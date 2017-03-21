Setting the record straight on sanctuary cities

The City of Phil­adelphia put to­geth­er this set of fre­quently asked ques­tions on sanc­tu­ary cit­ies.

What is a sanc­tu­ary city?

There is no sin­gu­lar, leg­al defin­i­tion of what con­sti­tutes a sanc­tu­ary city, so the term means dif­fer­ent things to dif­fer­ent people.

In Phil­adelphia, we co­oper­ate fully with all law en­force­ment agen­cies, in­clud­ing fed­er­al agen­cies, to sup­port crim­in­al and ter­ror­ism in­vest­ig­a­tions and ap­pre­hend those ac­cused of crimes. We also do not stop Im­mig­ra­tion and Cus­tom En­force­ment from ar­rest­ing any­one in Phil­adelphia, if ICE be­lieves they are un­doc­u­mented. Ad­di­tion­ally, if ICE presents a war­rant to the City for an in­mate in City cus­tody, the City will co­oper­ate with ICE by al­low­ing ICE to take that per­son in­to ICE cus­tody.

The only place where the City does not co­oper­ate is when it comes to what are known as “de­tain­er re­quests.” De­tain­er re­quests are re­quests made by ICE to loc­al jur­is­dic­tions, such as our pris­ons, to hold someone without a war­rant be­cause ICE sus­pects that the per­son may be un­doc­u­mented. These re­quests are not man­dat­ory or leg­ally bind­ing – they are merely re­quests. The City is not break­ing any law by not com­ply­ing with these re­quests.

Phil­adelphia does not com­ply with de­tain­er re­quests be­cause hold­ing someone in jail without a leg­al war­rant is un­con­sti­tu­tion­al and puts us at risk for ser­i­ous fin­an­cial li­ab­il­ity. In fact, a fed­er­al court in Le­high County ruled that loc­al jur­is­dic­tions could be li­able for hun­dreds of thou­sands of dol­lars in law­suits for hold­ing in­di­vidu­als based solely on ICE de­tain­er re­quests.

Ad­di­tion­ally, in or­der to strengthen trust between law en­force­ment and the com­munit­ies they serve, Phil­adelphia po­lice of­ficers do not ask about any­one’s im­mig­ra­tion status. We’ve found this policy keeps our of­ficers safe and helps them solve crimes be­cause im­mig­rants are will­ing to come for­ward to re­port crimes when they are vic­tims and act as wit­nesses.

Why is Phil­adelphia a sanc­tu­ary city?

Ad­opt­ing sanc­tu­ary policies has kept crime low and our city safe. Phil­adelphia is at the low­est crime rate we’ve had in 40 years, partly be­cause of all that our po­lice de­part­ment has done to strengthen po­lice-com­munity re­la­tions. If we are forced to re­verse this policy, im­mig­rants will be­come less likely to re­port crimes and it is very hard for our of­ficers to solve crimes without wit­nesses.

Ad­di­tion­ally, there’s little evid­ence that im­mig­rants make com­munit­ies any less safe — in fact, the op­pos­ite is true. In areas where im­mig­ra­tion has in­creased, crime either re­mains stable, or in areas where im­mig­ra­tion is high, ser­i­ous crimes are in fact lower than oth­er areas.

Phil­adelphia is not the only city or county to ad­opt and im­ple­ment sanc­tu­ary policies – at least 18 rur­al and sub­urb­an counties and mu­ni­cip­al­it­ies in Pennsylvania have ad­op­ted sim­il­ar policies.

This in­cludes rur­al counties like West­mo­re­land, Ly­coming and Pike and cit­ies like York and Erie (among many oth­ers). They all have sim­il­ar policies be­cause of the sig­ni­fic­ant fin­an­cial bur­den, op­er­a­tion­al chal­lenges, po­ten­tial li­ab­il­ity and leg­al com­plic­a­tions re­lated to co­oper­a­tion. Le­high County was suc­cess­fully sued and paid nearly $100,000 after ICE in­cor­rectly iden­ti­fied a man and the county held him at ICE’s re­quest.

What about the un­doc­u­mented in­di­vidu­als who com­mit crimes?

An un­doc­u­mented in­di­vidu­al who com­mits a crime is not af­forded spe­cial rights simply be­cause we are a sanc­tu­ary city. Any­one who com­mits a crime will be pur­sued and pro­sec­uted by the City, no mat­ter what their im­mig­ra­tion status. Sanc­tu­ary city laws do not al­low dan­ger­ous crim­in­als to evade ICE of­fi­cials and re­offend. ICE has the power to keep dan­ger­ous un­doc­u­mented in­di­vidu­als from be­ing re­leased, all it needs to do is ob­tain a war­rant - the same re­quire­ment made of every oth­er law en­force­ment agency in the coun­try - and the City of Phil­adelphia will hon­or that war­rant.

Is the city’s fund­ing from the state and fed­er­al gov­ern­ment at risk of be­ing cut due to the sanc­tu­ary city status?

So far, Phil­adelphia faces chal­lenges to our sanc­tu­ary city status from the fed­er­al gov­ern­ment, via a pres­id­en­tial ex­ec­ut­ive or­der and from the state Gen­er­al As­sembly via Sen­ate Bill 10. In both in­stances, it is very un­clear what fund­ing would ul­ti­mately be at risk.

As ex­plained above, the de­bate we are hav­ing over sanc­tu­ary cit­ies is a policy dis­agree­ment, not a ques­tion of wheth­er the city of Phil­adelphia is fol­low­ing the law. And we are set­ting a dan­ger­ous pre­ced­ent for both parties if we al­low fund­ing to be cut off to mu­ni­cip­al­it­ies be­cause we don’t agree with one an­oth­er’s be­liefs.

What can I do to sup­port our sanc­tu­ary city status?

You can con­tact state le­gis­lat­ors and Gov. Wolf to ex­press your con­cerns about SB10. Phil­adelphia could be pushed to either vi­ol­ate the Con­sti­tu­tion or lose sig­ni­fic­ant fund­ing if this bill is passed by the House and signed by the gov­ernor. So, please call the gov­ernor (717-787-2500) and state House mem­bers and let them know that the way to re­solve policy dis­agree­ments is not to at­tempt to de­fund mu­ni­cip­al­it­ies. You can find your state le­gis­lat­ors’ num­ber at le­gis.state.pa.us ••

You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.