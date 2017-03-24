Tacony residents reject ‘sex-positive’ club

Philly Music Hall’s co-founder Deborah Rose Hinchey answered questions from residents during a special meeting on Thursday night regarding a proposed Philly Music Hall sex-positive club. The civic association will send a letter of opposition to the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment in advance of an April 5 hearing on the case. The ZBA may grant a zoning permit anyway. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

Dur­ing a spe­cial meet­ing of the Ta­cony Civic As­so­ci­ation on Thursday night, zon­ing at­tor­ney Justin Krik told more than 150 area res­id­ents that his cli­ents’ plans for the his­tor­ic Ta­cony Mu­sic Hall are in keep­ing with the 19th-cen­tury land­mark’s ori­gin­al pur­pose.

“It was built for edu­ca­tion and the arts,” Krik said.

It just so hap­pens that his cli­ents spe­cial­ize in edu­ca­tion and arts of a sexu­al nature. And with that ac­know­ledg­ment, lead­ers of the pro­posed Philly Mu­sic Hall sex-pos­it­ive club and its po­ten­tial fu­ture neigh­bors en­gaged in a two-hour ques­tion-and-an­swer ses­sion cov­er­ing a mul­ti­tude of top­ics, in­clud­ing mem­ber vet­ting, al­co­hol con­sump­tion, zon­ing nu­ances, pub­lic safety, park­ing, child day­care and, in­deed, sex it­self.

“We would be the first sex-pos­it­ive com­munity on the East Coast,” said Philly Mu­sic Hall’s co-founder, De­borah Rose Hinchey. “These com­munit­ies are tran­si­ent right now. We’re look­ing to es­tab­lish a per­man­ent space.”

Most of the neigh­bors on hand didn’t care for that idea. In vot­ing by writ­ten bal­lot, about 80 res­id­ents op­posed the club’s zon­ing ap­plic­a­tion. About 30 voted for it. Pre­cise counts were not im­me­di­ately avail­able. The civic as­so­ci­ation will send a let­ter of op­pos­i­tion to the city’s Zon­ing Board of Ad­just­ment in ad­vance of an April 5 hear­ing on the case. The ZBA may grant a zon­ing per­mit any­way.

Con­struc­ted in 1885 and lis­ted on both the na­tion­al and city his­tor­ic re­gis­tries, the Mu­sic Hall is at Long­shore Av­en­ue and Ed­mund Street with­in the Dis­ston Es­tate, a deed-re­stric­ted dis­trict ori­gin­ally de­veloped by saw ty­coon Henry Dis­ston. In re­cent years, it’s housed a child day­care, a real es­tate of­fice, the Ta­cony His­tor­ic­al So­ci­ety and the Ta­cony Com­munity De­vel­op­ment Cor­por­a­tion.

The three-story red brick build­ing was sold in Decem­ber. Philly Mu­sic Hall’s or­gan­izers rent the site from the new own­er. The real es­tate busi­ness, his­tor­ic­al so­ci­ety and CDC have re­lo­cated. The day­care cen­ter still oc­cu­pies the first floor.

Hinchey’s or­gan­iz­a­tion seeks a so-called spe­cial ex­cep­tion from the zon­ing board to present “live en­ter­tain­ment for more than 50 people” in the prop­erty, which is zoned for com­mer­cial use. The zon­ing code lan­guage char­ac­ter­izes the use as “night club/private club.” Ad­mis­sion would be re­stric­ted to mem­bers only. The club would of­fer game nights and movie nights, “pot luck” din­ners and dis­cus­sion groups cov­er­ing sexu­al “skills and the­ory,” Hinchey said.

“There will be more edu­ca­tion­al events and less of a party at­mo­sphere,” Krik said.

Yet, at Thursday’s meet­ing, it seemed like most of the neigh­bors wanted to know more about the role of ac­tu­al sex in the pro­gram.

Hinchey said that sexu­al activ­ity is “not en­cour­aged” on the premises and “not the pur­pose or in­tent of this space.” Yet, sex is “not pro­hib­ited” on site. That said, the club, its em­ploy­ees and its vo­lun­teers will not per­form sex acts in ex­change for com­pens­a­tion, al­though there would be mem­ber­ship fees. No one un­der 18 would be al­lowed to take part in club activ­it­ies. The club would ban any con­sump­tion of al­co­hol or drugs on site.

“It’s not a nightclub. It’s an in­tox­ic­ant-free space,” Krik said. “This is not a step­ping stone to an ap­plic­a­tion for a li­quor li­cense.”

At one point in the meet­ing, City Coun­cil­man Bobby Hen­on said he is un­aware of any lan­guage in the city code that reg­u­lates sexu­al activ­ity in the con­text de­scribed by the ap­plic­ants.

Much of the feed­back that TCA Pres­id­ent Joe San­nutti got from neigh­bors in­volved their con­cern about what might hap­pen to the build­ing if the club were to va­cate it. Their fear is that an­oth­er oc­cu­pant would try to use the nightclub/private club zon­ing to open a drink­ing es­tab­lish­ment that might at­tract rowdy pat­rons, the civic lead­er said.

Hinchey said that if her or­gan­iz­a­tion ob­tains its zon­ing per­mit, it would like to be­gin op­er­at­ing on May 5. ••

