Lucky win­ner: Christ the King Church in Mor­rell Park has a win­ner in its weekly par­ish lot­tery. A lucky play­er will soon re­ceive a check for $107,000. (From left) Nicole Dono­hue, ad­vance­ment dir­ect­or; the CTK Cou­gar (13-year-old Mi­kaela DelRossi); the Rev. James A. Cal­la­han, pas­tor; and Jay­la Green, 12.

