Northeast Times wins press awards

The North­east Times won eight Key­stone Press Awards in a con­test sponsored by the Pennsylvania News­Me­dia As­so­ci­ation.

Sports ed­it­or Joe Ma­son won four awards. He took first place in Sports Event Cov­er­age for a story on Ab­ra­ham Lin­coln High School’s first foot­ball play­off vic­tory since 1989.

Ma­son won second-place awards for stor­ies on Frank­ford foot­ball play­er Esky Lopez break­ing the team re­cord for re­ceiv­ing yards in a year and Mark Heimerdinger achiev­ing his 500th vic­tory while coach­ing boys bas­ket­ball at Fels and Car­din­al Dougherty.

In the Sports Beat Re­port­ing cat­egory, he won an hon­or­able men­tion award for stor­ies on Ul­ti­mate Fight­ing Cham­pi­on­ship’s Ed­die Al­varez.

Man­aging ed­it­or Melissa Yerkov won two first-place awards, in the Head­line Writ­ing and Front Page Design cat­egor­ies.

The win­ning head­lines were Ima­gin­a­tion Sta­tion (about Ta­cony’s new lib­rary and arts build­ing), Photo fin­ish (Ott’s cam­era shop closes after 68 years) and The Doc­tor is in (cel­eb­ra­tions of the birth­day of Dr. Seuss at Kennedy Crossan Ele­ment­ary School and Tor­res­dale Lib­rary).

The front pages re­cog­nized were stor­ies on Al­varez win­ning the UFC title and the 15th Po­lice Dis­trict un­veil­ing its bi­cycle squad, along with a new com­ic book shop open­ing.

Photo ed­it­or Maria Young won two awards, in­clud­ing first place in the Sports Photo cat­egory for a pic­ture of box­er John Joe Nev­in, an Olympic sil­ver medal­ist from Ire­land who fights out of Har­rowg­ate Box­ing Club.

Young won an hon­or­able men­tion award for a pic­ture taken last sum­mer at the Re­pub­lic­an City Com­mit­tee clam­bake at Cannstat­ter’s. The pic­ture showed New Jer­sey Gov. Chris Christie tak­ing a selfie with a wo­man be­fore go­ing on stage to urge the crowd to sup­port Don­ald Trump for pres­id­ent.

The Times com­petes in Di­vi­sion V, for weekly news­pa­pers with cir­cu­la­tions more than 10,000.

The awards were an­nounced last week.

The win­ners will be honored at the Key­stone Press Awards Ban­quet dur­ing the Pennsylvania Press Con­fer­ence on May 20 at the Lan­caster Mar­ri­ott. ••

