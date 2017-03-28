Editorial: New House bill would prohibit unsolicited newspaper delivery

If House Bill No. 685 be­comes law, you won’t read this news­pa­per any­more.

Hard-work­ing people will lose their jobs. Small busi­ness own­ers will suf­fer. Com­munit­ies will see a part of their iden­tity van­ish overnight. House Bill No. 685 would pro­hib­it the un­so­li­cited de­liv­ery of news­pa­pers in Phil­adelphia. It also would cre­ate a ripple ef­fect that bill pro­ponents cal­lously ig­nore.

Many of your friends and neigh­bors work at these news­pa­pers writ­ing stor­ies, selling ad­vert­ise­ments, design­ing art­work, de­liv­er­ing the pa­pers, etc. Many of your friends and neigh­bors in­dir­ectly de­pend on these news­pa­pers for em­ploy­ment, from the agent who handles the news­pa­per’s in­sur­ance to the wait­ress who serves hungry re­port­ers at the loc­al diner. House Bill No. 685 would kill these jobs and more as money dis­ap­pears from many seg­ments of the loc­al eco­nomy.

The carnage doesn’t end there. Small busi­ness own­ers rely on these news­pa­pers for ef­fect­ive and af­ford­able mar­ket­ing plans that bring cus­tom­ers through their doors. A small busi­ness can tar­get res­id­ents in its neigh­bor­hood, of­fer a coupon or sale, and in­crease busi­ness — all without bust­ing the budget. If passed, House Bill No. 685 takes away this valu­able tool, mak­ing it even more dif­fi­cult for a fam­ily to es­tab­lish and grow their busi­ness.

Bey­ond the neg­at­ive eco­nom­ic im­pact and fin­an­cial hard­ship House Bill No. 685 would thrust upon thou­sands of Phil­adelphi­ans, the bill aims to kill in­sti­tu­tions that have served res­id­ents for dec­ades. These news­pa­pers hold gov­ern­ment re­spons­ible for its ac­tions and of­fer a voice to many who feel power­less. Some people lack the fin­an­cial means to reg­u­larly pur­chase paid pub­lic­a­tions or buy a com­puter. Still oth­ers lack the skills to un­cov­er news and in­form­a­tion on the in­ter­net. These news­pa­pers are the only con­nec­tion for many, es­pe­cially the poor and eld­erly, to their gov­ern­ment and com­munity.

The news­pa­pers House Bill No. 685 would kill aren’t face­less, cor­por­ate chain stores in a mall. Gen­er­a­tions of Phil­adelphi­ans have cel­eb­rated their chil­dren’s tri­umphs, mourned the loss of be­loved in­di­vidu­als and gained a great­er sense of com­munity through their pages. These news­pa­pers are the his­tory books of the neigh­bor­hoods that col­lect­ively make Phil­adelphia the city it is. They are liv­ing, breath­ing con­trib­ut­ors to their com­munit­ies and vi­tal pieces of this city’s fab­ric.

Tell your le­gis­lat­ors to stand up for jobs, give small busi­ness own­ers the tools they need to thrive and leave your news­pa­per alone. Tell them to re­ject House Bill No. 685. ••

