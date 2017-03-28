Full House expected

Bob Saget re­turns home to bring his spe­cial brand of stand-up com­edy to the Keswick Theatre. You’ll find out he’s much dif­fer­ent than Danny Tan­ner.

On stage, Bob Saget is quite dif­fer­ent from Danny Tan­ner, the nice but wimpy dad he played for nine sea­sons on the ABC hit series, Full House.

In fact, when Saget does his stand-up routine, as he will Thursday night, March 30, at the Keswick Theatre in Glen­side, he’s all grown up and any­thing but wimpy. Some are sur­prised by his routines, and no one un­der 21 will be ad­mit­ted.

ldquo;Some people say I’m dirty but I keep say­ing I’m not really dirty. I mean I don’t of­fend people, and I don’t have people walk­ing out on me,” says the act­or, comedi­an, writer, dir­ect­or and pro­du­cer. “I re­mem­ber one of my ment­ors, Rod­ney Danger­field, telling me to keep the com­edy com­ing so fast that the audi­ence doesn’t have time to stop laugh­ing or lov­ing you. So that’s what I do.”

Saget was born in Phil­adelphia, moved with his fam­ily to En­cino, Cali­for­nia for a time, then back to Philly when he was a teen­ager to fin­ish up his school­ing at Abing­ton Seni­or High School. He then headed off to Temple Uni­versity to pur­sue his love of film.

While there, Saget made a short doc­u­ment­ary, Through Adam’s Eyes, about a boy who un­der­goes sur­gery to cor­rect a ge­net­ic de­fect. Well re­ceived, the film earned Saget a Stu­dent Academy Award in 1978.

Still want­ing more dir­ec­tion, Saget headed back to Cali­for­nia after gradu­ation to at­tend the pres­ti­gi­ous film school at the Uni­versity of South­ern Cali­for­nia, but he didn’t last long.

ldquo;I quit after a couple of days. I was a cocky, over­weight 22-year-old. Then I had a gan­gren­ous ap­pendix taken out, al­most died, and I soon got over be­ing cocky or over­weight.”

But he nev­er got over want­ing to make it in show busi­ness. Stay­ing in L.A., Saget star­ted chan­nel­ing his nat­ur­al com­ic tal­ents in­to a stand-up routine. By the mid-’80s, he was tapped to star in two of the most fam­ily-friendly net­work shows: Full House and Amer­ica’s Fun­ni­est Home Videos.

“Over the years, I’ve done a lot more, from my HBO spe­cial That Ain’t Right to my work in The Ar­is­to­crats, to the R-rated Farce of the Pen­guins to the NBC quiz show 1 vs 100. I’ve writ­ten a best-seller, done fea­ture films and much, much more. And I’ve loved do­ing it all. And still do with many more pro­jects still in the works.”

Today, Saget proudly points to his suc­cess­ful as­so­ci­ation with Net­flix, the short film called Jake he dir­ec­ted and will star in and his next stand-up spe­cial.

Saget says he con­tin­ues to work so hard be­cause he in­her­ited his fath­er’s work eth­ic.

“My fath­er was a su­per­mar­ket ex­ec­ut­ive and nev­er stopped work­ing hard. And that’s me. I wake up early in the morn­ing want­ing to do something cre­at­ive. I just can’t wait. I used to work this hard be­cause I wanted a sit­com. Or I wanted to be a bon­afide movie star. But now I do it just be­cause I love it.”

And when he’s not work­ing hard on stage, he’s work­ing just as hard off stage. For many years, Saget has been a proud board mem­ber of the Sclero­derma Re­search Found­a­tion, help­ing to raise mil­lions for the cause.

What the fu­ture holds in store for Saget is any­one’s guess. He says,”I don’t think I’ll be do­ing all this work in show busi­ness forever. But for the time be­ing, I’m go­ing to have a good time with it. I love hav­ing the priv­ilege of per­form­ing.” ••

The show starts at 8 p.m. For tick­ets or more in­form­a­tion, call 215-572-7650 or vis­it keswicktheatre.com