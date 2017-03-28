After indictment, Williams faces sharp criticism

Dis­trict at­tor­ney can­did­ate Rich Negrin, Joe Khan and Beth Gross­man sharply cri­ti­cized DA Seth Wil­li­ams, who was in­dicted last week on fed­er­al cor­rup­tion charges.

Negrin, a former city man­aging dir­ect­or, called for Wil­li­ams to resign.

“As I’ve said be­fore, I had high hopes for Seth when he was first elec­ted, as so many in the city did, but those high hopes were not met. It’s a sad day when someone with such prom­ise is brought down by bad de­cisions. Resign­ing now would al­low the city and the dis­trict at­tor­ney’s of­fice to move for­ward,” he said.

Joe Khan, who is also seek­ing the Demo­crat­ic nod for DA, called for Wil­li­ams to im­me­di­ately step down be­cause of his al­leged crimes.

“The fact re­mains that Phil­adelphia doesn’t need a new DA only be­cause Seth Wil­li­ams is cor­rupt. I an­nounced my cam­paign long be­fore Seth Wil­li­ams an­nounced his re­tire­ment, be­cause our crim­in­al justice sys­tem is broken,” he said.

Gross­man, the only Re­pub­lic­an can­did­ate, put out a news re­lease de­clar­ing that there is an un­broken stream of cor­rup­tion that flows through vari­ous of­fices in Phil­adelphia.

“Since 2013, nu­mer­ous Phil­adelphia judges and state rep­res­ent­at­ives have been con­victed of crimes arising out of their of­fi­cial du­ties. They are all Demo­crats, as is Seth Wil­li­ams,” the re­lease said. “It is clear that a one-party sys­tem with­in our city has led to such com­pla­cent cor­rup­tion that it has be­come the norm. Voters should not tol­er­ate cor­rup­tion in de­fense of his or her polit­ic­al party. Phil­adelphi­ans de­serve bet­ter. It begs the ques­tion - don’t you want bet­ter? It is time for polit­ic­al bal­ance in Phil­adelphia.”

Mi­chael Un­ter­mey­er, a former as­sist­ant dis­trict at­tor­ney and seni­or deputy at­tor­ney gen­er­al, de­scribed the in­dict­ment as “a sad day for our city.”

“Seth Wil­li­ams ran on re­form­ing the crim­in­al justice sys­tem. Though there has been some move­ment in that dir­ec­tion, Phil­adelphia still has one of the most dys­func­tion­al crim­in­al justice sys­tems in the coun­try,” he said.

Tariq Karim El-Shabazz, who served un­der Wil­li­ams as first as­sist­ant and deputy chief for in­vest­ig­a­tions, said he’ll trust the justice sys­tem to de­term­ine the valid­ity of the charges.

“I of­fer my thoughts and pray­ers to Dis­trict At­tor­ney Wil­li­ams and his fam­ily, par­tic­u­larly his daugh­ters,” he said.

ull;•

Negrin last week un­veiled un­veiled a com­munity-based ap­proach to the dis­trict at­tor­ney’s of­fice.

If elec­ted, he would cre­ate a Cit­izen En­gage­ment Unit that works pro­act­ively with stake­hold­ers in com­munit­ies; have mem­bers of the of­fice serve as Big Broth­ers and Big Sis­ters; es­tab­lish a Cit­izens En­gage­ment Academy that provides pub­lic safety-re­lated edu­ca­tion­al pro­gram­ming in schools and neigh­bor­hoods; have mem­bers of the of­fice ad­opt a neigh­bor­hood, co­ordin­ate ser­vice pro­jects and per­form hol­i­day drives; host ex­pun­ge­ment clin­ics for ex-of­fend­ers; open a Com­munity Ac­tion Cen­ter, where cit­izens can re­port crimes and know­ledge of qual­ity-of-life con­cerns through a hot­line; re­cog­nize cit­izens for out­stand­ing work in the com­munity and on pub­lic safety is­sues; co­ordin­ate re­sum&ea­cute; and in­ter­view train­ing ses­sions as well as job skills train­ing ses­sions; sup­port com­munity after-school pro­grams and re­cre­ation cen­ter pro­grams such as the Po­lice Ath­let­ic League.

Also last week, Negrin was en­dorsed by dozens of com­munity lead­ers from around the city.

“In light of the on­go­ing cam­paign from the White House to di­vide our coun­try by re­li­gion, race and creed, it’s more im­port­ant than ever that we re­cog­nize our di­versity as a strength and not a weak­ness,” he said.

ull;•

Khan was en­dorsed by Kh­izr Khan, the Gold Star fath­er who battled with Don­ald Trump dur­ing the pres­id­en­tial race.

In a state­ment on the on­line pub­lish­ing plat­form Me­di­um, Kh­izr Khan said it re­mains im­port­ant to sup­port loc­al lead­ers who will stand up for ideals.

“That’s why I’m proud to sup­port Joe Khan, a Demo­crat run­ning for Dis­trict At­tor­ney in Phil­adelphia - the same city where I made my plea to Don­ald Trump to hon­or our Con­sti­tu­tion,” he said.

Joe Khan is the son of a Muslim im­mig­rant from Pakistan. His fath­er stud­ied en­gin­eer­ing, and then worked as a city en­gin­eer. He en­gin­eered the pub­lic trans­it line from down­town to the air­port, “the very same trans­it line that his son would ride to the air­port to protest Trump’s dis­grace­ful Muslim ban.”

Kh­izr Khan de­scribed Joe Khan a pro­gress­ive who stud­ied law at the Uni­versity of Chica­go un­der Barack Obama and worked on Obama’s first run for Con­gress.

“Joe will res­ist the Trump ad­min­is­tra­tion by giv­ing a voice to the voice­less. He will block any co­oper­a­tion with Trump’s de­port­a­tion forces, and will be a fierce ad­voc­ate for liberty and equal­ity for all, re­gard­less of race or re­li­gion. As Pennsylvania’s first ever Pakistani-Amer­ic­an Dis­trict At­tor­ney, Joe will be a power­ful re­mind­er that our na­tion of im­mig­rants is stronger when we em­brace our shared val­ues of tol­er­ance and com­pas­sion. I hope you’ll join me in sup­port­ing Joe Khan, and send a mes­sage to Don­ald Trump that we won’t give up the val­ues that made Amer­ica great without a fight.”

ull;•

Re­pub­lic­an Mike Tom­lin­son will form­ally an­nounce his can­did­acy for city con­trol­ler dur­ing a town hall on Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m. at Holmes­burg Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, Rhawn and Dit­man streets.

Also at­tend­ing will be Beth Gross­man, the GOP can­did­ate for dis­trict at­tor­ney, and Robert Mans­field, a re­tired U.S. Army ser­geant and former can­did­ate for Con­gress.

Tom­lin­son has been a CPA, teach­er, Sunday school teach­er, youth sports coach and mem­ber of Town Watch, Holmes­burg Civic As­so­ci­ation and the Friends of Holmes­burg Lib­rary. ••

You can reach Tom Waring at twaring@bsmphilly.com.