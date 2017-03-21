Thieves steal running car while owner fills tank

A May­fair mo­tor­ist learned the hard way on March 5 that you should nev­er leave your parked car run­ning, even if it’s con­nec­ted to a gas pump and you’re stand­ing right next to it.

At about 10:30 a.m., a couple of uniden­ti­fied thieves brazenly swiped the 2012 Land Rover from the Sun­oco at Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Av­en­ue. The crooks sped away with the gas nozzle and hose dangling from the vehicle’s fuel­ing re­cept­acle, leav­ing the 35-year-old vic­tim stand­ing by help­lessly.

Sur­veil­lance video showed the whole epis­ode in which a white four-door car pulled along­side the Land Rover and a man ex­ited from the front pas­sen­ger door. The sus­pect marched dir­ectly to­ward the vic­tim’s vehicle, hopped in­to the driver’s seat, shif­ted in­to gear and floored it. The white sedan fol­lowed the Land Rover as they fled east­bound on Cottman Av­en­ue.

Po­lice re­covered the un­at­ten­ded Land Rover one day later on the 7900 block of Fair­field St. The thieves re­main at large. Vis­it the Phil­adelphia Po­lice chan­nel on You­Tube.com to view sur­veil­lance video. Call 215-686-TIPS or text to PPD TIP to re­port in­form­a­tion. ••

You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.