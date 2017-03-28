Around Town: March 29, 2017

Tacony LAB offers free computer workshops
The Tacony LAB, 6918 Torresdale Ave., will host two more free computer basics workshops on April 2 and 23. Participants may bring their own laptop computers or use one of the library’s. There is a limit of 10 students per session, so registration is required.
Introduction to the Internet will be presented on April 2, followed by Introduction to Online Job Searching on April 23. The library’s laptops are provided by a grant from the McGovern Foundation. Call 215-685-9338 for information. ••
Roosevelt Mall flea market reopens
The Roosevelt Mall flea market will reopen on Sunday, April 2. The flea market will be open every Sunday through November in the mall parking lot, 2445 Cottman Ave. Vendor spaces are as low as $20.
Call 215-625-FLEA or visit PhilaFleaMarkets.org ••
Author appearing at Polish Heritage Society
The Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia will meet on Sunday, April 2, at 2:30 p.m. at the Associated Polish Home, 9150 Academy Road.
The guest speaker will be Donna K. Danielewski, past president of the Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia and author of Journey: A Memoir. She will discuss her family’s journey through war-torn Europe and across the Atlantic Ocean to the United States. For information, call 215-483-0193 or email jeanjoka@gmail.com ••
Historian to speak on Philly manufacturing
Archivist and historian Jack McCarthy will discuss his book, In the Cradle of Industry and Liberty, on Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m. at Holy Family University’s Education and Technology Center auditorium, at Frankford and Grant avenues.
McCarthy will trace the history of Philadelphia manufacturing from the small shops of the colonial craftsmen to the massive industrial plants of the 19th and 20th centuries, as well as the dramatic downsizing in manufacturing that began in the mid-20th century and the city’s recent transition to a “post-industrial,” service-based economy. Admission is free. ••
Spaghetti dinner to be held at local church
The Rotary Club of Northeast Sunrisers will hold its 13th annual spaghetti dinner on Thursday, March 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rhawnhurst Presbyterian Church, 7701 Loretto Ave. The cost is $12 for adults and $8 for kids. Takeout and vegetarian meals are available.
Proceeds will fund the End Polio Now Campaign and the new farm program at Fox Chase Elementary School. Call 215-292-6817. ••
St. Jerome’s to host Lenten fish fry event
St. Jerome Parish will host its annual Lenten fish fry on Friday, March 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the school hall, 8100 Colfax St.
Platters cost $12 for adults and $10 for children. Chicken nuggets are available for smaller children. Takeout is available. Call 215-333-4461. ••
Trip to Sands Casino in Bethlehem planned
Holy Innocents Church will sponsor a trip to the Sands Casino in Bethlehem on Sunday, April 2.
A bus will depart L Street and Hunting Park Avenue at 9 a.m. The cost is $35, which is due by March 29. Participants will receive $25 in slot cash.
The bus will depart the Sands at 3:30 p.m.
To reserve a seat, call 215-535-2740. ••
Business program at NE Regional Library
The U.S. Small Business Administration will present Business Startup Basics on Wednesday, April 5, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Northeast Regional Library, 2228 Cottman Ave. The program will cover the groundwork for helping new and aspiring entrepreneurs launch a business idea and understand the steps to building a business.
There is no cost, and no registration is required. Call 215-685-0522. ••
Father Judge presents ‘Footloose’ on stage
The Father Judge Theater Arts Department will present four performances of Footloose later this week in the school auditorium, 3301 Solly Ave.
Show times are 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 30 to April 1, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 2.
Tickets cost $8 in advance. The price at the door is $10 for children and $12 for adults.
Doors open a half-hour before show time.
For information, call 215-338-9494, Ext. 1128. ••
‘Beauty and the Beast’ celebration is Saturday
Barnes & Noble, in the Neshaminy Mall, will hold a Beauty and the Beast celebration on Saturday, April 1, at 11 a.m.
The free family-friendly event will feature a storytime reading; a singalong of select songs from the soundtrack; a variety of activities for all age groups, including two short story starter activities; a literary journal activity; coloring and sticker activities; and tea and cookies in honor of Chip and Mrs. Potts.
Children are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Disney and/or Beauty and the Beast character. Call 215-364-4235. ••
Free concert to be held at PSU Abington
The Meiravi Quartet will offer a free concert on Wednesday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m. at Penn State Abington’s Sutherland Building, 1600 Woodland Road in Abington. Two of the quartet’s members, violinists Igor Szwec and Gregory Teperman, are longtime Northeast residents. ••
Holy Family has workshops
Holy Family University, 9801 Frankford Ave., will hold a number of free upcoming workshops in its Education and Technology Center.
On Wednesday, March 29, a parenting workshop will take place from 7 to 9 p.m.
On Thursday, March 30, a Pathways to Prayer workshop will run from 10 a.m. to noon. Also on Thursday, March 30, a Living Fully session will go from 7 to 9 p.m.
For information, email familycenter@holyfamily.edu or call 267-341-3407. ••
Crochet in Lawncrest Library
Lawncrest Library, 6098 Rising Sun Ave., will host Crochet for Beginners on Saturdays, April 1, 8 and 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Supplies are provided. The program is open to adults.
Call 215-685-0549. ••
Wellness event to be held at PPH
The Philadelphia Protestant Home, 6401 Martins Mill Road in Lawndale, will host its sixth annual wellness symposium on Friday, March 31, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Activities will take place in the social hall and the wellness and aquatic center.
The day will include tours, more than 35 exhibits, nutrition tips, health and wellness information, opportunities to talk to nurses and physicians, blood pressure screenings, exercise demonstrations and line dancing.
Light refreshments will be served.
Call 215-697-8007. ••
You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.