Eagles need to find a workhorse ball-carrier

Run­ning back tops the Eagles’ must-have list

The Eagles have a his­tory to up­hold here, and how they do it is one of the fas­cin­at­ing top­ics to ex­plore as the off­season turns squarely to­ward a fo­cus on April’s NFL Draft.

Run­ning back has long been a po­s­i­tion of strength for this foot­ball fran­chise, dat­ing to the NFL cham­pi­on­ship days (1948 and 1949) when Steve Van Bur­en dom­in­ated the league. And since then, the Eagles have been blessed with the likes of Wil­bert Mont­gomery, Ricky Wat­ters, Duce Sta­ley, Bri­an West­brook and Le­Sean Mc­Coy.

But as the Eagles dig in for the NFL Draft, they look at their depth chart at run­ning back and see they are thin. Very much so.

Ry­an Math­ews, a tal­en­ted and pro­duct­ive play­er when he’s on the field, simply isn’t on the field very much. Dar­ren Sproles is a re­mark­able spe­ci­men at 5-feet-6, but he’s not a work­horse run­ning back. Wendell Small­wood showed signs in his rook­ie sea­son that he could be a nice back in the league, but is he really in the cat­egory of the leg­acy of Eagles backs from the past?

We’ve got a month to go be­fore the draft comes bar­rel­ing down the Ben­jamin Frank­lin Park­way and at­tracts up­ward of 200,000 NFL fans to the city, and you can be sure run­ning back is an im­port­ant po­s­i­tion to ad­dress as the Eagles look at their roster.

Since the ill-fated de­cision by former head coach Chip Kelly to trade Mc­Coy to the Buf­falo Bills for line­back­er Kiko Alonso pri­or to the 2015 sea­son, the Eagles have been in a quandary at run­ning back.

Kelly tried to fix it by sign­ing Math­ews and De­Marco Mur­ray in the af­ter­math of the Mc­Coy deal, but Mur­ray wasn’t a fit for Kelly’s scat­ter­shot of­fens­ive scheme (he had a Pro Bowl sea­son in Ten­ness­ee in 2016 after the Eagles traded him to the Ti­tans) and Math­ews has missed six games in his two sea­sons as an Eagle, car­ry­ing the foot­ball 261 times.

So what’s next? There are vet­er­an run­ning backs on the street, led by fu­ture Hall of Famer Ad­ri­an Peterson, should the Eagles be so in­clined to go in that dir­ec­tion. The draft is said to be stacked with tal­ent at run­ning back, so maybe the Eagles re­stock there.

Whatever they do, this much is cer­tain: The Eagles must re-es­tab­lish the rich his­tory at the po­s­i­tion. The fancy-schmancy NFL is all about throw­ing the foot­ball, and adding re­ceiv­ers Als­hon Jef­fery and Tor­rey Smith will help this team’s passing game. But without some ground and pound, the Eagles can’t keep pace.

So put this one on the must-have list: Fix the run­ning back po­s­i­tion. The Eagles have a his­tory here, and, more im­port­ant, they have an of­fense that wasn’t good enough on third-and-short situ­ations or in touch­down op­por­tun­it­ies in the red zone in 2016.

While the NFL game has changed, and the big-time passing game is now in vogue, the old-school ground game can’t be for­got­ten. The Eagles have a need, and they have to make it a pri­or­ity to fill it in the next month of time.