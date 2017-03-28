Around Town: March 29, 2017

Ta­cony LAB of­fers free com­puter work­shops

The Ta­cony LAB, 6918 Tor­res­dale Ave., will host two more free com­puter ba­sics work­shops on April 2 and 23. Par­ti­cipants may bring their own laptop com­puters or use one of the lib­rary’s. There is a lim­it of 10 stu­dents per ses­sion, so re­gis­tra­tion is re­quired.

In­tro­duc­tion to the In­ter­net will be presen­ted on April 2, fol­lowed by In­tro­duc­tion to On­line Job Search­ing on April 23. The lib­rary’s laptops are provided by a grant from the McGov­ern Found­a­tion. Call 215-685-9338 for in­form­a­tion. ••

Roosevelt Mall flea mar­ket re­opens

The Roosevelt Mall flea mar­ket will re­open on Sunday, April 2. The flea mar­ket will be open every Sunday through Novem­ber in the mall park­ing lot, 2445 Cottman Ave. Vendor spaces are as low as $20.

Call 215-625-FLEA or vis­it PhilaFleaMar­kets.org ••

Au­thor ap­pear­ing at Pol­ish Her­it­age So­ci­ety

The Pol­ish Her­it­age So­ci­ety of Phil­adelphia will meet on Sunday, April 2, at 2:30 p.m. at the As­so­ci­ated Pol­ish Home, 9150 Academy Road.

The guest speak­er will be Donna K. Danielewski, past pres­id­ent of the Pol­ish Her­it­age So­ci­ety of Phil­adelphia and au­thor of Jour­ney: A Mem­oir. She will dis­cuss her fam­ily’s jour­ney through war-torn Europe and across the At­lantic Ocean to the United States. For in­form­a­tion, call 215-483-0193 or email jean­joka@gmail.com ••

His­tor­i­an to speak on Philly man­u­fac­tur­ing

Arch­iv­ist and his­tor­i­an Jack Mc­Carthy will dis­cuss his book, In the Cradle of In­dustry and Liberty, on Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m. at Holy Fam­ily Uni­versity’s Edu­ca­tion and Tech­no­logy Cen­ter aud­it­or­i­um, at Frank­ford and Grant av­en­ues.

Mc­Carthy will trace the his­tory of Phil­adelphia man­u­fac­tur­ing from the small shops of the co­lo­ni­al crafts­men to the massive in­dus­tri­al plants of the 19th and 20th cen­tur­ies, as well as the dra­mat­ic downs­iz­ing in man­u­fac­tur­ing that began in the mid-20th cen­tury and the city’s re­cent trans­ition to a “post-in­dus­tri­al,” ser­vice-based eco­nomy. Ad­mis­sion is free. ••

Spa­ghetti din­ner to be held at loc­al church

The Rotary Club of North­east Sun­risers will hold its 13th an­nu­al spa­ghetti din­ner on Thursday, March 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rhawn­hurst Pres­by­teri­an Church, 7701 Lor­etto Ave. The cost is $12 for adults and $8 for kids. Takeout and ve­get­ari­an meals are avail­able.

Pro­ceeds will fund the End Polio Now Cam­paign and the new farm pro­gram at Fox Chase Ele­ment­ary School. Call 215-292-6817. ••

St. Jerome’s to host Len­ten fish fry event

St. Jerome Par­ish will host its an­nu­al Len­ten fish fry on Fri­day, March 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the school hall, 8100 Col­fax St.

Plat­ters cost $12 for adults and $10 for chil­dren. Chick­en nug­gets are avail­able for smal­ler chil­dren. Takeout is avail­able. Call 215-333-4461. ••

Trip to Sands Casino in Beth­le­hem planned

Holy In­no­cents Church will spon­sor a trip to the Sands Casino in Beth­le­hem on Sunday, April 2.

A bus will de­part L Street and Hunt­ing Park Av­en­ue at 9 a.m. The cost is $35, which is due by March 29. Par­ti­cipants will re­ceive $25 in slot cash.

The bus will de­part the Sands at 3:30 p.m.

To re­serve a seat, call 215-535-2740. ••

Busi­ness pro­gram at NE Re­gion­al Lib­rary

The U.S. Small Busi­ness Ad­min­is­tra­tion will present Busi­ness Star­tup Ba­sics on Wed­nes­day, April 5, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at North­east Re­gion­al Lib­rary, 2228 Cottman Ave. The pro­gram will cov­er the ground­work for help­ing new and as­pir­ing en­tre­pren­eurs launch a busi­ness idea and un­der­stand the steps to build­ing a busi­ness.

There is no cost, and no re­gis­tra­tion is re­quired. Call 215-685-0522. ••

Fath­er Judge presents ‘Footloose’ on stage

The Fath­er Judge Theat­er Arts De­part­ment will present four per­form­ances of Footloose later this week in the school aud­it­or­i­um, 3301 Solly Ave.

Show times are 7 p.m. on Thursday, Fri­day and Sat­urday, March 30 to April 1, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 2.

Tick­ets cost $8 in ad­vance. The price at the door is $10 for chil­dren and $12 for adults.

Doors open a half-hour be­fore show time.

For in­form­a­tion, call 215-338-9494, Ext. 1128. ••

‘Beauty and the Beast’ cel­eb­ra­tion is Sat­urday

Barnes & Noble, in the Ne­sham­iny Mall, will hold a Beauty and the Beast cel­eb­ra­tion on Sat­urday, April 1, at 11 a.m.

The free fam­ily-friendly event will fea­ture a storytime read­ing; a sin­galong of se­lect songs from the soundtrack; a vari­ety of activ­it­ies for all age groups, in­clud­ing two short story starter activ­it­ies; a lit­er­ary journ­al activ­ity; col­or­ing and stick­er activ­it­ies; and tea and cook­ies in hon­or of Chip and Mrs. Potts.

Chil­dren are en­cour­aged to come dressed as their fa­vor­ite Dis­ney and/or Beauty and the Beast char­ac­ter. Call 215-364-4235. ••

Free con­cert to be held at PSU Abing­ton

The Meiravi Quar­tet will of­fer a free con­cert on Wed­nes­day, April 5, at 7:30 p.m. at Penn State Abing­ton’s Suth­er­land Build­ing, 1600 Wood­land Road in Abing­ton. Two of the quar­tet’s mem­bers, vi­ol­in­ists Ig­or Szwec and Gregory Te­per­man, are long­time North­east res­id­ents. ••

Holy Fam­ily has work­shops

Holy Fam­ily Uni­versity, 9801 Frank­ford Ave., will hold a num­ber of free up­com­ing work­shops in its Edu­ca­tion and Tech­no­logy Cen­ter.

On Wed­nes­day, March 29, a par­ent­ing work­shop will take place from 7 to 9 p.m.

On Thursday, March 30, a Path­ways to Pray­er work­shop will run from 10 a.m. to noon. Also on Thursday, March 30, a Liv­ing Fully ses­sion will go from 7 to 9 p.m.

For in­form­a­tion, email fam­ily­cen­ter@holy­fam­ily.edu or call 267-341-3407. ••

Crochet in Lawn­crest Lib­rary

Lawn­crest Lib­rary, 6098 Rising Sun Ave., will host Crochet for Be­gin­ners on Sat­urdays, April 1, 8 and 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sup­plies are provided. The pro­gram is open to adults.

Call 215-685-0549. ••

Well­ness event to be held at PPH

The Phil­adelphia Prot­est­ant Home, 6401 Mar­tins Mill Road in Lawndale, will host its sixth an­nu­al well­ness sym­posi­um on Fri­day, March 31, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Activ­it­ies will take place in the so­cial hall and the well­ness and aquat­ic cen­ter.

The day will in­clude tours, more than 35 ex­hib­its, nu­tri­tion tips, health and well­ness in­form­a­tion, op­por­tun­it­ies to talk to nurses and phys­i­cians, blood pres­sure screen­ings, ex­er­cise demon­stra­tions and line dan­cing.

Light re­fresh­ments will be served.

Call 215-697-8007. ••

