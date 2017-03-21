Teen arrested for attempted robbery, assault

A 17-year-old boy is facing attempted robbery and assaulting police charges in connection with two incidents in Parkwood early this week.
On Sunday at about 1:57 a.m., the suspect approached an employee inside the 7-Eleven at 3224 Byberry Road and requested change of $40. When the worker, a 32-year-old man, asked for the larger bills, the suspect said, “I don’t have it but give me the money anyway,” according to police. When the worker refused the demand, the suspect went behind the sales counter and punched him repeatedly in the face and upper body.
The attacker then fled northbound on Academy Road empty handed. The employee did not seek medical treatment.
On Monday at about 4:25 a.m., a police officer approached the same 17-year-old in a parking lot on the 12000 block of Academy Road after numerous neighbors reported a disturbance in the area. As the officer attempted to detain him, the suspect pushed the officer to the ground and ran to a nearby Wawa, where back-up officers found him hiding in brush.
The officer was treated for unspecified injuries. The suspect was charged with attempted robbery, mischief, aggravated assault, simple assault and related offenses. His identity was not disclosed because he is a minor. ••
You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.