Calendar of Events: March 29, 2017

Thursday, March 30
EVENTS
Adult Healthy Living Series Wesley Enhanced Living, 8401 Roosevelt Blvd. 1 to 3 p.m. Free. Register: 215-335-6267.
American Red Cross Blood Donations 1401 Rhawn St. 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. Also Monday through Wednesday, 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org
Arts & Crafts Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 9 to 11 a.m. $2. 215-685-0576.
Bingo 12:45 p.m. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Prizes awarded. Free. 215-698-7300.
Bingo Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. 12:30 p.m. Also Mondays at 12:45 p.m. $3. 215-683-1994.
Cardio Kickboxing with Sheryl Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 7:15 p.m. $5. 215-613-1070.
Ceramics Vogt Recreation Center, 6700 Cottage St. 6 to 9 p.m. $8 a class. 215-685-8753.
Chess Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 11:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Dance Classes Torresdale Playground, 9550 Frankford Ave. Jazz, ballet and tap. 6-7 p.m. (ages 3-7), 7-8 (ages 7-13), 8-9 (teens/adults). $5 registration fee. $20 per month. 215-685-9392.
Discussion Jack McCarthy will speak on his book, In the Cradle of Industry and Liberty. 7 p.m. at Holy Family University’s Education and Technology Center auditorium, at Frankford and Grant avenues. A history of Philadelphia manufacturing. Free. Open to the public. No reservations required.
Drama Class Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 to 2 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Hola Current Events in Spanish Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Karaoke Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Free. 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Lecture Sponsored by RSVP Philadelphia. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Geared to veterans. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Lunch. 267-345-7787.
Lunch and Entertainment KleinLife: Rhawnhurst, 2101 Strahle St. Noon to 2 p.m. 215-745-3127.
Pathways to Prayer Holy Family University Education and Technology Center, 9801 Frankford Ave. 10 a.m. to noon. Free. familycenter@holyfamily.edu or 267-341-3407.
Range of Motion Exercise KleinLife: Rhawnhurst, 2101 Strahle St. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. 215-745-3127.
Shotokan Karate Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 8 p.m. $5. 215-613-1070.
Single Seniors 65-plus invited to a fun happy hour from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call for location. 215-380-9144.
Spaghetti Dinner Sponsored by Rotary Club of Northeast Sunrisers. Rhawnhurst Presbyterian Church, 7701 Loretto Ave. (at Napfle Street). 5-8 p.m. $12 for adults. $8 for kids. Takeout and vegetarian meals available. Proceeds to End Polio Now Campaign and Fox Chase Elementary School’s farm program. 215-292-6817.
Tap Class Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10 to 11 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Theater Show Footloose. Father Judge auditorium, 3301 Solly Ave. 7 p.m. Tickets $8 in advance. At the door, $10 for kids and $12 for adults. Continues March 31 and April 1 at 7 p.m. and April 2 at 2 p.m. 215-338-9494, Ext. 1128.
Voices in Harmony Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Yoga with Gina Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 6:15 p.m. 215-613-1070.
Zumba with Denise Norcom Community Center. 10980 Norcom Road. $5 drop-in fee. 6:15 p.m. 215-698-3012.
Zumba Gold for Seniors Catholic Social Services, 7340 Jackson St. 11 a.m. to noon. $3 per session. 215-624-5920 or rthompson@chs-adphila.org
MEETINGS
Journey’s Way Support Group Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Nar-Anon Northeast Philadelphia Livengrin Foundation, 9140 Academy Road. For anyone affected by someone’s drug addiction. 7:15 to 8:45 p.m.
Nicotine Anonymous Paul’s Run, 9896 Bustleton Ave. This is a 12-step support program for those who want to stop using nicotine. 4:30 p.m. 215-939-6491.
Friday, March 31
EVENTS
Advanced Line Dancing with Cil Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 11 to 11:45 a.m. 215-685-0576.
American Red Cross Blood Donations Aria Health Torresdale Campus, 10800 Knights Road. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org
Beginner Line Dancing Mayfair Recreation Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. 10 to 11 a.m. $3. 215-683-1994.
Beginner Mat Yoga Fox Chase Library, Rhawn and Jeanes streets. Noon to 1 p.m. Bring a mat. Through May 26. 267-738-8393.
Coffee Talk: Breaking the Grip of Guilt & Worry 9:30 a.m. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Lecture by Don Rothbardt, personal life coach and relationships counselor. 215-698-7300.
Lenten Fish Fry St. Jerome school hall, 8100 Colfax St. 4 to 7 p.m. Platters $12 for adults and $10 for children. Chicken nuggets available for smaller children. Takeout available. 215-333-4461.
Line Dancing with Rocky & Marie Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Free. 9:30 to 11 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Non-Denominational Inspirational Group Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 9 to 10 a.m. 215-685-0576.
SilverSneakers Boom Muscle KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 1:10 p.m. Instructor Marvin Dismuke. $5. 215-698-7300.
SilverSneakers Circuit Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 10 a.m. 215-698-3012.
Spanish Classes Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. Classes for beginners. Noon to 1 p.m. $5. 215-683-1994.
Spiritual Cinema and Discussion 7 p.m. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 1946 Welsh Road. Featured presentation: The Man From Earth, a science-fiction drama. Free refreshments. Good will offering appreciated. 215-969-3645.
Texas Hold’em Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 9:30 a.m. Also Tuesdays. 215-685-0576.
Wellness Symposium Philadelphia Protestant Home social hall and wellness and aquatic center, 6401 Martins Mill Road. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Light refreshments. 215-697-8007.
Youth Group Ministry Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 808 Red Lion Road. 7-9 p.m. For students in sixth through 12th grades. Sports, fellowship, music and art. 215-464-3131 or bethesdapc.com
Zumba Gold KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Zumba Gold with Miriam Martinez. Free for Silver & Fit. Fee for guests. 10:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.
MEETINGS
Northeast Sunrisers Rotary Club 7:15 a.m. Country Club Diner, 1717 Cottman Ave.
St. Martin of Tours Senior Group School hall, 5701 Loretto Ave. 11 a.m. Anyone 50 or older welcome for coffee, doughnuts, bingo and pinochle.
Widow & Widower Support Group Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Saturday, April 1
EVENTS
Amici Opera Company 4 p.m. Wagner’s Die Walkure. United Methodist Church of the Redeemer, 1128 Cottman Ave. (at Lawndale Avenue). $20. 215-224-0257.
Arts and Crafts Class for Children Vogt Recreation Center, 6700 Cottage St. First month and registration is $25, then $20 per month. 11 a.m. to noon. 215-685-8753.
Beauty and the Beast celebration Barnes & Noble, Neshaminy Mall. 11 a.m. Storytime, singalong, short story starter activities, literary journal activity, coloring and sticker activities, tea and cookies, mini-posters and bookmarks. Children encouraged to dress as their favorite Disney and/or Beauty and the Beast character. 215-364-4235.
Cardio Kettlebell with Jackie Moon Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 9 a.m. 215-613-1070.
Craft Fair Sponsored by Franklin Towne Charter High School. Held at Bridesburg Recreation Center, 4601 Richmond St. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 215-289-5000.
Craft Show St Anselm gymnasium, 12670 Dunks Ferry Road. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Native Plant Workshop and Nature Walk Glen Foerd on the Delaware, 5001 Grant Ave. 10 to 11:30 a.m. $10 for adults. Children free. 215-632-5330.
Pilates with Wendy Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 10 a.m. 215-613-1070 or www.nccfun.org
Used book sale and exchange Ryerss Museum & Library basement, 7370 Central Ave. 215-685-0599. First Saturday of every month.
MEETINGS
Singles 55+ Breakfast Call for location. 10:30 a.m. 215-695-0510.
Sunday, April 2
EVENTS
Dance Classes Philadelphia Dance Center, 8702 Crispin St. Ballet, acrobatics, tap. 1:30 to 3 p.m. 267-475-7005.
Flea Market Roosevelt Mall parking lot, Cottman Avenue. Every Sunday through November. 215-625-FLEA or www.PhilaFleaMarkets.org
Sculpt & Tone Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 10 a.m. 215-613-1070.
SilverSneakers Classic KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Free for members. Guests $5. 9:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.
Thrift Shop Temple Menorah Keneseth Chai, 4301 Tyson Ave. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 215-624-9130.
Yoga 4:30 p.m. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 1946 Welsh Road. $10 per class, bring mat. 215-969-3645.
Yoga Philadelphia Dance Center, 8702 Crispin St. 7 p.m. 267-475-7005.
MEETINGS
Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia 2:30 p.m. at the Associated Polish Home, 9150 Academy Road. Guest speaker: Donna K. Danielewski, author of Journey: A Memoir. Copies of her book will be for sale. Refreshments. 215-483-0193 or jeanjoka@gmail.com
Women’s Al-Anon Meeting 4945 Friendship St. Meeting for women affected by a loved one’s drinking. 3 to 4 p.m.
Monday, April 3
EVENTS
Cat Adoption Petco, 9717 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Grant Avenue). 6-8 p.m. Sponsored by ACCT Philly.
Coffee & Conversations: Philadelphia FIGHT 9:30 a.m. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison ave. Learn more about the prevention and treatment of Hepatitis C. Presentation by The Viral Hepatitis program at Philadelphia FIGHT’s John Bell Health Center. 215-698-7300.
Current Events Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 to 11:20 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Ebook Workshop Bustleton Library, 10199 Bustleton Ave. 6:30 p.m. 215-685-0472.
Fitness Classes True Vine Wissinoming, 4610 Devereaux Ave. 7-8 p.m. Beginner cardio kickboxing and weightlifting. $2. 215-620-9083.
Hebrew Language Classes KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Intermediate classes in Hebrew. Free. 1 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Kids Kettlebell Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. $5. 6 p.m. 215-698-3012.
Mah Jong KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Have fun with friends in this tile matching game. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Music Therapy Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. 215-685-0576.
SilverSneakers Boom Muscle KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 1:10 p.m. Instructor Marvin Dismuke. $5. 215-6908-7300.
SilverSneakers Classic Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 9 a.m. $3. 215-698-3012.
Silver and Fit KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Wayne Leister is the class instructor. Class fee varies. Also Wednesdays. 9:15 a.m. 215-698-7300.
Sketch Class Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 1 to 3 p.m. $2. 215-685-0576.
Tai Chi Lower Mayfair Recreation Center, 3015 Robbins Ave. 7:30 to 8 p.m. $5 a class. 215-685-1227.
Zumba Lower Mayfair Recreation Center, 3015 Robbins Ave. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. $5 a class. 215-685-1227.
Zumba Vogt Recreation Center, 6700 Cottage St. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Latin-inspired, easy to follow, calorie burning, dance fitness. $5 registration fee, $5 per class. Also Tuesdays 7:30-8:30 p.m. 215-685-8753.
Zumba Norcom Community Center. 10980 Norcom Road. $5 drop-in fee. 7:15 p.m. 215-698-3012 or www.nccfun.org
Zumba 7 p.m. Good Shepherd Methodist Church, 10910 Calera Road. 267-304-8553. Walk-ins are welcome. $6.
MEETINGS
Al-Anon St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Road. 7:30-9 p.m.
Supportive Older Women’s Network (S.O.W.N.) Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 9:30 a.m.
To Live Again Rhawnhurst Rhawnhurst Presbyterian Church, Loretto Avenue and Lansing Street. 1 p.m. All widows and widowers invited. Meets the first Monday of each month. 215-744-7838 or 267-722-8764.
Tuesday, April 4
EVENTS
Afternoon Dance Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Various entertainment. 12:30 to 2 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Ceramics Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. $2. 10 to 11:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Ceramic Classes Disston Recreation Center, 4423 Longshore Ave. Tuesdays and Thursdays. 7 to 9 p.m. 215-685-8750.
Exercise Class with Betty Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Free. 9:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Greater Philadelphia Chorale Rehearsals St. Jerome school hall, 8100 Colfax St. All singers are invited. 7-8:30 p.m. 215-313-5363.
Intro to Microsoft Word Bustleton Library, 10199 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 a.m. 215-685-0472.
Joint Replacement Surgery Seminar Jeanes Hospital, 7600 Central Ave. 11 a.m. to noon. Free. Continues April 25 (6-7 p.m.), May 9 (11 a.m. to noon) and May 23 (6-7 p.m.). Register: 215-728-3944.
Sculpt & Tone with Wendy Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 6 p.m. $5 per class drop-in fee. 215-698-3012.
SilverSneakers Circuit Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 9 a.m. $3 drop-in fee. 215-613-1070.
SilverSneakers Yoga KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 11:45 a.m. Instructor Miriam Martinez. $5.
Sing-A-Long Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Singing St. John Neumann Home, 10400 Roosevelt Blvd. The Sounds of Liberty men’s a cappella chorus is holding open auditions for spring performances. 7 to 10 p.m. 267-423-4254.
Spanish Classes Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. Classes for advanced level. 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. $5. 215-683-1994.
Spanish/English Class Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 to 2 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Storytime Barnes & Noble children’s department, Neshaminy Mall, 11 a.m. Coloring and activities follow. Free. Recommended for ages 2-8. 215-364-4235.
Tai Chi Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. 10 a.m. 215-683-1994
Tai Chi Easy for Seniors Catholic Social Services, 7340 Jackson St. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. $3 per session.
Tap Class Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. $2. 9 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Television Show Grace & Frankie 12:45 p.m. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Two episodes. 215-698-7300.
Turbo Kick Mitchell Playground, 3700 Whitehall Lane. 6:15-7:15 p.m. Bring a mat. $5. 215-685-9394.
Yoga Boyle Recreation Center, 13024 Stevens Road. 7 to 8 p.m. $10. mast.mallory@yahoo.com
Yoga Lackman Playground, 1101 Bartlett St. Class is for all levels. Bring a yoga mat. $5 per class. 7 to 8 p.m. 215-971-0404.
Zumba Jardel Recreation Center, 1400 Cottman Ave. Open to the public. $5 per session. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. 215-685-0596.
Zumba Norcom Community Center. 10980 Norcom Road. 7:15 p.m. 215-698-3012 or www.nccfun.org
Zumba Gold KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Free for Athletic, SilverSneakers and Silver & Fit members. $5. 10:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.
MEETINGS
Al-Anon Meeting St. John’s Lutheran Church, Hawthorne and Tyson avenues. 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Arbours at Eagle Pointe Community Association Community Center, 2651 Veronica Drive. 7 p.m. Future meetings on May 2, June 6, July 4, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7, Dec. 5.
Morning Glories Vogt Recreation Center, Cottage and Unruh streets. For men and women 50 or older. 10:30 a.m. Speakers, refreshments, bingo. 215-338-4767.
N.A. Meeting for Friends and Family of Addicts Aria Torresdale, Mansion House conference room, Red Lion and Knights roads. 7 to 8:20 p.m. 215-535-2962.
Rotary Club of Frankford-Northeast Ashburner Inn, 8400 Torresdale Ave. The group meets for lunch every Tuesday from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m.
Women’s Empowerment Group The Share Center, 7137 Torresdale Ave. 7 p.m. 856-308-5650.
Wednesday, April 5
EVENTS
Business Startup Basics 2 to 3:30 p.m. Northeast Regional Library, 2228 Cottman Ave. No cost, no registration required. 215-685-0522.
Cardio Kettlebell with Dottie O Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 6 to 7 p.m. $5 drop-in. 215-698-3012.
Concert Meiravi Quartet. 7:30 p.m. Penn State Abington’s Sutherland Building, 1600 Woodland Road, Abington. Free.
Core Training KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. $5. 7 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Dance Classes Philadelphia Dance Center, 8702 Crispin St. Contemporary, musical theater, jazz and improv. 267-475-7005.
Everyone with Diabetes Counts Wesley Enhanced Living Burholme, 7040 Oxford Ave. 10 a.m. to noon. Every Wednesday through May 3. 267-348-2869.
Drama Class Lower Mayfair Recreation Center, 3015 Robbins Ave. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Ages 8 to 14. Call to register. 215-685-1227.
Free Screenings 8:30 a.m. to noon. Fox Chase Cancer Center Young Pavilion, 333 Cottman Ave. In recognition of Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Week. 215-707-3852.
Junior Night Sponsored by the guidance departments of Father Judge and St. Hubert high schools. 7-9 p.m. Held in auditorium of St. Hubert, Torresdale and Cottman avenues. Guest speakers from La Salle, Holy Family and Community College of Philadelphia.
Lunch & Learn with Journey’s Way 11:45 a.m. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. For recently retired baby boomers or those thinking of retiring. 215-698-7300.
Mah Jongg. Old York Road Temple-Beth Am, 971 Old York Road, Abington. 7 p.m. Bring your card or buy one. 215-886-8000.
Mah Jongg Rosemary Montagno Senior Center, 12601 Townsend Road. 10 a.m. 215-673-7734.
Music Instruction Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 1:30 to 3 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Music Therapy Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Parenting Workshop Free. Holy Family University Education and Technology Center, 9801 Frankford Ave. 7 to 9 p.m. Register: www.holyfamily.edu/familycenter or 267-341-3407.
SilverSneakers Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. 11 a.m. $3 if not a member. 215-683-1994.
SilverSneakers Circuit KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 10:30 a.m. Instructor Marvin Dismuke. $5. 215-698-7300.
SilverSneaker Yoga Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 9 a.m. 215-613-1070.
Tai Chi Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. $2. 215-685-0576.
Truancy Prevention Workshop CORA Services, 8540 Verree Road, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Parents and children welcome. RSVP to Serena Lofton at 215-701-2774. Lunch will be provided. Free child care onsite. Gift card raffles.
Young at Heart Single Seniors. Dinner. Also breakfast on Saturdays. 215-695-0510.
Zumba Mitchell Playground, 3700 Whitehall Lane. Drop-ins welcome. $5. 7 to 8 p.m. 215-685-9394.
Zumba with Zuly Good Shepherd Methodist Church, 10910 Calera Road. $6 walk-in fee. 7 p.m. 215-612-0728.
MEETINGS
Bereavement Support Group Lambie Funeral Home, 8000 Rowland Ave. 7-8:30 p.m. Refreshments. Facilitated by Deborah Gawthrop. Continues May 3 and June 7. 215-624-8190 or dgawthropcnlt@verizon.net
Depression Bipolar Support Group 8220 Castor Ave, fourth floor. 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. 267-343-7558.
GRASP St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church, 7965 Fillmore St. Meeting for anyone grieving who has lost someone to drugs or alcohol disease. 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Sunshine Club KleinLife: Rhawnhurst, 2101 Strahle St. 9:30 a.m. 215-745-3127.
Yiddish Culture Club Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Thursday, April 6
EVENTS
American Red Cross Blood Donations Aria Health Frankford Campus, 4900 Frankford Ave. 7 a.m. to noon. 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org
Ballroom Dance Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 to 2 p.m. $2. 215-685-0576.
Bingo Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Road. Sponsored by Die Alten Herren des Cannstatters. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. 215-332-0121.
Chance Auction Jeanes Hospital Patient Care Center lobby, 7600 Central Ave. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 215-728-2131.
Computer Class Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 to 2 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Living Fully Holy Family University Education and Technology Center, 9801 Frankford Ave. 7 to 9 p.m. Register: www.holyfamily.edu/familycenter or 267-341-3407.
Moving On Post Bereavement. 10:30 a.m. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Free. 215-698-7300.
Philadelphia’s First Toastmasters Club Philadelphia Protestant Home, 6500 Tabor Road. 7 to 9 p.m. Members learn to improve public speaking and leadership skills and develop effective communication skills. Refreshments. $5. Continues every first and third Thursday of the month. 215-518-9319.
Zumba Jardel Recreation Center, 1400 Cottman Ave. Open to the public. $5 per session. 8 to 9 p.m. 215-685-0596.
MEETINGS
Alanon Paul’s Run boardroom, 9896 Bustleton Ave. 7-8 p.m.
AL-Anon Beginners Meeting Nazareth Hospital (Marian Hall), 2601 Holme Ave. For anyone affected by a loved one’s drinking. 7 to 7:45 p.m. Handicapped accessible.
Al-Anon Crossroads Community Church, 7721 Torresdale Ave. 1 to 2:30 p.m.
St. Cecilia Seniors 535 Rhawn St. New members always welcomed. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 215-742-5018.
VENDOR ALERTS
Craft Show St. Anselm, 12670 Dunks Ferry Road. Saturday, April 1. Tables $25. 215-632-0255.
Craft Fair Sponsored by Franklin Towne Charter High School. Held at Bridesburg Recreation Center, 4601 Richmond St. Saturday, April 1. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spaces $25 each or two spots for $45 (tables are included). 215-289-5000.
Easter Egg Hunt and Vendor Event Sponsored by The Children’s Heart Foundation. Saturday, April 8. 1 to 6 p.m. Blessed Trinity Elementary School, 3033 Levick St. Easter Bunny and Minnie Mouse appearances. Raffles, face painting, bake sale, crafts, games, food, door prizes, 50/50. http://weblink.donorperfect.com/HoppingforHeartsPA
Flea Market Sponsored by Maternity BVM Home & School Association. Saturday, April 8, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Maternity BVM Church lower parking lot, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave. Spaces $20. Rain date April 22. 215-767-4512, 215-588-3290, 267-446-0482.
Flea Market Holy Family University, 9801 Frankford Ave. (at Grant Avenue). Saturday, April 8. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Silent auction, food concession, free face painting for kids, raffle prizes and a 50/50. Vendor spaces are $15, or two for $25. Michael: 215-333-3155.
Flea Market United Methodist Church of the Good Shepherd, 10901 Calera Road. Saturday, April 22. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. $20 per space. 215-499-7503 or 215-612-7991.
Flea Market Saturday, April 22. 8 a.m. to noon. Faith Lutheran Church, 4150 Woodhaven Road. $10 for own table, $15 to use church tables. Linda: 267-296-6477.
Flea Market Boy Scouts Troop 252. April 29. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. $15 per table, two for $25. All Saints Episcopal Church, 9601 Frankford Ave. Rain date May 6. 267-423-7306.
Flea Market April 29. Aria-Jefferson Health parking garage, Knights and Red Lion roads. $20 per space. 215-831-2179.
Indoor Flea Market Saturday, April 29. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. Albert the Great hall, 212 Welsh Road, Huntingdon Valley. Tables $18 each or two for $35. 215-512-1729 or 215-850-0562.
Flea Market Wissinoming Presbyterian Church, Torresdale Avenue and Howell Street. Saturday, May 13. Inside and outside vendors. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 215-288-9192. ••
