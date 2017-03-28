Leading the way

Izaiah Brockington (21), Chris Palantino (11) and Fred Taylor (50) were three of the four senior leaders on the Archbishop Ryan boys basketball team, which advanced to the final four of the PIAA Class AAAAAA tournament. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

Matiss Kulackovskis earned first-team All-Catholic this year, and became the No. 2 scorer the Raiders needed to succeed. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

The road to the fi­nal four star­ted with a pothole.

It was just after Izai­ah Brock­ing­ton’s sopho­more sea­son, when he really came in­to his own. He led the Arch­bish­op Ry­an High School bas­ket­ball team in scor­ing, and while the team’s 4-9 Cath­ol­ic League re­cord wasn’t what he had hoped, he was feel­ing pretty good.

And to make sure the team would stay on the right path, all of the re­turn­ing play­ers would gath­er to work out in the gym after school. One day, he got what he thought was good news.

“We were in there play­ing and coach (Bernie) Ro­gers told us to come in the con­fer­ence room, and we were get­ting pizza,” Brock­ing­ton re­called. “We were happy. We were in there, eat­ing, talk­ing, just hav­ing fun. And then he came in and told us he was leav­ing and go­ing to Haver­ford (School). After that, I didn’t even want any pizza.”

It was quite a blow.

While Ro­gers’ fi­nal sea­son at Ry­an wasn’t a good one, he was an ex­tremely suc­cess­ful coach, and a guy whom play­ers loved to play un­der. Brock­ing­ton took it so hard, he thought about not stay­ing at the school he loved.

“I was start­ing to think, I wanted to play for Coach Ro­gers, so even though I didn’t want to leave, I thought about what I was go­ing to do,” Brock­ing­ton said.

Then a name he knew was floated out.

Joe Zegl­in­ski.

Brock­ing­ton nev­er saw the former Raid­er play bas­ket­ball, but he did see his name quite a bit. Zegl­in­ski’s No. 24 hangs in the gym be­cause it was re­tired. He was the all-time lead­ing scorer in school his­tory. And he en­joyed a great ca­reer at the Uni­versity of Hart­ford.

Brock­ing­ton didn’t know Zegl­in­ski, but he knew Zegl­in­ski knew bas­ket­ball.

“That name got me ex­cited be­cause his num­ber is re­tired, we’ve all heard about him,” Brock­ing­ton said. “Then he came in, and we all got to meet him. I didn’t know him well, but he sat down and told us that we were go­ing to com­pete for a Cath­ol­ic League cham­pi­on­ship right away. It wasn’t go­ing to be years from now, it was go­ing to be now.”

Zegl­in­ski doesn’t just know bas­ket­ball.

He knows how to mo­tiv­ate people.

The Raid­ers didn’t win a Cath­ol­ic League cham­pi­on­ship, but for the last two sea­sons, they en­joyed mem­or­able sea­sons and this year they made it to the fi­nal four of the PI­AA Class AAAAAA play­offs.

Zeglink­si wasn’t the only reas­on they made it as far as they did, but it cer­tainly put them in the right dir­ec­tion after his first meet­ing with the team.

“He looked at us and told us we were go­ing to win right away,” said Ry­an seni­or Chris Pa­lantino, who also was a sopho­more when Zegl­in­ski got hired. “He told us that we were go­ing to go to the Palestra and we were go­ing to com­pete right away. He told us we wer­en’t far off the oth­er Cath­ol­ic League teams. At first, you think he’s just say­ing it, but then after we got to­geth­er and star­ted play­ing, he was right.”

Last year was a good one.

The Raid­ers seem­ingly came out of nowhere to make it to the Cath­ol­ic League semi­finals, but they lost a lop­sided game to Neu­mann-Gor­etti at the Palestra.

That meant the Raid­ers were one of the best teams in the Cath­ol­ic League, but they still had a ways to go be­fore they could com­pete with the up­per ech­el­on of the di­vi­sion.

Then there was an­oth­er prob­lem.

Brock­ing­ton was a stud, and Matis Ku­lack­ovs­kis, who ar­rived be­fore last sea­son by way of Latvia, was an up-and-com­ing play­er.

The rest of the play­ers were pretty much un­knowns to a lot of people, in­clud­ing Ry­an fans.

On top of that, the team had to re­place three great play­ers: Fred­die Kil­lian, Aus­tin Chabot and Aus­tin Slaw­ter.

They were great play­ers, but Brock­ing­ton knew the truth about the guys who were filling in those holes. He knew Pa­lantino, cen­ter Fred Taylor and guards Amin Bry­ant and Ja­quill Stone would be up to the task.

“Nobody knew these guys, but I knew them and they are my guys,” Brock­ing­ton said. “Chris is great. Fred is great. Matis was great last year and he was even bet­ter this year. And Amin and Ja­quill were great. I wasn’t wor­ried.”

Maybe Zegl­in­ski’s op­tim­ism wore off on Brock­ing­ton, or maybe Brock­ing­ton is also an ex­cel­lent tal­ent eval­u­at­or, be­cause this year wasn’t as good as last year.

This year was even bet­ter.

Ry­an had its most suc­cess­ful sea­son in terms of wins and win­ning per­cent­age, as it fin­ished 23-6 on the year. Its fi­nal loss was a 57-51 set­back to Read­ing in the state semi­finals. It will be the last game this group plays to­geth­er, but it won’t be the one they re­mem­ber the most.

In fact, when think­ing about their high school ca­reer, the play­ers on this team won’t look back on a play, a game or even a play­off run.

They’ll look back on everything.

“We’re not a team, we’re a fam­ily,” Pa­lantino said. “We said it all the time. We said it at timeouts, be­fore games, after games, at prac­tice. We would go over to the AR (on the floor at cen­ter court) and say, ‘Fam­ily.’ These guys aren’t my team­mates, they’re my broth­ers.”

“That’s what I loved about play­ing for Ry­an, it is the fam­ily at­mo­sphere,” Brock­ing­ton said. “We love each oth­er. We wanted to win for each oth­er. We all wanted to play to­geth­er and win as a team. It’s a fam­ily. One big fam­ily.”

It was a fam­ily.

It was also a unit that saw every play­er do his job, and do it well.

Brock­ing­ton was the lead­er. When the team needed scor­ing, he would fill up the stat sheet. Also this year, he be­came a shut­down de­fend­er. He usu­ally was re­spons­ible for stop­ping the oth­er team’s best play­er, and he did that well.

Ku­lack­ovs­kis was the team’s in­side-out­side pres­ence. When he wanted to get to the rim, he did. But he also posed prob­lems by knock­ing down jump­ers, which drew the oth­er team’s big men out.

Taylor owned the paint. He would patrol un­der­neath the bas­ket, and much of the time it looked like he was play­ing vol­ley­ball as he spiked op­pon­ents’ of­fer­ings back out.

Pa­lantino was the cagey vet­er­an who could be the calm­ing pres­ence when needed. He also had a deadly shot and when he was hot, it usu­ally led to massive Raid­er runs.

Bry­ant was the straw that stirred the drink. He would play point guard and make sure all of the oth­er play­ers were get­ting their shots. Ry­an had a lot of weapons, and Bry­ant did his best to find them.

Then you had Stone and Devon Var­gas, who would come off the bench and do their thing. Both brought in­stant en­ergy to the floor and, like the starters, it helped that they did whatever was needed.

A lot of guys on this team could prob­ably win a lot of games if they were play­ing one-on-one in the school­yard, but they were bet­ter col­lect­ively than they were in­di­vidu­ally.

“We def­in­itely played bet­ter to­geth­er,” Brock­ing­ton said. “I knew com­ing in that we would be good be­cause I saw the way we played to­geth­er. We have fun. I’ve had a lot of fun play­ing be­fore, but this was the most fun.”

While this team will nev­er play high school ball to­geth­er again, the play­ers all have bas­ket­ball in their fu­ture.

Brock­ing­ton is bound for the New Jer­sey In­sti­tute of Tech­no­logy. Ku­lack­ovs­kis is headed to Bowl­ing Green. Taylor has re­ser­va­tions at West Chester, and Pa­lantino is still fig­ur­ing out where he’ll end up, but he plans on play­ing next winter.

The rest of the squad will re­turn. Sure, they have big shoes to fill, but they did this year, and the guys who won’t be back are bank­ing on an­oth­er strong year.

“They’re go­ing to do what we did this year and take an­oth­er step,” Pa­lantino said. “This was a huge sea­son in the his­tory of Arch­bish­op Ry­an bas­ket­ball, and they’re go­ing to do it again next year. They have a lot of tal­ent com­ing back. Not every­one might see it, but we do. They’ll be bet­ter next year, and we’ll be back to watch it.”

They’ll also be miss­ing it.

Brock­ing­ton has be­come a house­hold name in the Philly bas­ket­ball world.

And he’s ar­gu­ably the best to ever play at Ry­an. This year, he sur­passed his coach’s ca­reer scor­ing mark and for the second straight sea­son, he was a first team All-Cath­ol­ic se­lec­tion.

When Zegl­in­ski first got the gig, Brock­ing­ton’s goal was to learn from the best play­er in the his­tory of the school. Not only did he learn from him, he cre­ated an ar­gu­ment about who now is the best.

“I’m honored to be up there with him,” Brock­ing­ton said. “He’s a com­pet­it­or. He taught me so much. I’m go­ing to miss play­ing for him. I’m go­ing to miss play­ing with these guys. I’m go­ing to miss everything about it.

“Ry­an has been great. It’s everything I wanted. Things worked out per­fectly, and I had a great time. I’m ex­cited about col­lege, but I’m really go­ing to miss play­ing for this school, with these guys and in front of our fans. It really was per­fect.” ••