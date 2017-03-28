Police: Would-be robber shot in head

The oc­cu­pants of a Ta­cony home had a sur­prise wait­ing for an armed home in­vader who tried to rob them early last Fri­day. They had a gun, too, and were quick­er on the draw.

The would-be rob­ber ended up with a head wound while the three adults and two chil­dren in­side the home emerged from the in­cid­ent un­scathed.

It happened at about 12:10 a.m. on the 6100 block of He­ger­man St. Ac­cord­ing to po­lice, one of the res­id­ents heard a knock at the front door and answered it. The al­leged rob­ber, 26, poin­ted a gun at him and tried to force his way in­side. Hear­ing a com­mo­tion, a 21-year-old friend of the vic­tim re­trieved his own gun and shot the in­truder in the face.

The sus­pect was hos­pit­al­ized in crit­ic­al con­di­tion at Aria-Jef­fer­son Health’s Tor­res­dale cam­pus, then trans­ferred to Thomas Jef­fer­son Uni­versity Hos­pit­al. He re­mains in crit­ic­al con­di­tion and has not been charged form­ally, po­lice said.

No charges were filed against the oc­cu­pants of the house.

The case re­mains un­der in­vest­ig­a­tion. ••

You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.