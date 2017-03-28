Neighbors question NE marijuana distillery at civic meeting

In Feb­ru­ary, the daugh­ter of the late Fly­ers founder Ed Snider told Park­wood res­id­ents about her plans for build­ing a med­ic­al marijuana grow house in the neigh­bor­hood, and they backed her pro­pos­al un­an­im­ously.

Last week, oth­er Park­wood res­id­ents quizzed Lindy Snider about an ar­ray of hy­po­thet­ic­al scen­ari­os and spec­u­la­tions re­gard­ing the pro­posed grow house. Snider answered those ques­tions, too, even though the ap­plic­a­tion dead­line for the in­aug­ur­al round of state marijuana li­cens­ing had passed two days earli­er.

The latest dia­logue oc­curred dur­ing a meet­ing of the Park­wood Civic As­so­ci­ation on March 22. Neigh­bor­hood res­id­ent Brendan Mc­Phil­lips ad­dressed the com­munity group to share his con­cerns about the po­ten­tial im­pact of the marijuana op­er­a­tion on nearby fa­cil­it­ies, in­clud­ing a park, a church, a school, a play­ground and a youth sports club. The Snider or­gan­iz­a­tion, do­ing busi­ness as Snider Health, has ap­plied to build a 125,000-square-foot grow fa­cil­ity at 14515 McN­ulty Road. That’s less than a half-mile walk from Jun­od Play­ground via the Poquess­ing Creek Trail.

Re­it­er­at­ing an emailed state­ment that he sent to loc­al news me­dia in ad­vance of the meet­ing, Mc­Phil­lips the­or­ized that Pennsylvania would leg­al­ize re­cre­ation­al marijuana “in the very near fu­ture.” Based on that as­sump­tion, he as­ser­ted that Snider would seek to ex­pand the grow house in­to a dis­pens­ary or store with a “smoking lounge” for re­cre­ation­al pot smokers so to max­im­ize the com­pany’s profits.

Based on that im­age of the fu­ture, Mc­Phil­lips con­cluded that the walk­ing trail would be­come a new “pot path” in Park­wood’s back­yard.

Mc­Phil­lips de­scribes his the­ory in much great­er de­tail on a web­site that he cre­ated to op­pose Snider’s pro­pos­al. Dur­ing last week’s meet­ing, Snider re­spon­ded dir­ectly to the loc­al act­iv­ist’s claims.

“I read your web­site and I wish I had the op­por­tun­ity to speak with you first,” she said. “You make a lot of as­sump­tions without facts.”

Snider said she has no in­ten­tion of ap­ply­ing for a dis­pens­ary or smoking lounge in the same McN­ulty Road site as the grow fa­cil­ity, were her com­pany to win state ap­prov­al for it, al­though she hopes to open dis­pens­ar­ies else­where. Fur­ther­more, profits aren’t her only mo­tiv­at­ing factor.

“I’m a hu­man be­ing and a mom and I want to run the busi­ness in a way that my chil­dren are proud of me,” she said.

Snider ad­ded that she’s also in­ter­ested in pro­tect­ing the park and will em­ploy strin­gent se­cur­ity meas­ures, in­clud­ing guards, cam­er­as and light­ing. John Del­Ricci, the PCA vice pres­id­ent, said that the ex­tra se­cur­ity might de­ter young people from mis­us­ing the park for drink­ing parties and oth­er il­leg­al activ­it­ies.

With Snider still re­spond­ing to audi­ence ques­tions, a wo­man res­id­ent com­plained that she nev­er got word about the Feb­ru­ary civic meet­ing, where res­id­ents voted to sup­port Snider’s pro­pos­al. So she didn’t get to lodge her dis­ap­prov­al then.

Des­pite the Feb­ru­ary vote, the civic as­so­ci­ation has no of­fi­cial role in the state li­cens­ing pro­cess. As­pir­ing grow­ers and dis­pensers had to file ap­plic­a­tions by March 20. The state’s De­part­ment of Health plans to award two grow­ing fa­cil­ity per­mits in the south­east­ern part of the state dur­ing the cur­rent round of li­cens­ing. The state plans to award the per­mits in about three months.

“I un­der­stand your con­cerns that we can’t fully pre­dict the fu­ture, but we have this for­um (the civic as­so­ci­ation) in place,” Snider said.

“The whole idea is to work with you and make you feel as com­fort­able as you can be.” ••

