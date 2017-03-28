Calendar of Events: March 29, 2017

Thursday, March 30

EVENTS

Adult Healthy Liv­ing Series Wes­ley En­hanced Liv­ing, 8401 Roosevelt Blvd. 1 to 3 p.m. Free. Re­gister: 215-335-6267.

Amer­ic­an Red Cross Blood Dona­tions 1401 Rhawn St. 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. Also Monday through Wed­nes­day, 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Fri­day, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Sat­urday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1-800-RED CROSS or red­cross­blood.org

Arts & Crafts North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 9 to 11 a.m. $2. 215-685-0576.

Bingo 12:45 p.m. Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. Prizes awar­ded. Free. 215-698-7300.

Bingo May­fair Com­munity Cen­ter, 2990 St. Vin­cent St. 12:30 p.m. Also Mondays at 12:45 p.m. $3. 215-683-1994.

Car­dio Kick­box­ing with Sheryl Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. 7:15 p.m. $5. 215-613-1070.

Ceram­ics Vo­gt Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, 6700 Cot­tage St. 6 to 9 p.m. $8 a class. 215-685-8753.

Chess North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 11:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.

Dance Classes Tor­res­dale Play­ground, 9550 Frank­ford Ave. Jazz, bal­let and tap. 6-7 p.m. (ages 3-7), 7-8 (ages 7-13), 8-9 (teens/adults). $5 re­gis­tra­tion fee. $20 per month. 215-685-9392.

Dis­cus­sion Jack Mc­Carthy will speak on his book, In the Cradle of In­dustry and Liberty. 7 p.m. at Holy Fam­ily Uni­versity’s Edu­ca­tion and Tech­no­logy Cen­ter aud­it­or­i­um, at Frank­ford and Grant av­en­ues. A his­tory of Phil­adelphia man­u­fac­tur­ing. Free. Open to the pub­lic. No re­ser­va­tions re­quired.

Drama Class North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 to 2 p.m. 215-685-0576.

Hola Cur­rent Events in Span­ish North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.

Karaoke North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Free. 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. 215-685-0576.

Lec­ture Sponsored by RS­VP Phil­adelphia. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Geared to vet­er­ans. Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. Lunch. 267-345-7787.

Lunch and En­ter­tain­ment Klein­Life: Rhawn­hurst, 2101 Strahle St. Noon to 2 p.m. 215-745-3127.

Path­ways to Pray­er Holy Fam­ily Uni­versity Edu­ca­tion and Tech­no­logy Cen­ter, 9801 Frank­ford Ave. 10 a.m. to noon. Free. fam­ily­cen­ter@holy­fam­ily.edu or 267-341-3407.

Range of Mo­tion Ex­er­cise Klein­Life: Rhawn­hurst, 2101 Strahle St. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. 215-745-3127.

Sho­tokan Kar­ate Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. 8 p.m. $5. 215-613-1070.

Single Seni­ors 65-plus in­vited to a fun happy hour from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call for loc­a­tion. 215-380-9144.

Spa­ghetti Din­ner Sponsored by Rotary Club of North­east Sun­risers. Rhawn­hurst Pres­by­teri­an Church, 7701 Lor­etto Ave. (at Nap­fle Street). 5-8 p.m. $12 for adults. $8 for kids. Takeout and ve­get­ari­an meals avail­able. Pro­ceeds to End Polio Now Cam­paign and Fox Chase Ele­ment­ary School’s farm pro­gram. 215-292-6817.

Tap Class North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10 to 11 a.m. 215-685-0576.

Theat­er Show Footloose. Fath­er Judge aud­it­or­i­um, 3301 Solly Ave. 7 p.m. Tick­ets $8 in ad­vance. At the door, $10 for kids and $12 for adults. Con­tin­ues March 31 and April 1 at 7 p.m. and April 2 at 2 p.m. 215-338-9494, Ext. 1128.

Voices in Har­mony North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.

Yoga with Gina Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. 6:15 p.m. 215-613-1070.

Zumba with Den­ise Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter. 10980 Nor­com Road. $5 drop-in fee. 6:15 p.m. 215-698-3012.

Zumba Gold for Seni­ors Cath­ol­ic So­cial Ser­vices, 7340 Jack­son St. 11 a.m. to noon. $3 per ses­sion. 215-624-5920 or rthompson@chs-ad­phila.org

MEET­INGS

Jour­ney’s Way Sup­port Group North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.

Nar-Anon North­east Phil­adelphia Liven­grin Found­a­tion, 9140 Academy Road. For any­one af­fected by someone’s drug ad­dic­tion. 7:15 to 8:45 p.m.

Nicot­ine An­onym­ous Paul’s Run, 9896 Bustleton Ave. This is a 12-step sup­port pro­gram for those who want to stop us­ing nicot­ine. 4:30 p.m. 215-939-6491.

Fri­day, March 31

EVENTS

Ad­vanced Line Dan­cing with Cil North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 11 to 11:45 a.m. 215-685-0576.

Amer­ic­an Red Cross Blood Dona­tions Aria Health Tor­res­dale Cam­pus, 10800 Knights Road. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1-800-RED CROSS or red­cross­blood.org

Be­gin­ner Line Dan­cing May­fair Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, 2990 St. Vin­cent St. 10 to 11 a.m. $3. 215-683-1994.

Be­gin­ner Mat Yoga Fox Chase Lib­rary, Rhawn and Jeanes streets. Noon to 1 p.m. Bring a mat. Through May 26. 267-738-8393.

Cof­fee Talk: Break­ing the Grip of Guilt & Worry 9:30 a.m. Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. Lec­ture by Don Roth­bardt, per­son­al life coach and re­la­tion­ships coun­selor. 215-698-7300.

Len­ten Fish Fry St. Jerome school hall, 8100 Col­fax St. 4 to 7 p.m. Plat­ters $12 for adults and $10 for chil­dren. Chick­en nug­gets avail­able for smal­ler chil­dren. Takeout avail­able. 215-333-4461.

Line Dan­cing with Rocky & Mar­ie North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Free. 9:30 to 11 a.m. 215-685-0576.

Non-De­nom­in­a­tion­al In­spir­a­tion­al Group North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 9 to 10 a.m. 215-685-0576.

Sil­ver­Sneak­ers Boom Muscle Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. 1:10 p.m. In­struct­or Mar­vin Dis­muke. $5. 215-698-7300.

Sil­ver­Sneak­ers Cir­cuit Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. 10 a.m. 215-698-3012.

Span­ish Classes May­fair Com­munity Cen­ter, 2990 St. Vin­cent St. Classes for be­gin­ners. Noon to 1 p.m. $5. 215-683-1994.

Spir­itu­al Cinema and Dis­cus­sion 7 p.m. St. Luke’s Par­ish Hall, 1946 Welsh Road. Fea­tured present­a­tion: The Man From Earth, a sci­ence-fic­tion drama. Free re­fresh­ments. Good will of­fer­ing ap­pre­ci­ated. 215-969-3645.

Texas Hold’em North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 9:30 a.m. Also Tues­days. 215-685-0576.

Well­ness Sym­posi­um Phil­adelphia Prot­est­ant Home so­cial hall and well­ness and aquat­ic cen­ter, 6401 Mar­tins Mill Road. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Light re­fresh­ments. 215-697-8007.

Youth Group Min­istry Beth­esda Pres­by­teri­an Church, 808 Red Li­on Road. 7-9 p.m. For stu­dents in sixth through 12th grades. Sports, fel­low­ship, mu­sic and art. 215-464-3131 or beth­es­d­apc.com

Zumba Gold Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. Zumba Gold with Miri­am Mar­tinez. Free for Sil­ver & Fit. Fee for guests. 10:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.

MEET­INGS

North­east Sun­risers Rotary Club 7:15 a.m. Coun­try Club Diner, 1717 Cottman Ave.

St. Mar­tin of Tours Seni­or Group School hall, 5701 Lor­etto Ave. 11 a.m. Any­one 50 or older wel­come for cof­fee, dough­nuts, bingo and pinochle.

Wid­ow & Wid­ower Sup­port Group North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10 a.m. 215-685-0576.

Sat­urday, April 1

EVENTS

Amici Op­era Com­pany 4 p.m. Wag­n­er’s Die Walkure. United Meth­od­ist Church of the Re­deem­er, 1128 Cottman Ave. (at Lawndale Av­en­ue). $20. 215-224-0257.

Arts and Crafts Class for Chil­dren Vo­gt Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, 6700 Cot­tage St. First month and re­gis­tra­tion is $25, then $20 per month. 11 a.m. to noon. 215-685-8753.

Beauty and the Beast cel­eb­ra­tion Barnes & Noble, Ne­sham­iny Mall. 11 a.m. Storytime, sin­galong, short story starter activ­it­ies, lit­er­ary journ­al activ­ity, col­or­ing and stick­er activ­it­ies, tea and cook­ies, mini-posters and book­marks. Chil­dren en­cour­aged to dress as their fa­vor­ite Dis­ney and/or Beauty and the Beast char­ac­ter. 215-364-4235.

Car­dio Ket­tle­bell with Jack­ie Moon Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. 9 a.m. 215-613-1070.

Craft Fair Sponsored by Frank­lin Towne Charter High School. Held at Brides­burg Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, 4601 Rich­mond St. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 215-289-5000.

Craft Show St An­selm gym­nas­i­um, 12670 Dunks Ferry Road. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nat­ive Plant Work­shop and Nature Walk Glen Fo­erd on the Delaware, 5001 Grant Ave. 10 to 11:30 a.m. $10 for adults. Chil­dren free. 215-632-5330.

Pi­l­ates with Wendy Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. 10 a.m. 215-613-1070 or www.nc­cfun.org

Used book sale and ex­change Ry­erss Mu­seum & Lib­rary base­ment, 7370 Cent­ral Ave. 215-685-0599. First Sat­urday of every month.

MEET­INGS

Singles 55+ Break­fast Call for loc­a­tion. 10:30 a.m. 215-695-0510.

Sunday, April 2

EVENTS

Dance Classes Phil­adelphia Dance Cen­ter, 8702 Crispin St. Bal­let, ac­ro­bat­ics, tap. 1:30 to 3 p.m. 267-475-7005.

Flea Mar­ket Roosevelt Mall park­ing lot, Cottman Av­en­ue. Every Sunday through Novem­ber. 215-625-FLEA or www.PhilaFleaMar­kets.org

Sculpt & Tone Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. 10 a.m. 215-613-1070.

Sil­ver­Sneak­ers Clas­sic Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. Free for mem­bers. Guests $5. 9:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.

Thrift Shop Temple Men­orah Kene­seth Chai, 4301 Tyson Ave. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open week­days from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 215-624-9130.

Yoga 4:30 p.m. St. Luke’s Par­ish Hall, 1946 Welsh Road. $10 per class, bring mat. 215-969-3645.

Yoga Phil­adelphia Dance Cen­ter, 8702 Crispin St. 7 p.m. 267-475-7005.

MEET­INGS

Pol­ish Her­it­age So­ci­ety of Phil­adelphia 2:30 p.m. at the As­so­ci­ated Pol­ish Home, 9150 Academy Road. Guest speak­er: Donna K. Danielewski, au­thor of Jour­ney: A Mem­oir. Cop­ies of her book will be for sale. Re­fresh­ments. 215-483-0193 or jean­joka@gmail.com

Wo­men’s Al-Anon Meet­ing 4945 Friend­ship St. Meet­ing for wo­men af­fected by a loved one’s drink­ing. 3 to 4 p.m.

Monday, April 3

EVENTS

Cat Ad­op­tion Petco, 9717 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Grant Av­en­ue). 6-8 p.m. Sponsored by ACCT Philly.

Cof­fee & Con­ver­sa­tions: Phil­adelphia FIGHT 9:30 a.m. Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on ave. Learn more about the pre­ven­tion and treat­ment of Hep­at­it­is C. Present­a­tion by The Vir­al Hep­at­it­is pro­gram at Phil­adelphia FIGHT’s John Bell Health Cen­ter. 215-698-7300.

Cur­rent Events North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 to 11:20 a.m. 215-685-0576.

Ebook Work­shop Bustleton Lib­rary, 10199 Bustleton Ave. 6:30 p.m. 215-685-0472.

Fit­ness Classes True Vine Wissi­nom­ing, 4610 Dever­eaux Ave. 7-8 p.m. Be­gin­ner car­dio kick­box­ing and weight­lift­ing. $2. 215-620-9083.

Hebrew Lan­guage Classes Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. In­ter­me­di­ate classes in Hebrew. Free. 1 p.m. 215-698-7300.

Kids Ket­tle­bell Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. $5. 6 p.m. 215-698-3012.

Mah Jong Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. Have fun with friends in this tile match­ing game. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.

Mu­sic Ther­apy North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. 215-685-0576.

Sil­ver­Sneak­ers Boom Muscle Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. 1:10 p.m. In­struct­or Mar­vin Dis­muke. $5. 215-6908-7300.

Sil­ver­Sneak­ers Clas­sic Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. 9 a.m. $3. 215-698-3012.

Sil­ver and Fit Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. Wayne Leister is the class in­struct­or. Class fee var­ies. Also Wed­nes­days. 9:15 a.m. 215-698-7300.

Sketch Class North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 1 to 3 p.m. $2. 215-685-0576.

Tai Chi Lower May­fair Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, 3015 Rob­bins Ave. 7:30 to 8 p.m. $5 a class. 215-685-1227.

Zumba Lower May­fair Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, 3015 Rob­bins Ave. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. $5 a class. 215-685-1227.

Zumba Vo­gt Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, 6700 Cot­tage St. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Lat­in-in­spired, easy to fol­low, cal­or­ie burn­ing, dance fit­ness. $5 re­gis­tra­tion fee, $5 per class. Also Tues­days 7:30-8:30 p.m. 215-685-8753.

Zumba Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter. 10980 Nor­com Road. $5 drop-in fee. 7:15 p.m. 215-698-3012 or www.nc­cfun.org

Zumba 7 p.m. Good Shep­herd Meth­od­ist Church, 10910 Calera Road. 267-304-8553. Walk-ins are wel­come. $6.

MEET­INGS

Al-Anon St. An­selm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Road. 7:30-9 p.m.

Sup­port­ive Older Wo­men’s Net­work (S.O.W.N.) North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 9:30 a.m.

To Live Again Rhawn­hurst Rhawn­hurst Pres­by­teri­an Church, Lor­etto Av­en­ue and Lans­ing Street. 1 p.m. All wid­ows and wid­owers in­vited. Meets the first Monday of each month. 215-744-7838 or 267-722-8764.

Tues­day, April 4

EVENTS

Af­ter­noon Dance North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Vari­ous en­ter­tain­ment. 12:30 to 2 p.m. 215-685-0576.

Ceram­ics North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. $2. 10 to 11:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.

Ceram­ic Classes Dis­ston Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, 4423 Long­shore Ave. Tues­days and Thursdays. 7 to 9 p.m. 215-685-8750.

Ex­er­cise Class with Betty North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Free. 9:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.

Great­er Phil­adelphia Chor­ale Re­hears­als St. Jerome school hall, 8100 Col­fax St. All sing­ers are in­vited. 7-8:30 p.m. 215-313-5363.

In­tro to Mi­crosoft Word Bustleton Lib­rary, 10199 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 a.m. 215-685-0472.

Joint Re­place­ment Sur­gery Sem­in­ar Jeanes Hos­pit­al, 7600 Cent­ral Ave. 11 a.m. to noon. Free. Con­tin­ues April 25 (6-7 p.m.), May 9 (11 a.m. to noon) and May 23 (6-7 p.m.). Re­gister: 215-728-3944.

Sculpt & Tone with Wendy Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. 6 p.m. $5 per class drop-in fee. 215-698-3012.

Sil­ver­Sneak­ers Cir­cuit Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. 9 a.m. $3 drop-in fee. 215-613-1070.

Sil­ver­Sneak­ers Yoga Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. 11:45 a.m. In­struct­or Miri­am Mar­tinez. $5.

Sing-A-Long North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.

Singing St. John Neu­mann Home, 10400 Roosevelt Blvd. The Sounds of Liberty men’s a cap­pella chor­us is hold­ing open au­di­tions for spring per­form­ances. 7 to 10 p.m. 267-423-4254.

Span­ish Classes May­fair Com­munity Cen­ter, 2990 St. Vin­cent St. Classes for ad­vanced level. 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. $5. 215-683-1994.

Span­ish/Eng­lish Class North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 to 2 p.m. 215-685-0576.

Storytime Barnes & Noble chil­dren’s de­part­ment, Ne­sham­iny Mall, 11 a.m. Col­or­ing and activ­it­ies fol­low. Free. Re­com­men­ded for ages 2-8. 215-364-4235.

Tai Chi May­fair Com­munity Cen­ter, 2990 St. Vin­cent St. 10 a.m. 215-683-1994

Tai Chi Easy for Seni­ors Cath­ol­ic So­cial Ser­vices, 7340 Jack­son St. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. $3 per ses­sion.

Tap Class North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. $2. 9 a.m. 215-685-0576.

Tele­vi­sion Show Grace & Frankie 12:45 p.m. Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. Two epis­odes. 215-698-7300.

Turbo Kick Mitchell Play­ground, 3700 White­hall Lane. 6:15-7:15 p.m. Bring a mat. $5. 215-685-9394.

Yoga Boyle Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, 13024 Stevens Road. 7 to 8 p.m. $10. mast.mal­lory@ya­hoo.com

Yoga Lack­man Play­ground, 1101 Bart­lett St. Class is for all levels. Bring a yoga mat. $5 per class. 7 to 8 p.m. 215-971-0404.

Zumba Jar­del Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, 1400 Cottman Ave. Open to the pub­lic. $5 per ses­sion. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. 215-685-0596.

Zumba Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter. 10980 Nor­com Road. 7:15 p.m. 215-698-3012 or www.nc­cfun.org

Zumba Gold Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. Free for Ath­let­ic, Sil­ver­Sneak­ers and Sil­ver & Fit mem­bers. $5. 10:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.

MEET­INGS

Al-Anon Meet­ing St. John’s Luther­an Church, Hawthorne and Tyson av­en­ues. 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Ar­bours at Eagle Pointe Com­munity As­so­ci­ation Com­munity Cen­ter, 2651 Veron­ica Drive. 7 p.m. Fu­ture meet­ings on May 2, June 6, Ju­ly 4, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7, Dec. 5.

Morn­ing Glor­ies Vo­gt Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, Cot­tage and Un­ruh streets. For men and wo­men 50 or older. 10:30 a.m. Speak­ers, re­fresh­ments, bingo. 215-338-4767.

N.A. Meet­ing for Friends and Fam­ily of Ad­dicts Aria Tor­res­dale, Man­sion House con­fer­ence room, Red Li­on and Knights roads. 7 to 8:20 p.m. 215-535-2962.

Rotary Club of Frank­ford-North­east Ash­burn­er Inn, 8400 Tor­res­dale Ave. The group meets for lunch every Tues­day from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m.

Wo­men’s Em­power­ment Group The Share Cen­ter, 7137 Tor­res­dale Ave. 7 p.m. 856-308-5650.

Wed­nes­day, April 5

EVENTS

Busi­ness Star­tup Ba­sics 2 to 3:30 p.m. North­east Re­gion­al Lib­rary, 2228 Cottman Ave. No cost, no re­gis­tra­tion re­quired. 215-685-0522.

Car­dio Ket­tle­bell with Dot­tie O Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. 6 to 7 p.m. $5 drop-in. 215-698-3012.

Con­cert Meiravi Quar­tet. 7:30 p.m. Penn State Abing­ton’s Suth­er­land Build­ing, 1600 Wood­land Road, Abing­ton. Free.

Core Train­ing Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. $5. 7 p.m. 215-698-7300.

Dance Classes Phil­adelphia Dance Cen­ter, 8702 Crispin St. Con­tem­por­ary, mu­sic­al theat­er, jazz and im­prov. 267-475-7005.

Every­one with Dia­betes Counts Wes­ley En­hanced Liv­ing Burholme, 7040 Ox­ford Ave. 10 a.m. to noon. Every Wed­nes­day through May 3. 267-348-2869.

Drama Class Lower May­fair Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, 3015 Rob­bins Ave. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Ages 8 to 14. Call to re­gister. 215-685-1227.

Free Screen­ings 8:30 a.m. to noon. Fox Chase Can­cer Cen­ter Young Pa­vil­ion, 333 Cottman Ave. In re­cog­ni­tion of Or­al, Head and Neck Can­cer Aware­ness Week. 215-707-3852.

Ju­ni­or Night Sponsored by the guid­ance de­part­ments of Fath­er Judge and St. Hubert high schools. 7-9 p.m. Held in aud­it­or­i­um of St. Hubert, Tor­res­dale and Cottman av­en­ues. Guest speak­ers from La Salle, Holy Fam­ily and Com­munity Col­lege of Phil­adelphia.

Lunch & Learn with Jour­ney’s Way 11:45 a.m. Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. For re­cently re­tired baby boomers or those think­ing of re­tir­ing. 215-698-7300.

Mah Jongg. Old York Road Temple-Beth Am, 971 Old York Road, Abing­ton. 7 p.m. Bring your card or buy one. 215-886-8000.

Mah Jongg Rose­mary Montagno Seni­or Cen­ter, 12601 Town­send Road. 10 a.m. 215-673-7734.

Mu­sic In­struc­tion North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 1:30 to 3 p.m. 215-685-0576.

Mu­sic Ther­apy North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. 215-685-0576.

Par­ent­ing Work­shop Free. Holy Fam­ily Uni­versity Edu­ca­tion and Tech­no­logy Cen­ter, 9801 Frank­ford Ave. 7 to 9 p.m. Re­gister: www.holy­fam­ily.edu/fam­ily­cen­ter or 267-341-3407.

Sil­ver­Sneak­ers May­fair Com­munity Cen­ter, 2990 St. Vin­cent St. 11 a.m. $3 if not a mem­ber. 215-683-1994.

Sil­ver­Sneak­ers Cir­cuit Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. 10:30 a.m. In­struct­or Mar­vin Dis­muke. $5. 215-698-7300.

Sil­ver­Sneak­er Yoga Nor­com Com­munity Cen­ter, 10980 Nor­com Road. 9 a.m. 215-613-1070.

Tai Chi North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. $2. 215-685-0576.

Tru­ancy Pre­ven­tion Work­shop CORA Ser­vices, 8540 Ver­ree Road, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Par­ents and chil­dren wel­come. RS­VP to Ser­ena Lofton at 215-701-2774. Lunch will be provided. Free child care onsite. Gift card raffles.

Young at Heart Single Seni­ors. Din­ner. Also break­fast on Sat­urdays. 215-695-0510.

Zumba Mitchell Play­ground, 3700 White­hall Lane. Drop-ins wel­come. $5. 7 to 8 p.m. 215-685-9394.

Zumba with Zuly Good Shep­herd Meth­od­ist Church, 10910 Calera Road. $6 walk-in fee. 7 p.m. 215-612-0728.

MEET­INGS

Be­reave­ment Sup­port Group Lam­bie Fu­ner­al Home, 8000 Row­land Ave. 7-8:30 p.m. Re­fresh­ments. Fa­cil­it­ated by De­borah Gaw­throp. Con­tin­ues May 3 and June 7. 215-624-8190 or dgaw­throp­cnlt@ve­r­i­zon.net

De­pres­sion Bi­polar Sup­port Group 8220 Castor Ave, fourth floor. 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. 267-343-7558.

GRASP St. Timothy’s Luther­an Church, 7965 Fill­more St. Meet­ing for any­one griev­ing who has lost someone to drugs or al­co­hol dis­ease. 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Sun­shine Club Klein­Life: Rhawn­hurst, 2101 Strahle St. 9:30 a.m. 215-745-3127.

Yid­dish Cul­ture Club North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.

Thursday, April 6

EVENTS

Amer­ic­an Red Cross Blood Dona­tions Aria Health Frank­ford Cam­pus, 4900 Frank­ford Ave. 7 a.m. to noon. 1-800-RED CROSS or red­cross­blood.org

Ball­room Dance North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 to 2 p.m. $2. 215-685-0576.

Bingo Cannstat­ter Volks­fest Ver­ein, 9130 Academy Road. Sponsored by Die Al­ten Her­ren des Cannstat­ters. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. 215-332-0121.

Chance Auc­tion Jeanes Hos­pit­al Pa­tient Care Cen­ter lobby, 7600 Cent­ral Ave. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 215-728-2131.

Com­puter Class North­east Older Adult Cen­ter, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 to 2 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. 215-685-0576.

Liv­ing Fully Holy Fam­ily Uni­versity Edu­ca­tion and Tech­no­logy Cen­ter, 9801 Frank­ford Ave. 7 to 9 p.m. Re­gister: www.holy­fam­ily.edu/fam­ily­cen­ter or 267-341-3407.

Mov­ing On Post Be­reave­ment. 10:30 a.m. Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave. Free. 215-698-7300.

Phil­adelphia’s First Toast­mas­ters Club Phil­adelphia Prot­est­ant Home, 6500 Tabor Road. 7 to 9 p.m. Mem­bers learn to im­prove pub­lic speak­ing and lead­er­ship skills and de­vel­op ef­fect­ive com­mu­nic­a­tion skills. Re­fresh­ments. $5. Con­tin­ues every first and third Thursday of the month. 215-518-9319.

Zumba Jar­del Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, 1400 Cottman Ave. Open to the pub­lic. $5 per ses­sion. 8 to 9 p.m. 215-685-0596.

MEET­INGS

Alan­on Paul’s Run board­room, 9896 Bustleton Ave. 7-8 p.m.

AL-Anon Be­gin­ners Meet­ing Naz­areth Hos­pit­al (Mari­an Hall), 2601 Holme Ave. For any­one af­fected by a loved one’s drink­ing. 7 to 7:45 p.m. Han­di­capped ac­cess­ible.

Al-Anon Cross­roads Com­munity Church, 7721 Tor­res­dale Ave. 1 to 2:30 p.m.

St. Cecil­ia Seni­ors 535 Rhawn St. New mem­bers al­ways wel­comed. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 215-742-5018.

VENDOR ALERTS

Craft Show St. An­selm, 12670 Dunks Ferry Road. Sat­urday, April 1. Tables $25. 215-632-0255.

Craft Fair Sponsored by Frank­lin Towne Charter High School. Held at Brides­burg Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, 4601 Rich­mond St. Sat­urday, April 1. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spaces $25 each or two spots for $45 (tables are in­cluded). 215-289-5000.

East­er Egg Hunt and Vendor Event Sponsored by The Chil­dren’s Heart Found­a­tion. Sat­urday, April 8. 1 to 6 p.m. Blessed Trin­ity Ele­ment­ary School, 3033 Levick St. East­er Bunny and Min­nie Mouse ap­pear­ances. Raffles, face paint­ing, bake sale, crafts, games, food, door prizes, 50/50. ht­tp://weblink.donorper­fect.com/Hop­ping­for­HeartsPA

Flea Mar­ket Sponsored by Ma­ter­nity BVM Home & School As­so­ci­ation. Sat­urday, April 8, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ma­ter­nity BVM Church lower park­ing lot, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave. Spaces $20. Rain date April 22. 215-767-4512, 215-588-3290, 267-446-0482.

Flea Mar­ket Holy Fam­ily Uni­versity, 9801 Frank­ford Ave. (at Grant Av­en­ue). Sat­urday, April 8. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Si­lent auc­tion, food con­ces­sion, free face paint­ing for kids, raffle prizes and a 50/50. Vendor spaces are $15, or two for $25. Mi­chael: 215-333-3155.

Flea Mar­ket United Meth­od­ist Church of the Good Shep­herd, 10901 Calera Road. Sat­urday, April 22. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $20 per space. 215-499-7503 or 215-612-7991.

Flea Mar­ket Sat­urday, April 22. 8 a.m. to noon. Faith Luther­an Church, 4150 Wood­haven Road. $10 for own table, $15 to use church tables. Linda: 267-296-6477.

Flea Mar­ket Boy Scouts Troop 252. April 29. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. $15 per table, two for $25. All Saints Epis­copal Church, 9601 Frank­ford Ave. Rain date May 6. 267-423-7306.

Flea Mar­ket April 29. Aria-Jef­fer­son Health park­ing gar­age, Knights and Red Li­on roads. $20 per space. 215-831-2179.

In­door Flea Mar­ket Sat­urday, April 29. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. Al­bert the Great hall, 212 Welsh Road, Hunt­ing­don Val­ley. Tables $18 each or two for $35. 215-512-1729 or 215-850-0562.

Flea Mar­ket Wissi­nom­ing Pres­by­teri­an Church, Tor­res­dale Av­en­ue and How­ell Street. Sat­urday, May 13. In­side and out­side vendors. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 215-288-9192. ••

