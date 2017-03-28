Eagles need to find a workhorse ball-carrier

Running back tops the Eagles’ must-have list
The Eagles have a history to uphold here, and how they do it is one of the fascinating topics to explore as the offseason turns squarely toward a focus on April’s NFL Draft.
Running back has long been a position of strength for this football franchise, dating to the NFL championship days (1948 and 1949) when Steve Van Buren dominated the league. And since then, the Eagles have been blessed with the likes of Wilbert Montgomery, Ricky Watters, Duce Staley, Brian Westbrook and LeSean McCoy.
But as the Eagles dig in for the NFL Draft, they look at their depth chart at running back and see they are thin. Very much so.
Ryan Mathews, a talented and productive player when he’s on the field, simply isn’t on the field very much. Darren Sproles is a remarkable specimen at 5-feet-6, but he’s not a workhorse running back. Wendell Smallwood showed signs in his rookie season that he could be a nice back in the league, but is he really in the category of the legacy of Eagles backs from the past?
We’ve got a month to go before the draft comes barreling down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and attracts upward of 200,000 NFL fans to the city, and you can be sure running back is an important position to address as the Eagles look at their roster.
Since the ill-fated decision by former head coach Chip Kelly to trade McCoy to the Buffalo Bills for linebacker Kiko Alonso prior to the 2015 season, the Eagles have been in a quandary at running back.
Kelly tried to fix it by signing Mathews and DeMarco Murray in the aftermath of the McCoy deal, but Murray wasn’t a fit for Kelly’s scattershot offensive scheme (he had a Pro Bowl season in Tennessee in 2016 after the Eagles traded him to the Titans) and Mathews has missed six games in his two seasons as an Eagle, carrying the football 261 times.
So what’s next? There are veteran running backs on the street, led by future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson, should the Eagles be so inclined to go in that direction. The draft is said to be stacked with talent at running back, so maybe the Eagles restock there.
Whatever they do, this much is certain: The Eagles must re-establish the rich history at the position. The fancy-schmancy NFL is all about throwing the football, and adding receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith will help this team’s passing game. But without some ground and pound, the Eagles can’t keep pace.
So put this one on the must-have list: Fix the running back position. The Eagles have a history here, and, more important, they have an offense that wasn’t good enough on third-and-short situations or in touchdown opportunities in the red zone in 2016.
While the NFL game has changed, and the big-time passing game is now in vogue, the old-school ground game can’t be forgotten. The Eagles have a need, and they have to make it a priority to fill it in the next month of time.