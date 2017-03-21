North­east nat­ive and award-win­ning dir­ect­or Matt Pfeif­fer talks about ‘A Mid­sum­mer Night’s Dream,’ cur­rently on stage at the Ar­den Theatre in Old City.

Shakespeare’s most be­loved com­edy, A Mid­sum­mer Night’s Dream, is cur­rently on stage at the Ar­den Theatre in Old City.

And al­though it was writ­ten in 1595, dir­ect­or Matt Pfeif­fer feels it has much to of­fer 21st-cen­tury audi­ences.

“This is a story of first loves,” says the award-win­ning dir­ect­or, a North­east Philly nat­ive. “The char­ac­ters find com­mon ground through love and ma­gic. In a time of great di­vis­ive­ness, I think it’s the kind of ma­gic and cel­eb­ra­tion we need.”

As dir­ect­or, his role be­gins with au­di­tions to choose the cast.

“My ap­proach to Shakespeare is to put the power of this play in­to the hands of the best cre­at­ive tal­ent in our theat­er com­munity “ said Pfeif­fer.

The cast­ing began al­most a year ago. Since this is a play filled with youth­ful ex­uber­ance, Pfeif­fer was es­pe­cially look­ing for young tal­ent.

“I wanted to ap­proach this pro­duc­tion with a cast of the best young act­ors in our theat­er com­munity,” said Pfeif­fer. “And they all have wide-ran­ging tal­ents.”

Moreover, in the cast of 10, all but one of these ver­sat­ile act­ors take on dual roles.

Dur­ing re­hears­als, Pfeif­fer’s ap­proach is to give the act­ors wide lat­it­ude in de­vel­op­ing their roles.

“For me, the re­hears­al pro­cess is all about dis­cov­ery — to see what these act­ors would do,” he said.

Be­sides his role guid­ing re­hears­als, Pfeif­fer worked with the design team, which in­cludes de­sign­ers for light­ing, cos­tume, scenery and sound.

For in­stance, he and sound de­sign­er Alex Bechtel planned mu­sic for the pro­duc­tion. Mu­sic is used throughout the play, of­ten with pieces Bechtel com­posed.

“Mu­sic is a great way to wel­come audi­ences in­to Shakespeare’s plays,” said Pfeif­fer. “A piece of mu­sic can be a help­ful way to bring audi­ences in­to the world of the play.”

Some­times, an act­or plays the pi­ano or strums a gui­tar or plucks a vi­ol­in.

“Some­times, we use a song to com­ment on the ac­tion, and oth­er times we use it to il­lu­min­ate the heart of the text,” said Pfeif­fer.

After hours of re­hears­als, pre­views are the first time the act­ors present the play for an audi­ence. For each pre­view, Pfeif­fer sits in the audi­ence, tak­ing notes as needed.

“Un­til you have an audi­ence, you can’t really know how a story res­on­ates,” he said. “Dur­ing pre­views, I’m try­ing to watch and listen through the eyes and ears of the audi­ence.”

He does fine-tun­ing as needed. But some­times, even if an audi­ence does not re­spond as he had hoped, he makes no changes.

“Some­times, a de­tail is im­port­ant enough to keep it in, no mat­ter what. It’s all about what you be­lieve this ex­per­i­ence should be.”

On open­ing night, which was March 8, Pfeif­fer was again in the audi­ence, shar­ing the ex­per­i­ence with his wife, Kim Car­son, an act­ress and pho­to­graph­er. This time, he took no notes.

“When the open­ing comes, it’s time to let it go,” he said.

This is hardly the first time Pfeif­fer has dir­ec­ted a ma­jor Shakespeare play. His ex­tens­ive Shakespeare ex­per­i­ence in­cludes 17 sea­sons with the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Fest­iv­al. Then, too, he dir­ec­ted the Ar­den’s Romeo and Ju­liet in 2010, and has dir­ec­ted pro­duc­tions of the Or­lando Shakespeare Theatre.

As for A Mid­sum­mer Night’s Dream, one of his mem­or­able ex­per­i­ences was in 2004, when he was in­volved in a stu­dent pro­duc­tion that toured Italy. He was one of two pro­fes­sion­al act­ors in this pro­duc­tion, play­ing the char­ac­ter Thisbe.

“It was a great thrill to have the audi­ence laugh when I was speak­ing a lan­guage that I don’t usu­ally speak,” he said. “And it shows why I love Shakespeare. Things that were funny 400 years ago are still funny. There are fun­da­ment­als that tran­scend cul­ture and even lan­guage.”

Of course, this in-de­mand dir­ect­or has worked on many pro­duc­tions be­sides those of Shakespeare. He’s racked up 12 Bar­ry­more nom­in­a­tions for best dir­ect­or, and has won twice, in 2015 and again last year. And in 2008, he was the re­cip­i­ent of the pres­ti­gi­ous Otto Haas Award for Emer­ging Theat­er Artist.

His love of theat­er began in the North­east. At­tend­ing Arch­bish­op Ry­an High School, he was in every school play dur­ing his four years - a total of eight plays. After gradu­at­ing, he earned a B.A de­gree in theat­er from De­Sales Uni­versity.

He’s been com­mit­ted to theat­er ever since. And dir­ect­ing A Mid­sum­mer Night’s Dream has been an es­pe­cially grat­i­fy­ing ex­per­i­ence.

“Shakespeare’s lan­guage and hu­mor are found in a story that we can all re­late to,” he said. “The themes and ideas in his plays have las­ted this long be­cause they are uni­ver­sal.

“So I’m al­ways ex­cited to have the op­por­tun­ity to ex­plore a Shakespeare play and bring it to an audi­ence in a way that’s spe­cial to me.” ••

A Mid­sum­mer Night’s Dream, presen­ted by Ar­den Theatre Com­pany, con­tin­ues through April 13 at the Ar­den Theatre, 40 N. 2nd St. For tick­ets, call 215-922-1122 or vis­it ar­dentheatre.org

