Letters to the Editor: March 29, 2017

Keep sex club out of Tacony
No, no, no. A thousand times no to Deborah Rose Hinchey and the sex center at Tacony Music Hall.
Please, Tacony Civic Association, stand up to this proposal and say no. Also, may the voice be heard from clergy and local churches. Concentrate on renewal like DeNofa’s and a new, beautiful library on Knorr Street. Be careful of the language Hinchey uses in her description of the center.
Suggestion for Hinchey: Look at a property on Pine Street, from 12th to 13th streets.
Virginia Murphy
Lawndale
Stop, Mayor Pinocchio
Mayor Kenney keeps on making outrageous statements to defend his extremely unpopular soda tax. He says people who are shopping for soda and other groceries outside of Philadelphia will eventually come back. He says companies that are laying off employees are doing it only because of the court appeals of the tax. My fellow Philadelphians, believe it or not, his nose is still growing.
Mayer Krain
Modena Park
Speak English in the USA
In response to Carlos Perez’s letter to the editor, “Double standard of speech,” published in last week’s Northeast Times:
Mr. Perez and all other immigrants, I have no problem with people who come to this country to try to build a better life for themselves. I have a problem with the immigrants who come and don’t even bother to become American. Then why did they come here?
My ancestors came here and had to leave their native languages behind and speak English. My late grandmother told me this. I can’t understand why the official language of this country is English but to be politically correct, we must put up with other languages.
Mark Tretter
Somerton
