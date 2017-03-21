Teen arrested for attempted robbery, assault

A 17-year-old boy is fa­cing at­temp­ted rob­bery and as­sault­ing po­lice charges in con­nec­tion with two in­cid­ents in Park­wood early this week.

On Sunday at about 1:57 a.m., the sus­pect ap­proached an em­ploy­ee in­side the 7-El­ev­en at 3224 By­berry Road and re­ques­ted change of $40. When the work­er, a 32-year-old man, asked for the lar­ger bills, the sus­pect said, “I don’t have it but give me the money any­way,” ac­cord­ing to po­lice. When the work­er re­fused the de­mand, the sus­pect went be­hind the sales counter and punched him re­peatedly in the face and up­per body.

The at­tack­er then fled north­bound on Academy Road empty handed. The em­ploy­ee did not seek med­ic­al treat­ment.

On Monday at about 4:25 a.m., a po­lice of­ficer ap­proached the same 17-year-old in a park­ing lot on the 12000 block of Academy Road after nu­mer­ous neigh­bors re­por­ted a dis­turb­ance in the area. As the of­ficer at­temp­ted to de­tain him, the sus­pect pushed the of­ficer to the ground and ran to a nearby Wawa, where back-up of­ficers found him hid­ing in brush.

The of­ficer was treated for un­spe­cified in­jur­ies. The sus­pect was charged with at­temp­ted rob­bery, mis­chief, ag­grav­ated as­sault, simple as­sault and re­lated of­fenses. His iden­tity was not dis­closed be­cause he is a minor. ••

