13-year-old boy charged in synagogue vandalism

Van­dals hurled a rock through a stained glass win­dow of a Ta­cony syn­agogue on Monday morn­ing. But un­like two sim­il­ar pri­or in­cid­ents, po­lice have ar­res­ted one of the al­leged cul­prits, who is a 13-year-old loc­al boy.

After two earli­er acts of van­dal­ism in Decem­ber and Janu­ary, lead­ers of Temple Men­orah Kene­seth Chai, at 4301 Tyson Ave., in­stalled sur­veil­lance cam­er­as on the Jew­ish house of wor­ship. The cam­er­as re­cor­ded Monday’s at­tack and en­abled po­lice to identi­fy the two sus­pec­ted van­dals.

On Monday night, po­lice found the 13-year-old and brought him to the loc­al po­lice sta­tion with his par­ents for ques­tion­ing. The boy ad­mit­ted that he and a friend did the dam­age, said Lt. Den­nis Rosen­baum of North­east De­tect­ives. Po­lice had iden­ti­fied but not found the sus­pec­ted ac­com­plice as of Tues­day af­ter­noon.

In­vest­ig­at­ors do not be­lieve anti-Semit­ism or tar­geted hate was at play.

The 13-year-old “didn’t even know what a syn­agogue is,” Rosen­baum said. “He said the oth­er kid talked him in­to go­ing there. It was just kids be­ing mis­chiev­ous. It was not a hate crime.”

The boy was charged as a ju­ven­ile with mis­chief, in­sti­tu­tion­al van­dal­ism and pos­sess­ing an in­stru­ment of crime.

The in­cid­ent oc­curred at about 10 a.m. Ac­cord­ing to Rosen­baum, the video showed the boys hurl­ing the rock sev­er­al times at the syn­agogue be­fore the pro­jectile broke through a yel­low pane of glass. The rock landed in­side the build­ing. No in­jur­ies or fur­ther dam­age were re­por­ted.

After a sim­il­ar in­cid­ent on Dec. 2, the syn­agogue paid $350 to have a win­dow re­placed. On Jan. 6, pro­jectiles thrown from out­side the syn­agogue shattered about five colored win­dows.

The dam­age was val­ued at about $2,000. The Loc­al 252 of the glazi­ers uni­on donated ma­ter­i­als and labor to re­pair the win­dows.

Both of the earli­er in­cid­ents oc­curred on Fri­day nights as mem­bers were gath­er­ing for re­li­gious ser­vices. The same two boys have not been im­plic­ated in the earli­er cases.

Po­lice have no evid­ence that the syn­agogue in­cid­ents are re­lated to van­dal­ism dis­covered at Mount Car­mel Cemetery, a Jew­ish buri­al ground in Wissi­nom­ing, on Feb. 26. Hun­dreds of grave­stones had been over­turned. Later, in­vest­ig­at­ors dis­covered that the dam­age may have been in­flic­ted over weeks or months. Po­lice have not named sus­pects in the case. ••

