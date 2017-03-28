Letters to the Editor: March 29, 2017

Keep sex club out of Ta­cony

No, no, no. A thou­sand times no to De­borah Rose Hinchey and the sex cen­ter at Ta­cony Mu­sic Hall.

Please, Ta­cony Civic As­so­ci­ation, stand up to this pro­pos­al and say no. Also, may the voice be heard from clergy and loc­al churches. Con­cen­trate on re­new­al like De­N­ofa’s and a new, beau­ti­ful lib­rary on Knorr Street. Be care­ful of the lan­guage Hinchey uses in her de­scrip­tion of the cen­ter.

Sug­ges­tion for Hinchey: Look at a prop­erty on Pine Street, from 12th to 13th streets.

Vir­gin­ia Murphy

Lawndale

Stop, May­or Pinoc­chio

May­or Ken­ney keeps on mak­ing out­rageous state­ments to de­fend his ex­tremely un­pop­u­lar soda tax. He says people who are shop­ping for soda and oth­er gro­cer­ies out­side of Phil­adelphia will even­tu­ally come back. He says com­pan­ies that are lay­ing off em­ploy­ees are do­ing it only be­cause of the court ap­peals of the tax. My fel­low Phil­adelphi­ans, be­lieve it or not, his nose is still grow­ing.

May­er Krain

Mod­ena Park

Speak Eng­lish in the USA

In re­sponse to Car­los Perez’s let­ter to the ed­it­or, “Double stand­ard of speech,” pub­lished in last week’s North­east Times:

Mr. Perez and all oth­er im­mig­rants, I have no prob­lem with people who come to this coun­try to try to build a bet­ter life for them­selves. I have a prob­lem with the im­mig­rants who come and don’t even both­er to be­come Amer­ic­an. Then why did they come here?

My an­cest­ors came here and had to leave their nat­ive lan­guages be­hind and speak Eng­lish. My late grand­moth­er told me this. I can’t un­der­stand why the of­fi­cial lan­guage of this coun­try is Eng­lish but to be polit­ic­ally cor­rect, we must put up with oth­er lan­guages.

Mark Tret­ter

Somer­ton

You can reach Times Readers at .