remains in critical condition and has not been charged formally, police said.
No charges were filed against the occupants of the house.
The case remains under investigation. ••
You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.